Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cloud DX Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDX   CA18912D1006

CLOUD DX INC.

(CDX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/11 10:39:55 am EDT
0.2850 CAD    0.00%
11:51aCLOUD DX : Signs Clinic in Pennsylvania for Chronic Care Management
PU
04/07CLOUD DX : partners with Sheridan College on Medical Metaverse Research and Development
PU
03/31CLOUD DX : Announces Contract Extension With Canadian Provincial Health Authority
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloud DX : Signs Clinic in Pennsylvania for Chronic Care Management

04/11/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Growing throughout the US, Cloud DX guides the industry's Chronic Care Solutions

News in Summary

  • 1 in 3 American adults can benefit from reimbursed Chronic Care Management solutions1
  • This contract brings Cloud DX's total number of contracts to 15 signed in 2022
  • Over 1000 of the clinic's patients have a chronic condition, of its 2500 total patient load

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2022 /Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, announces a new contract with a primary care clinic in Erie, Pennsylvania. The clinic will use and deploy the company's Connected Health™ kits to remotely monitor and support its patients with chronic illnesses, representing over 1000 of its 2500 patient load. Cloud DX's Deployment and Patient Support teams will assist the clinic with onboarding patients and scaling the program. The clinic joins other recent announcements of US contacts, a provincial health authority contract in Canada, and Medical Metaverse developments.

Cara MacDonald, Head of Operations at Cloud DX states: "Clinics in the US can leverage reimbursable solutions to improve patient support and outcomes significantly, while growing their businesses simultaneously. For chronic conditions, virtual care platforms like our Connected Health™ solution, enable practitioners to view patient vitals and expedite action in cases of concern. Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) creates this closer circle of care for chronic conditions that lowers exacerbations and reduces urgent or emergent care visits and subsequent hospitalizations. For those with chronic conditions, RPM is a considerable lifestyle improvement that gives them confidence and provides peace of mind - who doesn't want that?"

1Hajat, C., & Stein, E. (2018). The global burden of multiple chronic conditions: A narrative review. Preventive medicine reports, 12, 284-293. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.pmedr.2018.10.008

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Cloud DX Investor Sitehttps://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

# # #

For media inquiries please contact:

Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:

Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696926/Cloud-DX-Signs-Clinic-in-Pennsylvania-for-Chronic-Care-Management

Disclaimer

Cloud DX Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 15:50:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLOUD DX INC.
11:51aCLOUD DX : Signs Clinic in Pennsylvania for Chronic Care Management
PU
04/07CLOUD DX : partners with Sheridan College on Medical Metaverse Research and Development
PU
03/31CLOUD DX : Announces Contract Extension With Canadian Provincial Health Authority
PU
03/31Cloud DX Announces the Extension of Remote Patient Monitoring and Virtual Care Contract
CI
03/29Cloud DX Inc. Signs New 24-Month Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote ..
CI
03/29CLOUD DX : Signs Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring
PU
03/24CLOUD DX : Signs Two Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics
PU
03/22Cloud DX to Provide Remote Patient Monitoring for up to 85 Niagara, Ontario, Palliative..
MT
03/22Cloud DX Inc. Signs Contract with Healthcare Team in Niagara, Ontario, Canada
CI
03/22CLOUD DX : Signs New Palliative Contract with Ontario Healthcare Team
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,87 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
Net income 2020 -4,34 M -3,44 M -3,44 M
Net Debt 2020 2,43 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 20,5 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart CLOUD DX INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloud DX Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Manson Kaul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Selkrig Chief Financial Officer
Sonny Kohli Director & Chief Medical Officer
Anthony Kaul Chief Operating Officer
Brad Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOUD DX INC.-25.00%16
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-12.43%217 349
MEDTRONIC PLC8.72%150 883
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY9.52%78 432
DEXCOM, INC.-5.77%49 651
HOYA CORPORATION-18.18%41 103