    CBG   GB0007668071

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC

(CBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:04 2022-10-04 am EDT
954.75 GBX   +2.17%
08:42aClose Brothers : Pillar 3 disclosures for the year ended 31 July 2022
PU
08:42aClose Brothers : Annual Report & Accounts 2022
PU
09/28Berenberg Trims Close Brothers PT, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
Close Brothers : Annual Report & Accounts 2022

10/04/2022 | 08:42am EDT
Close Brothers Group plc

Annual Report 2022

SIDE BY SIDE

Strategic Report

Governance Report

Financial Statements

Close Brothers Group plc

01

Annual Report 2022

EVERY

STEP OF THE WAY

At Close Brothers, we are here to help the people and businesses of Britain thrive over the long term.

This means supporting our colleagues, customers and clients, and the communities and environment in which they operate, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.

It means helping people and businesses unlock their potential and plan for the future with confidence, building relationships that stand the test of time. It also means that we continue to be there for the long term, whatever the economic climate, making decisions that are right for today and for generations to come.

Contents

Strategic Report

  1. Financial Highlights
  2. Our Businesses
  1. Chairman's Statement
  1. Chief Executive's Statement
  1. Business Model
  1. Our Stakeholders
  1. The Foundations of Our Business
  2. Our Purpose
  3. Our Culture
  1. Our Strategy
  1. Strategy and Key Performance Indicators
  1. Our Responsibility
  2. Sustainability Report
  1. Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
  1. Non-FinancialInformation Statement
  2. Financial Overview
  1. Banking
  1. Asset Management
  1. Securities
  1. Risk Report
  1. Going Concern Statement
  2. Viability Statement

Governance Report

  1. Board of Directors
  1. Executive Committee
  2. Corporate Governance Report
  1. Directors' Remuneration Report
  1. Directors' Report

Financial Statements

  1. Independent Auditors' Report
  1. Consolidated Income Statement
  2. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
  3. Consolidated Balance Sheet
  4. Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
  5. Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
  6. Company Balance Sheet
  7. Company Statement of Changes in Equity
  8. The Notes
  1. Glossary and Definition of Key Terms
  1. Investor Relations
  1. Cautionary Statement
  2. Company Information

02

Close Brothers Group plc

Annual Report 2022

AGAINST

  • BACKDROP OF MARKET UNCERTAINTY, WE HAVE DELIVERED
  • SOLID PERFORMANCE

Strategic Report

Governance Report

Financial Statements

Close Brothers Group plc

03

Annual Report 2022

Financial Highlights

for the year ended 31 July 2022

Adjusted1 Operating Profit

Operating Profit Before Tax

£234.8m

£232.8m

2022

£234.8m

2022

£232.8m

2021

£270.7m

2021

£265.2m

2020

£144.0m

2020

£140.9m

2019

£270.5m

2019

£264.7m

2018

£278.6m

2018

£271.2m

Adjusted1 Basic Earnings Per Share

Basic Earnings Per Share

111.5p

110.4p

2022

111.5p

2022

110.4p

2021

140.4p

2021

134.8p

2020

74.5p

2020

72.8p

2019

136.7p

2019

133.5p

2018

140.2p

2018

136.2p

Return on Opening Equity2

Profit Attributable to Shareholders

10.6%

£165.2m

2022

10.6%

2022

£165.2m

2021

14.5%

2021

£202.1m

2020

8.0%

2020

£109.5m

2019

15.7%

2019

£201.6m

2018

17.0%

2018

£202.3m

Ordinary Dividend Per Share3

66.0p

2022

66.0p

2021

60.0p

2020

40.0p

2019

66.0p

2018

63.0p

1 Adjusted measures are presented on a basis consistent with prior periods and exclude amortisation of intangible assets on acquisition, to present the performance of the group's acquired businesses consistent with its other businesses, and any exceptional and other adjusting items which do not reflect underlying trading performance. Please refer to page 62 for further details on items excluded from the adjusted performance metrics.

2 Adjusted operating profit attributable to shareholders divided by opening equity, excluding non-controlling interests.

3 Represents the final dividend proposed for the respective years together with the interim dividend declared and paid in those years.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Close Brothers Group plc published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2022 12:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 942 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net income 2022 172 M 195 M 195 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,27x
Yield 2022 6,75%
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 574 M 1 574 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,0%
Managers and Directors
Adrian John Sainsbury Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Morgan Director & Group Finance Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Non-Executive Chairman
Martyn Atkinson Group Chief Operating Officer
Bridget Ann Macaskill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC-33.44%1 574
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.01%316 870
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.12%249 816
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%204 996
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-13.34%157 715
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-17.41%144 039