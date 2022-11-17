Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Close Brothers Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBG   GB0007668071

CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC

(CBG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:27 2022-11-17 am EST
1046.50 GBX   -0.90%
07:14aClose Brothers boasts solid first quarter amid higher net inflows
AN
06:45aLarge UK Fiscal Tightening Could Reduce Need for Rate Rises in 2023
DJ
05:23aFTSE 100 Falls as Industrial Stocks, Burberry Drop
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Close Brothers boasts solid first quarter amid higher net inflows

11/17/2022 | 07:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Close Brothers Group PLC on Thursday hailed a "solid start" to financial year 2023.

The London-based merchant banking group noted that in the first quarter to October 31, trading was subdued for stock broker Winterflood, but administered assets of Winterflood Business Services, a business-to-business platform provider, grew to over GBP10 billion, up at least 39% from GBP7.2 billion at July 31, and at least 61% higher than GBP6.2 billion on July 31, 2021.

WBS added Fidelity International as a new client during the recent period.

Close Brothers said that it achieved a "strong margin" in its Banking division and higher net inflows in Asset Management. The company said it does not yet see a significant impact from the macroeconomic environment on its experienced credit performance, while it noted rising inflation and interest rates which affect its customers.

Close Brothers Asset Management delivered year-to-date annualised net inflows of 7%, up from 5% in financial year 2022, the company said. Managed assets however fell to GBP14.8 billion as at October 31 from GBP15.3 billion at July 31. Total client assets fell 3.0% to GBP16.1 billion from GBP16.6 billion.

The firm's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 14.6% as of October 31 remained unchanged from July 31, when financial 2022 ended.

Looking ahead, Close Brother's loan book rose mildly to GBP9.13 billion as of October 31 from GBP9.10 billion three months ago, on the back of steady demand in its Commercial businesses.

The company's bad debt ratio remained at 1.2 as the firm said it is not yet seeing an impact of economic issues.

Close Brothers shares were 1.1% lower at 1,044.00 pence each in London on Wednesday afternoon.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

All news about CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC
07:14aClose Brothers boasts solid first quarter amid higher net inflows
AN
06:45aLarge UK Fiscal Tightening Could Reduce Need for Rate Rises in 2023
DJ
05:23aFTSE 100 Falls as Industrial Stocks, Burberry Drop
DJ
04:02aSterling Might Rise After Budget on Position Adjustment, But Gains Won't Last
DJ
03:29aUK Treasury Chief to Aim for Absolutely Balanced Books
DJ
02:26aBritish Bank Close Brothers Logs 'Solid' Performance In Fiscal Q1
MT
11/16UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/16UK dividends calendar - next 7 days
AN
11/15UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 970 M 1 153 M 1 153 M
Net income 2023 160 M 190 M 190 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,16x
Yield 2023 6,51%
Capitalization 1 577 M 1 874 M 1 874 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,63x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Close Brothers Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 1 056,00 GBX
Average target price 1 217,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Adrian John Sainsbury Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mike Morgan Director & Group Finance Director
Michael Nicholas Biggs Non-Executive Chairman
Martyn Atkinson Group Chief Operating Officer
Bridget Ann Macaskill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOSE BROTHERS GROUP PLC-24.79%1 874
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-16.05%390 468
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.03%299 718
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.23%199 687
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.69%176 083
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.81%148 601