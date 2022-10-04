Close Brothers : Pillar 3 disclosures for the year ended 31 July 2022

1 Close Brothers Group plc Pillar 3 Disclosures 2022

Executive Summary

Background

The aim of the capital adequacy regime is to promote safety and soundness in the financial system. It is structured around three 'pillars': Pillar 1 on minimum capital requirements; Pillar 2 on the supervisory review process; and Pillar 3 on market discipline. Pillar 3 requires firms to publish a set of disclosures which allow market participants to assess key pieces of information on that firm's capital, risk exposures and risk assessment process. The disclosures contained in this document cover the qualitative and quantitative disclosure requirements of Pillar 3, set out in the Capital Requirements Regulation as implemented in the PRA Rulebook CRR Instrument and the PRA Rulebook CRR Firms: Leverage Instrument (collectively known as "CRR"), and are based on data at 31 July 2022 with comparative figures for 31 July 2021 and 31 January 2022 where relevant. Within this document are references to the Close Brothers Group plc's Annual Report which can be found at:

www.closebrothers.com/investor-relations/investor-information/results-reports-and-presentations

Scope

The Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") supervises Close Brothers Group plc ("CBG" or "the group") on a consolidated basis and receives information on the capital adequacy of, and sets capital requirements for, the group as a whole. In addition, a number of subsidiaries are regulated for prudential purposes by either the PRA or the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"). Close Brothers Limited ("CBL") is regulated under CRR. Close Asset Management Limited and Winterflood Securities Limited are regulated under the Prudential sourcebook for Investment Firms (IFPRU). Details of the group's principal subsidiaries are included in note 30 of the group's Annual Report.

Summary of Key Metrics

The prudent management of the group's financial resources is a core part of our business model. Our primary objective is to deploy capital to support disciplined loan book growth in Banking and to make the most of strategic opportunities. These include strategic initiatives and small acquisitions in existing or adjacent markets that fit with our business model.

The group holds two classes of own funds, comprising common equity tier 1 ("CET1") and Tier 2 debt. The main features of these instruments are provided in template UK CCA. Composition of, and regulatory adjustments to, CET1 are provided in table CC1.

Over FY22, the CET1 capital ratio reduced from 15.8% to 14.6%, mainly driven by a change in the regulatory treatment of software assets (c.45bps), the impact of the transitional IFRS 9 add-back (c.30bps) and an increase in risk weighted assets ("RWAs") (c.80bps), partly offset by retained earnings (c.75bps). CET1 capital decreased 3% to £1,396.7 million (31 July 2021: £1,439.3 million), reflecting the regulatory change in the treatment of software assets, which increased the intangible assets deducted from CET1 capital by £50.2 million, a decrease in the transitional IFRS 9 add-back to capital of £34.8 million and the regulatory deduction of dividends paid and foreseen of £98.4 million. This was partially offset by the capital generation through profit of £165.2 million.

Total capital decreased 4% to £1,596.7 million (31 July 2021: £1,662.7 million), also reflecting the regulatory change in the treatment of software assets and a small repayment of subordinated debt.

RWAs increased 5% to £9.6 billion (31 July 2021: £9.1 billion), mainly driven by an increase in the loan book and RWAs related to derivatives held for hedging purposes, partly offset by the regulatory change in treatment of software assets.

As a result, CET1, tier 1 and total capital ratios were 14.6% (31 July 2021: 15.8%), 14.6% (31 July 2021: 15.8%) and 16.6% (31 July 2021: 18.3%), respectively.

At 31 July 2022, the applicable minimum CET1, tier 1 and total capital ratio requirements, excluding any applicable Prudential Regulation Authority ("PRA") buffer, were 7.6%, 9.3% and 11.5%, respectively. Accordingly, we continue to have headroom significantly above the applicable minimum regulatory requirements of 700bps in the CET1 capital ratio, 530bps in the tier 1 capital ratio and 510bps in the total capital ratio.

The group applies IFRS 9 regulatory transitional arrangements which allows banks to add back to their capital base a proportion of the IFRS 9 impairment charges during the transitional period. Our capital ratios are presented on a transitional basis after the application of these arrangements. On a fully loaded basis, without their application, the CET1, tier 1 and total capital ratios would be 13.8%, 13.8% and 15.9%, respectively.

The leverage ratio, which is a transparent measure of capital strength not affected by risk weightings, remains strong at 12.0% (31 July 2021: 11.8%). The ratio at 31 July 2022 reflects a change in calculation under the UK leverage framework to exclude central bank reserves.

We continue to make good progress on our preparations for a transition to the IRB approach. Following the submission of our initial application to the PRA in December 2020, we have received confirmation that our application has successfully transitioned to Phase 2. The next phase of formal review will commence in October 2022 and we are well positioned to respond promptly, although the timetable remains under the direction of the PRA. Our Motor Finance, Property Finance and Energy portfolios, where the use of models is most mature, have been submitted with our initial application, with other businesses to follow in future years.

The group continues to adopt a conservative stance on liquidity, ensuring it is comfortably ahead of both internal risk appetite and regulatory requirements. We regularly assess and stress test the group's liquidity requirements and continue to meet the liquidity coverage ratio ("LCR") regulatory requirements, with a 12-month average to 31 July 2022 LCR of 924% (2021: 1,003%). In addition to internal measures, we monitor funding risk based on the CRR rules for the net stable funding ratio ("NSFR") which became effective on 1 January 2022. The NSFR at 31 July 2022 was 118.3% (31 January 2022: 117.3%).

CBL's capital position

At 31 July 2022, CBL's CET1 capital ratio was 13.5% (31 July 2021: 14.6%).

CET1 capital decreased to £1,194.4 million (31 July 2021: £1,224.9 million) reflecting the regulatory change in the treatment of software assets and a decrease in IFRS 9 transitional arrangements.