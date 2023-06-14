Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Cloopen Group Holding Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAASY   US18900M2035

CLOOPEN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

(RAASY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:43:26 2023-06-13 pm EDT
0.000200 USD   -33.33%
08:01aCloopen Enters into Binding Term Sheet to Settle U.S. Securities Class Actions
PR
05/17Trading Cloopen Group Shares Halted as Filing Deadline Looms
DJ
05/01Asian Equities Open Week Modestly Higher in Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloopen Enters into Binding Term Sheet to Settle U.S. Securities Class Actions

06/14/2023 | 08:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (OTC: RAASY) ("Cloopen" or the "Company") today announced that, on June 5, 2023, it entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") for the settlement of class action lawsuits commenced in April 2021 in the New York Supreme Court (captioned Sonny St. John v. Cloopen Group Holding Limited et al., Index No. 652617/2021 (N.Y. Sup. Ct. N.Y. Cnty.)) and in December 2021 in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (captioned Dong v. Cloopen Group Holding Limited et al., Case No. 1:21-cv-10610-JGK-RWL (S.D.N.Y.)), collectively alleging claims for violations of Sections 11, 12(a)(2) and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Term Sheet requires Cloopen to pay a total of US$12.0 million in cash to the plaintiff class, representing approximately 6% of its cash and cash equivalents as of May 31, 2023 based on unaudited management accounts.

The settlement is subject to certain conditions including entering into a final settlement agreement, notice to the class members, and court approval. The parties jointly informed the court that they hope to be in a position to finalize and file the preliminary settlement approval and notice documents within forty-five (45) days from the execution of the Term Sheet.

Mr. Changxun Sun, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Cloopen, commented, "We will use our best efforts to enter into a final settlement agreement and obtain the necessary court approval. We believe that the full and final resolution of the class action lawsuits will enable us to focus more on our daily, ongoing business operations as well as the pursuit of future developments."

About Cloopen Group Holding Limited

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is a leading multi-capability cloud-based communications solution provider in China offering a full suite of cloud-based communications solutions, covering communications platform as a service (CPaaS), cloud-based contact centers (cloud-based CC), and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations (cloud-based UC&C). Cloopen's mission is to enhance the daily communication experience and operational productivity for enterprises. Cloopen aspires to drive the transformation of enterprise communications industry by offering innovative marketing and operational tactics and SaaS-based tools.

For more information, please visit https://ir.yuntongxun.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Cloopen may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cloopen's beliefs and expectations as well as its financial outlook, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Cloopen's current expectations and involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Cloopen's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and Cloopen does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Cloopen Group Holding Limited
Investor Relations
Email: ir@yuntongxun.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloopen-enters-into-binding-term-sheet-to-settle-us-securities-class-actions-301850553.html

SOURCE Cloopen Group Holding Limited


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about CLOOPEN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
08:01aCloopen Enters into Binding Term Sheet to Settle U.S. Securities Class Actions
PR
05/17Trading Cloopen Group Shares Halted as Filing Deadline Looms
DJ
05/01Asian Equities Open Week Modestly Higher in Monday Trading
MT
04/21Asian Equities Poised to Close Week Over 2% Lower in Friday Trading
MT
03/03Cloopen Group to Change American Depositary Share Ratio
MT
02/03Cloopen Announces the Appointment of HKCM as Independent Auditor
PR
2022Cloopen Group Given Extension by NYSE to File 2021 Annual Report
MT
2022Cloopen Receives NYSE's Grant of Extension Regarding Delayed Filing of 2021 Annual Repo..
PR
2022Cloopen Group Regains Compliance With New York Stock Exchange's Minimum Share Price Req..
MT
2022Cloopen Announces the Substantial Completion of the Independent Internal Investigation
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLOOPEN GROUP HOLDING LIMITED
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer