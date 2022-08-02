Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Cloud Music Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9899   KYG2215N1097

CLOUD MUSIC INC.

(9899)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-02 am EDT
64.30 HKD   -3.60%
10:17aCloud Music Inc. to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on August 18
PR
07/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
07/21NetEase's Cloud Village Signs Distribution Deal With South Korea's YG Entertainment
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cloud Music Inc. to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on August 18

08/02/2022 | 10:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899 or the "Company"), a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first half of 2022 ended June 30, 2022, on Thursday, August 18, 2022, after the Hong Kong market closes.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 p.m Beijing/Hong Kong Time on Thursday, August 18, 2022 (7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Cloud Music Inc. First Half 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Registration Link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI612167dfb6ce495bb2fe61c4ec8d966d

All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.music.163.com.

About Cloud Music Inc.

Launched in 2013 by NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES; HKEX: 9999), Cloud Music Inc. (HKEX: 9899) is a leading interactive music streaming service provider in China. Dedicated to providing an elevated user experience, Cloud Music Inc. provides precise, personalised recommendations, promotes user interaction and creates a strong social community. Its focus on discovering and promoting emerging musicians has made Cloud Music Inc. a destination of choice for exploring new and independent music among music enthusiasts in China. The platform has been recognised as the most popular entertainment app among China's vibrant Generation Z community.

Please see http://ir.music.163.com/ for more information.

Investor Enquiries:

Angela Xu
Cloud Music Inc.
music.ir@service.netease.com   

Media Enquiries:

Li Ruohan
NetEase, Inc.
globalpr@service.netease.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloud-music-inc-to-report-first-half-2022-financial-results-on-august-18-301598062.html

SOURCE NetEase Cloud Music


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about CLOUD MUSIC INC.
10:17aCloud Music Inc. to Report First Half 2022 Financial Results on August 18
PR
07/21SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Climb Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
07/21NetEase's Cloud Village Signs Distribution Deal With South Korea's YG Entertainment
MT
07/21Cloud Village Inc. Expands K-Pop Portfolio with YG Entertainment
PR
06/20NetEase Cloud Music Strikes Music Licensing Deal With TF Entertainment
MT
06/20Cloud Village Inc. Enters Licensing Agreement with TF Entertainment
PR
06/20Cloud Village Inc. Enters Licensing Agreement with Beijing Time Fengjun Culture and Ent..
CI
06/16Cloud Village Inc. has Changed its Name to Cloud Music Inc
CI
06/10Top Midday Gainers
MT
06/10Cloud Village Inc. Adds Expansive K-Pop Portfolio with SM Entertainment Agreement
PR
More news