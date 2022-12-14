Advanced search
    CLOUD   NO0010876642

CLOUDBERRY CLEAN ENERGY ASA

(CLOUD)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25 2022-12-14 am EST
13.58 NOK   -2.72%
Cloudberry Clean Energy : Listing of 4,639,148 shares on oslo stock exchange
PU
Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA | Approval of listing prospectus
AQ
Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA | Mandatory Notification of Trade
AQ
Cloudberry Clean Energy : LISTING OF 4,639,148 SHARES ON OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE

12/14/2022 | 10:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PROSPECTUS

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

(A Public Limited Liability Company incorporated under the laws of Norway)

LISTING OF 4,639,148 SHARES ON OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE

This prospectus ("Prospectus") has been prepared by Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA ("Company" or "Cloudberry" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries the "Group") in connection with the admission to listing on Oslo Stock Exchange (the "Listing") of 4,639,148 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25 (the "Private Placement Shares") issued in the private placement announced by the Company on 22 September 2022 (the "Private Placement"). The Company's shares (the "Shares") are listed on Oslo Børs, a stock exchange operated by Oslo Børs ASA ("Oslo Stock Exchange").

This Prospectus serves a listing prospectus only. The Prospectus does not constitute an offer, or invitation to purchase, subscribe or sell, any of the securities described herein, and no Shares or other securities are being offered or sold in any jurisdiction pursuant to this Prospectus.

Investing in the Company's Shares involves risks. Prospective investors should read the entire Prospectus and, in particular, consider Section 2 (Risk factors) when considering an investment in the Company.

The date of this Prospectus is 14 December 2022

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This Prospectus has been prepared by the Company solely in connection with the Listing of the Private Placement Shares.

This Prospectus has been prepared to comply with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act of 29 June 2007 no. 75, as amended (the "Norwegian Securities Trading Act") and related secondary legislation, including Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and as implemented in Norway in accordance with Section 7-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). This Prospectus has been prepared solely in the English language.

This Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Nw.: Finanstilsynet) (the "NFSA"), as the competent authority under the EU Prospectus Regulation. The NFSA only approves this Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the EU Prospectus Regulation, and such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the issuer or the quality of the securities that are the subject of this Prospectus. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the securities.

For definitions of certain other terms used throughout this Prospectus, see Section 21 (Definitions and terms).

Carnegie AS, Pareto Securities AS and Jefferies GmbH acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in relation to the Private Placement (collectively referred to as the "Managers").

The information contained herein is current of the date hereof and is subject to change, completion and amendment without notice. In accordance with Article 23 of the EU Prospectus Regulation, significant new factors, material mistakes or material inaccuracies relating to the information included in this Prospectus, which may affect the assessment of the Shares and which arises or is noted between the time when the Prospectus is approved by the NFSA and the Listing of the Private Placement Shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange, will be mentioned in a supplement to this Prospectus without undue delay. Neither the publication nor distribution of this Prospectus shall under any circumstances imply that there has been no change in the Group's affairs or that the information herein is correct of any date subsequent to the date of this Prospectus.

No person is authorised to give information or to make any representation concerning the Group the Listing other than as contained in this Prospectus. If any such information is given or made, it must not be relied upon as having been authorised by the Company or by any of the affiliates, representatives, or advisors.

No Shares or any other securities are being offered or sold in any jurisdiction pursuant to this Prospectus. The distribution of this Prospectus in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. The Prospectus does not constitute an offer of, or an invitation to purchase, subscribe or sell any of the Shares in any jurisdiction, including in any jurisdiction in which such offer, subscription or sale would be unlawful. No one has taken any action that would permit a public offering of the Shares. Accordingly, neither this Prospectus nor any advertisement may be distributed or published in any jurisdiction except under circumstances that will result in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Persons in possession of the Prospectus are required to inform themselves about and to observe any applicable restrictions. In addition, the Shares are subject to restrictions on transferability and resale and may not be transferred or resold except as permitted under applicable securities laws and regulations. Investors should be aware that they may be required to bear the financial risks of this investment for an indefinite period of time. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

2

The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or jurisdiction of the United States or under the securities laws or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, the securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States.

See Section 19 (Transfer Restrictions) for further information.

This Prospectus shall be governed by, and construed in accordance with, Norwegian law. The courts of Norway, with Oslo City Court as legal venue, shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute which may arise out of or in connection with this Prospectus.

In making an investment decision, prospective investors must rely on their own examination, analysis of, and enquiry into, the Group and the Shares, including the merits and risks involved. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, representatives, or advisors, is making any representation regarding the legality of an investment in the Shares by such purchaser under the laws applicable to such purchaser. Each investor should consult with his or her own advisors as to the legal, tax, business, financial and related aspects of a purchase of the Shares.

All Sections of the Prospectus should be read in context with the information included in Section 4 (General information).

ENFORCEMENT OF CIVIL LIABILITIES

The Company is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Norway. As a result, the rights of the shareholders in the Company (the "Shareholders") will be governed by Norwegian law and the Company's articles of association (the "Articles of Association" or the "Articles"). The rights of shareholders under Norwegian law may differ from the rights of shareholders of companies incorporated in other jurisdictions.

The members of the Company's board of directors (the "Board Members" and the "Board of Directors", respectively) and the members of the management of the Company (the "Management") are not residents of the United States, and none of the Company's assets are located within the U.S. As a result, it may be impossible or difficult for investors in the U.S. to effect service of process on the Company, the Board Members and the Management in the U.S. or to enforce judgments obtained in U.S. courts against the Company or those persons, whether predicated upon civil liability provisions of federal securities laws or other laws of the U.S. (including any State or territory within the U.S.).

The U.S. and Norway do not currently have a treaty providing for reciprocal recognition and enforcement of judgements (other than arbitral awards) in civil and commercial matters. Uncertainty exists as to whether courts in Norway will enforce judgments obtained in other jurisdictions, including the U.S., against the Company or its Board Members or the Management under the securities laws of those jurisdictions or entertain actions in Norway against the Company or its Board Members or the Management under the securities laws of other jurisdictions. In addition, awards of punitive damages in actions brought in the U.S. or elsewhere may not be enforceable in Norway.

Similar restrictions may apply in other jurisdictions.

3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1

SUMMARY

8

2

RISK FACTORS

13

2.1

Market related risks

13

2.2

Commercial and operational risks

14

2.3

Specific risks related to the Group's projects

19

2.4

Financial risks

21

2.5

Risk related to the Shares

22

3

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE PROSPECTUS

24

4

GENERAL INFORMATION

25

4.1 The approval of this Prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority 25

4.2

Other important investor information

25

4.3

Presentation of financial and other information

25

4.4

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

33

5

DIVIDENDS AND DIVIDEND POLICY

35

5.1

Dividend policy

35

5.2

Legal and contractual constraints on the distribution of dividends

35

5.3

Manner of dividend payment

36

6

MARKET OVERVIEW

37

6.1

Introduction

37

6.2

The shift toward renewable energy

37

6.3

Supply and demand for Nordic electricity

39

6.4

Competitive landscape

43

6.5

Nordic power prices

44

6.6

Other sources of revenue from power production

47

6.7

Regulatory framework

49

7

THE BUSINESS OF THE GROUP

53

7.1

Introduction

53

7.2

Overview of the Group's operations and activities

55

7.3

Recent M&A Activities

56

7.4

Cloudberry Production AS, operation and activities

60

7.5

Cloudberry Develop AS, operations and activities

62

7.6

Captiva Group, operation and activities

63

7.7

History and important events

65

7.8

Competitive strengths

66

7.9

Strategy and objectives

67

7.10

Business processes and objectives - Cloudberry's approach

72

4

7.11

Material agreements

74

7.12

Dependency on contracts, patents, licenses etc

75

7.13

Properties

75

7.14

Insurance

76

7.15

Legal and arbitration proceedings

76

8

CAPITALISATION AND INDEBTEDNESS

77

8.1

Introduction

77

8.2

Capitalisation

77

8.3

Net Financial Indebtedness

78

8.4

Working Capital Statement

79

8.5

Contingent and indirect indebtedness

79

9

SELECTED FINANCIAL AND OTHER INFORMATION

81

9.1

Introduction and basis for preparation

81

9.2

Summary of accounting policies and principles

81

9.3

Statement of profit and loss

82

9.4

Selected statement of financial position

83

9.5

Selected statement of cash flow

84

9.6

Selected statement of changes in equity

85

10

OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW

86

10.1

Results by operating business segment and geographic area

86

10.2

Recent developments and trends

107

10.3

Liquidity and capital resources

108

10.4

Financing arrangements and other commitments

111

10.5

Investments

114

10.6

Off-balance sheet arrangements

119

10.7

Related party transactions

120

10.8

Grants

121

10.9

Critical accounting policies and estimates

121

10.10

Significant changes

122

11

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

123

11.1

Introduction

123

11.2 General information and purpose of the Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Financial

Information

129

11.3

Basis for the preparation

129

11.4 Independent practitioner's assurance report on the compilation of pro forma condensed

financial information included in a prospectus

130

11.5

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Financial Information

130

11.6

Preliminary purchase price allocations

138

Disclaimer

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 15:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
