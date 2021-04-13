Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s interim report Q1 2021

Cloetta AB will publish the interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2021 on Friday 23 April 2021 at 8 a.m. CET. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.

President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.

Time for the publication of the interim report

Friday 23 April at 08:00 a.m. CET

Time for conference call and web presentation

Friday 23 April at 10:00 a.m. CET

Dial-in number(s)

DK: +45 787 232 51

FI: +358 981 710 520

SE: +46 8 505 583 58

UK: +44 333 300 9035

US: +1 833 526 8397

Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.

Web presentation

Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interimreport-q1-2021/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.

