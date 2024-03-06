Clontarf Energy PLC - Oil, gas and minerals explorer with projects in Bolivia, Ghana and Chad - Says it has recently made "substantial" progress in its Bolivian activities. On Monday, Clontarf submitted qualification materials to the Bolivian State Lithium Co in relation to a call for bids for seven priority salt pans in southern Bolivia. Assessment by the Bolivian State Lithium Co is expected in March, Clontarf says, with negotiations regarding licencing terms for successful applications in early April. The company also notes recent in-principle commitments by the EU to finance infrastructure for Lithium extraction in Bolivia. Bolivian officials accept that such investment would qualify for contractual offtake rights, Clontarf says, strengthening the development of Europe's green technology sector.

Chair David Horgan says: "We expect early results from ongoing efforts to strengthen critical raw material value chains between the EU and Latin America. Clontarf is participating vigorously in this initiative."

Current stock price: 0.045 pence per share, up 5.2% in London on Wednesday

12-month change: down 75%

