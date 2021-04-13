Log in
Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s interim report Q1 2021

04/13/2021 | 02:09am EDT
Cloetta AB will publish the interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2021 on Friday 23 April 2021 at 8 a.m. CET. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the interim report
Friday 23 April at 08:00 a.m. CET

Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday 23 April at 10:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in number(s)
DK: +45 787 232 51
FI: +358 981 710 520
SE: +46 8 505 583 58
UK: +44 333 300 9035
US: +1 833 526 8397

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interimreport-q1-2021/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

Welcome!

Contact

Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40

Disclaimer

Cloetta AB published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 06:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
