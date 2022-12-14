Cloudberry Clean Energy : LISTING OF 4,639,148 SHARES ON OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE

PROSPECTUS Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA (A Public Limited Liability Company incorporated under the laws of Norway) LISTING OF 4,639,148 SHARES ON OSLO STOCK EXCHANGE This prospectus ("Prospectus") has been prepared by Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA ("Company" or "Cloudberry" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries the "Group") in connection with the admission to listing on Oslo Stock Exchange (the "Listing") of 4,639,148 new shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25 (the "Private Placement Shares") issued in the private placement announced by the Company on 22 September 2022 (the "Private Placement"). The Company's shares (the "Shares") are listed on Oslo Børs, a stock exchange operated by Oslo Børs ASA ("Oslo Stock Exchange"). This Prospectus serves a listing prospectus only. The Prospectus does not constitute an offer, or invitation to purchase, subscribe or sell, any of the securities described herein, and no Shares or other securities are being offered or sold in any jurisdiction pursuant to this Prospectus. Investing in the Company's Shares involves risks. Prospective investors should read the entire Prospectus and, in particular, consider Section 2 (Risk factors) when considering an investment in the Company. The date of this Prospectus is 14 December 2022

This Prospectus has been prepared by the Company solely in connection with the Listing of the Private Placement Shares. This Prospectus has been prepared to comply with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act of 29 June 2007 no. 75, as amended (the "Norwegian Securities Trading Act") and related secondary legislation, including Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and as implemented in Norway in accordance with Section 7-1 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act (the "EU Prospectus Regulation"). Carnegie AS, Pareto Securities AS and Jefferies GmbH acted as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners in relation to the Private Placement (collectively referred to as the "Managers").

The Company is a public limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Norway. The members of the Company's board of directors (the "Board Members" and the "Board of Directors", respectively) and the members of the management of the Company (the "Management") are not residents of the United States, and none of the Company's assets are located within the U.S.

TABLE OF CONTENTS 1 SUMMARY 8 2 RISK FACTORS 13 2.1 Market related risks 13 2.2 Commercial and operational risks 14 2.3 Specific risks related to the Group's projects 19 2.4 Financial risks 21 2.5 Risk related to the Shares 22 3 RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE PROSPECTUS 24 4 GENERAL INFORMATION 25 4.1 The approval of this Prospectus by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority 25 4.2 Other important investor information 25 4.3 Presentation of financial and other information 25 4.4 Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements 33 5 DIVIDENDS AND DIVIDEND POLICY 35 5.1 Dividend policy 35 5.2 Legal and contractual constraints on the distribution of dividends 35 5.3 Manner of dividend payment 36 6 MARKET OVERVIEW 37 6.1 Introduction 37 6.2 The shift toward renewable energy 37 6.3 Supply and demand for Nordic electricity 39 6.4 Competitive landscape 43 6.5 Nordic power prices 44 6.6 Other sources of revenue from power production 47 6.7 Regulatory framework 49 7 THE BUSINESS OF THE GROUP 53 7.1 Introduction 53 7.2 Overview of the Group's operations and activities 55 7.3 Recent M&A Activities 56 7.4 Cloudberry Production AS, operation and activities 60 7.5 Cloudberry Develop AS, operations and activities 62 7.6 Captiva Group, operation and activities 63 7.7 History and important events 65 7.8 Competitive strengths 66 7.9 Strategy and objectives 67 7.10 Business processes and objectives - Cloudberry's approach 72 4