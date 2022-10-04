Close Brothers : Pillar 3 disclosures for the year ended 31 July 2022

Advanced search
Close Brothers Group plc

Pillar 3 disclosures for the year ended 31 July 2022

Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • Annex I: Key metrics and overview of risk-weighted exposure amounts 3 UK OV1 - Overview of risk-weighted exposure amounts
    3 UK KM1 - Key metrics
    4 IFRS 9 / Article 468 - IFRS 9 transitional arrangements disclosure 4 UK KM2 - Key metrics - MREL
    5 UK INS1 - Insurance participation
    5 UK INS2 - Financial conglomerates information on own funds and capital adequacy ratio 5 UK OVC - ICAAP information
  • Annex III: Risk management policies and objectives 6 UK OVA - Risk management approach

11 UK OVB - Governance arrangements 13 Annex V: Scope of application

  1. UK LI1 - Differences between accounting and regulatory scopes of consolidation and mapping of financial statement categories with regulatory risk categories (2022)
  2. UK LI2 - Main sources of differences between regulatory exposure amounts and carrying values in financial statements (2022)
  1. UK LI3 - Outline of the differences in the scopes of consolidation - entity by entity (2022)
  1. UK LIA - Explanations of differences between accounting and regulatory exposure amounts
  2. UK LIB - Other qualitative information on the scope of application
  1. UK PV1 - Prudent valuation adjustments (2022) 16 Annex VII: Own funds
  2. UK CC1 - Composition of regulatory own funds (2022)
  1. UK CC2 - Reconciliation of regulatory own funds to balance sheet in the audited financial statements (2022)
  2. UK CCA - Main features of regulatory own funds instruments and eligible liabilities instruments (2022)
  3. Regulatory Capital
  4. Reconciliation between equity and CET1 capital

21 Movement in CET1 capital

  1. Annex IX: Countercyclical capital buffers
    22 UK CCyB1 - Geographical distribution of credit exposures relevant for the calculation of the countercyclical buffer (2022)
    22 UK CCyB2 - Amount of institution-specific countercyclical capital buffer (2022)
  2. Annex XI: Leverage ratio
    23 UK LR1 - LRSum: Summary reconciliation of accounting assets and leverage ratio exposures (2022)
    23 UK LR2 - LRCom: Leverage ratio common disclosure (2022)
    25 UK LR3 - LRSpl: Split-up of on balance sheet exposures (2022) 25 UK LRA - Disclosure of LR qualitative information

26 Annex XIII: Liquidity requirements

26 UK LIQA - Liquidity risk management

28 UK LIQ1 - Quantitative information of LCR

29 UK LIQB - Quantitative information on LCR, which compliments template UK LIQ1 29 UK LIQ2 - Net Stable Funding Ratio (NSFR)

30 Annex XV: Credit risk quality

30 UK CRA - General qualitative information about credit risk

31 UK CRB - Additional information related to the credit quality of assets

32 UK CR1 - Performing and non-performing exposures and related provisions (2022)

33 UK CR1-A - Maturity of exposures (2022)

33 UK CR2 - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances (2022)

33 UK CR2-A - Changes in the stock of non-performing loans and advances and related net accumulated recoveries (2022)

33 UK CQ1 - Credit quality of forborne exposures (2022)

34 UK CQ2 - Quality of forbearance (2022)

  1. UK CQ3 - Credit quality of performing and non-performing exposures by past due days (2022)
  2. UK CQ4 - Quality of non-performing exposures by geography
  1. UK CQ5 - Credit quality of loans and advances to non-financial corporations by industry (2022)
  2. UK CQ6 - Collateral valuation - loans and advances

36 UK CQ7 - Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes

  1. UK CQ8 - Collateral obtained by taking possession and execution processes - vintage breakdown 37 Annex XVII: Credit risk mitigation (CRM) techniques
  2. UK CRC - Information related to CRM techniques
  1. UK CR3 - CRM techniques overview: Use of credit risk mitigation techniques (2022) 38 Annex XIX: Standardised approach
  2. UK CRD - Information related to standardised model
  3. UK CR4 - standardised approach - Credit risk exposure and CRM effects (2022)
  4. UK CR5 - standardised approach
  1. Annex XXI: IRB approach to credit risk
  1. Annex XXIII: Specialised lending
  1. Annex XXV: Counterparty credit risk
    41 UK CCRA - Information related to CCR
    41 UK CCR1 - Analysis of CCR exposure by approach (2022)
    42 UK CCR2 - Transactions subject to own funds requirements for CVA risk (2022)
    42 UK CCR3 - Standardised approach - CCR exposures by regulatory exposure class and risk weights (2022) 42 UK CCR4 - IRB approach - CCR exposures by exposure class and PD scale (2022)
    43 UK CCR5 - Composition of collateral for CCR exposures (2022)
    43 UK CCR6 - Credit derivative exposures
    43 UK CCR7 - RWEA flow statements of CCR exposures under the IMM 43 UK CCR7 - Exposures to CCPs
  1. Annex XXVII: Securitisation positions
  2. Annex XXIX: Standardised approach and internal model for market risk 44 UK MRA - Information related to market risk
    46 UK MR1 - Market risk under the standardised approach (2022)
    46 UK MRB - Information on the internal Market Risk Models
    46 UK MR2-A - Market Risk under the Internal Model Approach (IMA)
    46 UK MR2-B - RWA flow statements of market risk exposures under the IMA 46 UK MR3 - IMA values for trading portfolios
    46 UK MR4 - Composition of VaR estimates with gains/losses
  1. Annex XXXI: Operational risk
    47 UK ORA - Information on operational risk
    48 UK OR1 - Operational risk own funds requirements and risk-weighted exposure amounts (2022)
  1. Annex XXXIII: Remuneration policy 49 UK REMA - Remuneration policy

54 UK REM5 - Information on remuneration of staff whose professional activities have a material impact on institutions' risk profile (2022)

55 Annex XXXV: Encumbered and unencumbered assets

  1. UK AE1 - Encumbered and unencumbered assets (2022)
  2. UK AE2 - Collateral received and own debt securities issued (2022)
  1. UK AE3 - Sources of encumbrance (2022)
  1. UK AE4 - Accompanying narrative information

57 Annex XXXVII: Interest rate risk in the banking book (IRRBB)

57 UK IRRBBA - IRRBB risk management objectives and policies 60 UK IRRBB1 - Quantitative information on IRRBB (2022)

Should you have any queries please e-mail:pillar3@closebrothers.com

1

Close Brothers Group plc

Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022

Executive Summary

Background

The aim of the capital adequacy regime is to promote safety and soundness in the financial system. It is structured around three 'pillars': Pillar 1 on minimum capital requirements; Pillar 2 on the supervisory review process; and Pillar 3 on market discipline. Pillar 3 requires firms to publish a set of disclosures which allow market participants to assess key pieces of information on that firm's capital, risk exposures and risk assessment process. The disclosures contained in this document cover the qualitative and quantitative disclosure requirements of Pillar 3, set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation as implemented in the PRA Rulebook CRR Instrument and the PRA Rulebook CRR Firms: Leverage Instrument (collectively known as "CRR"), and are based on data at 31 July 2022 with comparative figures for 31 July 2021 and 31 January 2022 where relevant. Within this document are references to the Close Brothers Group plc's Annual Report which can be found at:

www.closebrothers.com/investor-relations/investor-information/results-reports-and-presentations

Scope

The Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") supervises Close Brothers Group plc ("CBG" or "the group") on a consolidated basis and receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the group as a whole. In addition, a number of subsidiaries are regulated for prudential purposes by either the PRA or the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). Close Brothers Limited ("CBL") is regulated under CRR. Close Asset Management Limited and Winterflood Securities Limited are regulated under the Prudential sourcebook for Investment Firms (IFPRU). Details of the group's principal subsidiaries are included in note 30 of the group's Annual Report.

Summary of Key Metrics

The prudent management of the group's financial resources is a core part of our business model. Our primary objective is to deploy capital to support disciplined loan book growth in Banking and to make the most of strategic opportunities. These include strategic initiatives and small acquisitions in existing or adjacent markets that fit with our business model.

The group holds two classes of own funds, comprising common equity tier 1 ("CET1") and Tier 2 debt. The main features of these instruments are provided in template UK CCA. Composition of, and regulatory adjustments to, CET1 are provided in table CC1.

Over FY22, the CET1 capital ratio reduced from 15.8% to 14.6%, mainly driven by a change in the regulatory treatment of software assets (c.45bps), the impact of the transitional IFRS 9 add-back (c.30bps) and an increase in risk weighted assets ("RWAs") (c.80bps), partly offset by retained earnings (c.75bps). CET1 capital decreased 3% to £1,396.7 million (31 July 2021: £1,439.3 million), reflecting the regulatory change in the treatment of software assets, which increased the intangible assets deducted from CET1 capital by £50.2 million, a decrease in the transitional IFRS 9 add-back to capital of £34.8 million and the regulatory deduction of dividends paid and foreseen of £98.4 million. This was partially offset by the capital generation through profit of £165.2 million.

Total capital decreased 4% to £1,596.7 million (31 July 2021: £1,662.7 million), also reflecting the regulatory change in the treatment of software assets and a small repayment of subordinated debt.

RWAs increased 5% to £9.6 billion (31 July 2021: £9.1 billion), mainly driven by an increase in the loan book and RWAs related to derivatives held for hedging purposes, partly offset by the regulatory change in treatment of software assets.

As a result, CET1, tier 1 and total capital ratios were 14.6% (31 July 2021: 15.8%), 14.6% (31 July 2021: 15.8%) and 16.6% (31 July 2021: 18.3%), respectively.

At 31 July 2022, the applicable minimum CET1, tier 1 and total capital ratio requirements, excluding any applicable Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") buffer, were 7.6%, 9.3% and 11.5%, respectively. Accordingly, we continue to have headroom significantly above the applicable minimum regulatory requirements of 700bps in the CET1 capital ratio, 530bps in the tier 1 capital ratio and 510bps in the total capital ratio.

The group applies IFRS 9 regulatory transitional arrangements which allows banks to add back to their capital base a proportion of the IFRS 9 impairment charges during the transitional period. Our capital ratios are presented on a transitional basis after the application of these arrangements. On a fully loaded basis, without their application, the CET1, tier 1 and total capital ratios would be 13.8%, 13.8% and 15.9%, respectively.

The leverage ratio, which is a transparent measure of capital strength not affected by risk weightings, remains strong at 12.0% (31 July 2021: 11.8%). The ratio at 31 July 2022 reflects a change in calculation under the UK leverage framework to exclude central bank reserves.

We continue to make good progress on our preparations for a transition to the IRB approach. Following the submission of our initial application to the PRA in December 2020, we have received confirmation that our application has successfully transitioned to Phase 2. The next phase of formal review will commence in October 2022 and we are well positioned to respond promptly, although the timetable remains under the direction of the PRA. Our Motor Finance, Property Finance and Energy portfolios, where the use of models is most mature, have been submitted with our initial application, with other businesses to follow in future years.

The group continues to adopt a conservative stance on liquidity, ensuring it is comfortably ahead of both internal risk appetite and regulatory requirements. We regularly assess and stress test the group's liquidity requirements and continue to meet the liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") regulatory requirements, with a 12-month average to 31 July 2022 LCR of 924% (2021: 1,003%). In addition to internal measures, we monitor funding risk based on the CRR rules for the net stable funding ratio ("NSFR") which became effective on 1 January 2022. The NSFR at 31 July 2022 was 118.3% (31 January 2022: 117.3%).

CBL's capital position

At 31 July 2022, CBL's CET1 capital ratio was 13.5% (31 July 2021: 14.6%).

CET1 capital decreased to £1,194.4 million (31 July 2021: £1,224.9 million) reflecting the regulatory change in the treatment of software assets and a decrease in IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.

2

RWAs increased to £8,847.6 million (31 July 2021: £8,387.4 million) mainly driven by an increase in loan book and RWAs related to derivatives held for hedging purposes, partly offset by the regulatory change in treatment of software assets.

Regulatory Developments

On 1 January 2022, regulatory measures implementing the final elements of Basel 3 standards, not previously accelerated by the EU, came into effect in the UK as set out in CRR.

The key deviation of CRR from EU CRR II, and the main impact on CBG's capital ratios, was the reversal of the EU's regulatory treatment on software intangible assets,effective on 1 January 2022. This benefit was unwound from CBG's capital ratios as at 31 July 2022 with the benefit still existing as at 31 July 2021. The main impact of CRR on CBG's risk weighted assets ("RWA") was an increase from the revised counterparty credit risk and credit valuation rules. The remaining elements of CRR did not have a material impact on CBG's capital position.

The net stable funding ratio ("NSFR") became binding under CRR with a minimum requirement of 100%. The NSFR aims to ensure that long term assets are adequately met with a diverse set of funding instruments that are stable under both normal and stressed conditions and is expressed as a ratio of available stable funding against required stable funding over a one year horizon.

The Financial Planning Committee ("FPC") and the PRA published their final rules on the UK Leverage Ratio Framework which came into effect on 1 January 2022, implementing the rules via the aforementioned CRR Leverage Instrument. CBG remains out of scope of the framework, however, the PRA has indicated that firms outside the framework are still expected to maintain leverage ratios above the minimum set out in that framework.

The PRA announced in March 2022 they intend to publish a consultation on the remaining elements of the Basel standards (known as Basel 3.1) in Q4 2022 with proposed implementation of the final rules on 1 January 2025, aligning to the delayed implementation date in the EU. The Basel Committee published its final reforms to the Basel III framework in December 2017. The proposals include amendments to the standardised approaches to credit and operational risk, risk parameter floors under the IRB approach to credit risk and introduction of an RWA output floor. Basel 3.1 is not expected to have a material impact on CBG's capital position; however, that impact will be subject to the PRA's final rules and CBG's asset size and profile at the time of implementation.

In December 2021 the FPC had noted that vulnerabilities that can amplify economic shocks had returned to pre-pandemic levels and announced its intention to set the UK Countercyclical Buffer ("CCyB") rate to 2% in 2022 Q2. In the July 2022 Financial Stability Report, the FPC noted that, while the global and UK economic outlook had deteriorated significantly since December 2021, the domestic vulnerabilities that can amplify economic shocks had remained broadly at the same level. As such, the FPC confirmed that the UK CCyB will be set at 2% coming into effect from 5 July 2023. This follows on from the previously announced increase in CCyB to 1% coming into effect from 13 December 2022.

The Bank of England published a policy statement in December 2021 finalising its approach for MREL reform. The proposals set an in- scope threshold of total assets within a £15bn - £25bn range and provides for a two-step or three-step glide path to full implementation. CBG will continue to monitor forecasts for the in-scope threshold from which a three year notice period begins before a transitional implementation period of minimum six years. CBG currently has no additional MREL requirements.

Pillar 3 Policy and approval

These disclosures have been prepared, verified and approved under the group's Pillar 3 and regulatory reporting standards, which set out the internal processes and controls to verify that the disclosures are appropriate and in compliance with the requirements set out in CRR.

Full disclosures are issued as a minimum on an annual basis, with key metrics disclosed on a semi-annual basis, and are published on the group's website. These disclosures are not subject to audit except where they are equivalent to those prepared under accounting requirements for inclusion in the group's Annual Report. The group's Pillar 3 disclosures have been subject to senior Line 1 and Line 2 review, prior to review and endorsement by the Capital Adequacy Committee ("CAC"), the Asset and Liability Management Committee ("ALCO") and the Remuneration Committee ("RemCo") as appropriate. Approval was given by the CBG board ("the board") on 26 September 2022.

"I attest that, to the best of my knowledge, these disclosures have been prepared in accordance with the group's formal policies and internal processes, systems and controls"

Mike Morgan, Group Finance Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

