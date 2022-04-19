Cloud DX : Signs Second Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, announced a new contract with another Paramedic Service Provider in Ontario. The Paramedical has purchased Cloud DX's Connected Health™ kits and services to provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) for patients in its community. Like other paramedical contracts, the program will be partially funded by the Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program announced by the Ontario government on October 22, 2021. The provider seeks to establish deeper roots in its southwestern Ontario community and maintain staffing and funding levels.

Cloud DX COO and co-founder, Anthony Kaul, states "Embedding Remote Patient Monitoring in communities helps many patients, not to mention the healthcare system overall. Patients enrolled in RPM program experience less exacerbations leading to hospitalization. Patients may experience flare ups, however with RPM paramedical or other healthcare professionals can quickly intervene, preventing hospitalizations, undue system stress, less emergency calls, and more. Working with leading paramedical providers are helping pave the pathway for this proactive healthcare delivery."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

