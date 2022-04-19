Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Cloud DX Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDX   CA18912D1006

CLOUD DX INC.

(CDX)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  04/19 12:56:32 pm EDT
0.2800 CAD   +1.82%
02:04pCLOUD DX : Signs Second Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring
PU
04/14Cloud DX Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.18 million in funding
CI
04/11Cloud DX Signs Clinic in Pennsylvania for Chronic Care Management
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloud DX : Signs Second Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring

04/19/2022 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Growing number of paramedical providers select Cloud DX as chosen Virtual Care Platform

KITCHENER, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), a leading Virtual Care platform, announced a new contract with another Paramedic Service Provider in Ontario. The Paramedical has purchased Cloud DX's Connected Health™ kits and services to provide Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) for patients in its community. Like other paramedical contracts, the program will be partially funded by the Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program announced by the Ontario government on October 22, 2021. The provider seeks to establish deeper roots in its southwestern Ontario community and maintain staffing and funding levels.

Cloud DX COO and co-founder, Anthony Kaul, states "Embedding Remote Patient Monitoring in communities helps many patients, not to mention the healthcare system overall. Patients enrolled in RPM program experience less exacerbations leading to hospitalization. Patients may experience flare ups, however with RPM paramedical or other healthcare professionals can quickly intervene, preventing hospitalizations, undue system stress, less emergency calls, and more. Working with leading paramedical providers are helping pave the pathway for this proactive healthcare delivery."

About Cloud DX

Accelerating virtual healthcare, Cloud DX is on a mission to make healthcare better for everyone. Our Connected Health TM remote patient monitoring platform is used by healthcare enterprises and care teams across North America to virtually manage chronic disease, enable aging in place, and deliver hospital-quality post-surgical care in the home. Our partners achieve better healthcare and patient outcomes, reduce the need for hospitalization or re-admission, and reduce healthcare delivery costs through more efficient use of resources. Cloud DX is the co-winner of the Qualcomm Tricorder XPRIZE, a 2021 Edison Award winner, a Fast Company "World Changing Idea" finalist, and was named a "New Innovator 2022" by Canadian Business magazine. Cloud DX is an exclusive virtual care partner to Medtronic Canada and Equitable Life.

Cloud DX Investor Sitehttps://ir.clouddx.com/overview/default.aspx

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Links
Twitter https://twitter.com/CloudDX
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/clouddxinc/
LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloud-dx/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/cloud.dx/

For media inquiries please contact:
Janine Scott
Marketing Lead
888-543-0944
janine.scott@CloudDX.com

For investor inquiries please contact:
Jay Bedard
Cloud DX Investor Relations
647-881-8418
jay.bedard@CloudDX.com

SOURCE: Cloud DX Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/698008/Cloud-DX-Signs-Second-Contract-with-Paramedical-Service-Provider-for-Remote-Patient-Monitoring

Disclaimer

Cloud DX Inc. published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 18:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLOUD DX INC.
02:04pCLOUD DX : Signs Second Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Moni..
PU
04/14Cloud DX Inc. announced that it has received CAD 0.18 million in funding
CI
04/11Cloud DX Signs Clinic in Pennsylvania for Chronic Care Management
CI
04/11CLOUD DX : Signs Clinic in Pennsylvania for Chronic Care Management
PU
04/07CLOUD DX : partners with Sheridan College on Medical Metaverse Research and Development
PU
03/31CLOUD DX : Announces Contract Extension With Canadian Provincial Health Authority
PU
03/31Cloud DX Announces the Extension of Remote Patient Monitoring and Virtual Care Contract
CI
03/29Cloud DX Inc. Signs New 24-Month Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote ..
CI
03/29CLOUD DX : Signs Contract with Paramedical Service Provider for Remote Patient Monitoring
PU
03/24CLOUD DX : Signs Two Contracts with US Primary Care Clinics
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,87 M 0,69 M 0,69 M
Net income 2020 -4,34 M -3,43 M -3,43 M
Net Debt 2020 2,43 M 1,93 M 1,93 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,6%
Chart CLOUD DX INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloud DX Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Manson Kaul Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simon Selkrig Chief Financial Officer
Sonny Kohli Director & Chief Medical Officer
Anthony Kaul Chief Operating Officer
Brad Miller Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOUD DX INC.-27.63%16
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-17.37%205 075
MEDTRONIC PLC4.48%144 994
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY3.43%74 069
DEXCOM, INC.-10.49%47 162
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-12.66%37 725