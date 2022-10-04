Close Brothers : Annual Report & Accounts 2022

At Close Brothers, we are here to help the people and businesses of Britain thrive over the long term.
This means supporting our colleagues, customers and clients, and the communities and environment in which they operate, for the benefit of all our stakeholders.
It means helping people and businesses unlock their potential and plan for the future with confidence, building relationships that stand the test of time. It also means that we continue to be there for the long term, whatever the economic climate, making decisions that are right for today and for generations to come.
Contents
Strategic Report
Financial Highlights
Our Businesses
Chairman's Statement
Chief Executive's Statement
Business Model
Our Stakeholders
The Foundations of Our Business
Our Purpose
Our Culture
Our Strategy
Strategy and Key Performance Indicators
Our Responsibility
Sustainability Report
Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures
Non-FinancialInformation Statement
Financial Overview
Banking
Asset Management
Securities
Risk Report
Going Concern Statement
Viability Statement
Governance Report
Board of Directors
Executive Committee
Corporate Governance Report
Directors' Remuneration Report
Directors' Report
Financial Statements
Independent Auditors' Report
Consolidated Income Statement
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
Consolidated Balance Sheet
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
Company Balance Sheet
Company Statement of Changes in Equity
The Notes
Glossary and Definition of Key Terms
Investor Relations
Cautionary Statement
Company Information
Financial Highlights
for the year ended 31 July 2022
Adjusted1 Operating Profit
Operating Profit Before Tax
£234.8m
£232.8m
2022
£234.8m
2022
£232.8m
2021
£270.7m
2021
£265.2m
2020
£144.0m
2020
£140.9m
2019
£270.5m
2019
£264.7m
2018
£278.6m
2018
£271.2m
Adjusted1 Basic Earnings Per Share
Basic Earnings Per Share
111.5p
110.4p
2022
111.5p
2022
110.4p
2021
140.4p
2021
134.8p
2020
74.5p
2020
72.8p
2019
136.7p
2019
133.5p
2018
140.2p
2018
136.2p
Return on Opening Equity2
Profit Attributable to Shareholders
10.6%
£165.2m
2022
10.6%
2022
£165.2m
2021
14.5%
2021
£202.1m
2020
8.0%
2020
£109.5m
2019
15.7%
2019
£201.6m
2018
17.0%
2018
£202.3m
Ordinary Dividend Per Share3
66.0p
2022
66.0p
2021
60.0p
2020
40.0p
2019
66.0p
2018
63.0p
1 Adjusted measures are presented on a basis consistent with prior periods and exclude amortisation of intangible assets on acquisition, to present the performance of the group's acquired businesses consistent with its other businesses, and any exceptional and other adjusting items which do not reflect underlying trading performance. Please refer to page 62 for further details on items excluded from the adjusted performance metrics.
2 Adjusted operating profit attributable to shareholders divided by opening equity, excluding non-controlling interests.
3 Represents the final dividend proposed for the respective years together with the interim dividend declared and paid in those years.
