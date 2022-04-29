Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cloud DX Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/29 09:34:11 am EDT
CORRECTION: Cloud DX Announces Investor Event to Recap Financials and Q1 Growth

04/29/2022 | 11:18am EDT
This replaces and corrects a release that ran earlier in the week.

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2022 / Cloud DX(TSXV:CDX) (OTC:CDXFF), a leader in Virtual Care and Digital Healthcare, will post its financial Q4 and FY2021 results on Monday May 2, 2022. Cloud DX CEO Robert Kaul will host a live webinar to recap results and provide an update on the record-breaking Q1 contracts. He will recap these activities for you, and more.

The investor presentation will cover:

  • Updates on new contracts as part of our Medtronic partnership;
  • Details on our proprietary app, AcuScreen, launched in 2021, enabling any smartphone to detect Tuberculosis;
  • A recap of Q4 2021 followed by a dive into Q1 financials that kicked off 2022 with a record number of contracts signed.

Event | Investor Update

Date | May 2, 2022

Time | 12 pm, Noon, EST

Please register here.

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Cloud DX Investor Sitehttps://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Links

Twitter https://twitter.com/CloudDX
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/699461/CORRECTION-Cloud-DX-Announces-Investor-Event-to-Recap-Financials-and-Q1-Growth

Disclaimer

Cloud DX Inc. published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 15:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
