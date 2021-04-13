Cloetta : Invitation to conference call with web presentation of Cloetta AB´s interim report Q1 2021

Cloetta AB will publish the interim report for the period 1 January - 31 March 2021 on Friday 23 April 2021 at 8 a.m. CET. Following this report Cloetta will organize a conference call with web presentation for media and the financial community.
President and CEO Henri de Sauvage Nolting and CFO Frans Rydén will present and comment on the report. After the presentation there will be time for questions, both on the phone and in the web presentation.
Time for the publication of the interim report
Friday 23 April at 08:00 a.m. CET
Time for conference call and web presentation
Friday 23 April at 10:00 a.m. CET
Dial-in number(s)
DK: +45 787 232 51
FI: +358 981 710 520
SE: +46 8 505 583 58
UK: +44 333 300 9035
US: +1 833 526 8397
Please make sure you are connected to the phone conference by calling in and register a few minutes before the conference begins.
Web presentation
Link to the live broadcast will be available on: https://www.cloetta.com/en/events/interimreport-q1-2021/. The presentation and the report will be available on www.cloetta.com after publication.
Contact
Nathalie Redmo, Head of IR and Communications, +46 766 96 59 40
