Ref.:

Pinkode / Pin code:

The below is an unofficial translation into English of the Norwegian version. The translation is made for information purposes only and in case of discrepancy the Norwegian version prevails.

Innkalling til ordinær generalforsamling i Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

(org. nr. 919 967 072)

Styret innkaller herved til ordinær generalforsamling i Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA (Selskapet) den

16. april 2024 kl. 10:00 (CEST).

Generalforsamlingen vil bli avholdt i Selskapets lokaler i Bergehus, Frøyas gate 15, 0273 Oslo. Aksjonærer som ønsker det, kan imidlertid følge generalforsamlingen digitalt via Teams. Informasjon om og lenke til det elektroniske møtet vil bli sendt til alle aksjonærer som melder seg på for digital deltakelse innen fristen angitt nedenfor.

Aksjeeiere som ønsker å delta i generalforsamlingen, herunder eiere av forvalterregistrerte aksjer, må registrere påmelding innen 12. april 2024 kl. 20:00 (CEST) ved én av de nedenfor angitte alternativene:

1. Elektronisk via lenke på selskapets internettsidehttps://www.cloudberry.no/investor-relations/general-meetings eller ved å logge inn på VPS investortjenester.

2. Ved å sende inn påmeldingsskjema for deltakelse vedlagt denne innkallingen enten som skannet dokument per e-post tildrift.verdipapirtjenester@sr-bank.no eller ved ordinær post til SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, Drift Verdipapirtjenester, Postboks 250, 4068 Stavanger, Norge.

Aksjeeiere som ikke overholder påmeldingsfristen, vil ikke kunne delta i generalforsamlingen.

Aksjeeiere med tilgang til VPS Investortjenester og aksjeeiere som har mottatt sitt unike referansenummer og PIN-kode som angitt ovenfor, kan avgi elektronisk forhåndsstemme for hver enkelt sak på agendaen, henholdsvis på VPS Investortjenester eller via Selskapets hjemmesidehttps://www.cloudberry.no/investor-relations/general-meetings.Fristen for å avgi slik elektronisk forhåndsstemme er 12. april 2024 kl. 20:00 (CEST). Frem til denne fristen kan stemmer som allerede er avgitt endres eller trekkes tilbake. Aksjeeier kan ved å følge samme fremgangsmåte og innen samme frist alternativt avgi fullmakt til styrets leder eller den hun bemyndiger.

Notice of the annual

General Meeting of Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

(reg. no. 919 967 072)

The Board of Directors hereby gives notice of the annual General Meeting of Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA (Company) to be held

16 April 2024 at 10:00 hours (CEST).

The General Meeting will be held in Company's premises at Bergehus, Frøyas gate 15, 0273 Oslo. However, shareholders who wish so, may follow the General Meeting virtually via Teams. Information about and link to the electronic meeting will be sent to all shareholders who registers for digital attendance within the deadline stated below.

Shareholders, hereunder holders of nominee registered shares, who want to attend the General Meeting must register their attendance by 12 April 2024 20:00 (CEST) by one of the following alternatives:

1. Electronically through a link on the company websitehttps://www.cloudberry.no/investor-relations/general-meetings or by accessing VPS Investor Services.

2. By returning the registration form for attendance attached to this meeting notice either as a scanned copy by e-mail todrift.verdipapirtjenester@sr-bank.no or by regular mail to SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, Drift Verdipapirtjenester, Postboks 250, 4068 Stavanger, Norway.

Shareholders not complying with the deadline for attendance will not be able to participate in the General Meeting.

Shareholders with access to VPS Investor Services and Shareholders who have received their unique reference number and PIN code as stated above may register advance votes for each item on the agenda through either VPS Investor Services or the Company's websitehttps://www.cloudberry.no/investor-relations/general-meetings.The deadline for advance voting is 12 April 2024 20:00 (CEST) Norwegian time. Until this deadline, votes already cast may be changed or withdrawn. Alternatively, shareholders may by following the same procedures and by the same deadline provide a proxy to the chairperson or the person she nominates.

Aksjeeiere uten elektronisk tilgang til VPS Shareholders without electronic access to VPS InvestorInvestortjenester kan alternativt avgi fullmakt med stemmeinstruks for hver enkelt sak på agendaen til styrets leder eller den hun bemyndiger ved å fylle ut og sende inn fullmaktsskjemaet i denne innkallingen i henhold til de instrukser som følger av skjemaet til SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, Drift Verdipapirtjenester, Postboks 250, 4068 Stavanger, Norge eller per e-post til:drift.verdipapirtjenester@sr-bank.no.Slike fullmakter må være skriftlige, datert og underskrevet. Fullmakter må være sendt slik at de mottas av SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA innen 12. april 2024 kl. 20:00 (CEST).

Til behandling foreligger følgende saker:

Services may alternatively give a proxy with voting instructions for each item on the agenda to the chairperson or the person she nominates by completing and submitting the proxy form attached to this notice in accordance with the instructions set out therein to SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, Drift Verdipapirtjenester, Postboks 250, 4068 Stavanger, Norway or via e-mail to:drift.verdipapirtjenester@sr-bank.no.Such proxies must be in writing, dated and signed. Proxies must be sent in time to be received by SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA no later than 12 April 2024 20:00 (CEST).

The following matters will be dealt with:

1

Åpning av generalforsamlingen og registrering av fremmøtte aksjonærer

Magnus Brox, utnevnt av styret, vil åpne generalforsamlingen. En liste over fremmøtte aksjonærer vil utarbeides.

1

Opening of the General Meeting and registration of attending shareholders

Magnus Brox, appointed by the Board of Directors, will open the General Meeting. A list of attending shareholders will be made.

2

Valg av møteleder og person til å medundertegne protokollen

Styret foreslår at Magnus Brox, advokat i Advokatfirma DLA Piper Norway DA, velges til møteleder og at protokollen medundertegnes av en person som deltar i generalforsamlingen.

2

Election of person to chair the General Meeting and person to co-sign the minutes

The Board proposes that Magnus Brox, lawyer at Advokatfirma DLA Piper Norway DA, is elected to chair the General Meeting and that the minutes are co-signed by a person attending the General Meeting.

3

Godkjennelse av innkalling og dagsorden

Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen fatter følgende vedtak:

"Innkalling og dagsorden godkjennes."

3

Approval of the notice and the agenda

The Board proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"The notice and the agenda are approved."

4

Godkjennelse av årsregnskapet og årsberetningen for 2023

Den 20. mars 2024 ble selskapets årsregnskap, styrets beretning og revisors beretning for regnskapsåret som endte 31. desember 2023 publisert. Dokumentene er tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmesidewww.cloudberry.no.Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

"Selskapets regnskap for regnskapsåret 2023 og

Selskapets årsrapport, inkludert konsernregnskap

og styrets årsberetning, for regnskapsåret 2023

godkjennes. Det betales ikke utbytte for

regnskapsåret 2023."

5

Fastsettelse av godtgjørelse til styrets medlemmer, revisjonskomiteen, valgkomiteen og andre styreutvalg

4

Approval of the annual accounts and the annual report of 2023

On 20 March 2024 the annual financial statements, the report of the Board of Directors and the audit report for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 were published. The documents are available on the Company's websitewww.cloudberry.no.The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"The Company's annual accounts for the financial

year 2023 and the Company's annual report,

including the group's annual accounts and the

Board's report, for the financial year 2023 are

approved. No dividend is paid for the financial year

2023."

5

Approval of remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors, Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and other board committees

Det vises til valgkomiteens innstilling som er tilgjengelig på Reference is made to the recommendation from the Selskapets hjemmesidewww.cloudberry.no.

Valgkomitéen har foreslått følgende godtgjørelse for perioden frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2025 (godtgjørelsen for perioden frem til den ordinære generalforsamlingen i 2024 er angitt i parentes):

a)HonorartilstyretsmedlemmerStyrets leder: NOK 646 000 (NOK 610 000) Øvrige medlemmer: NOK 323 000 (NOK 305 000)

b) Honorar til medlemmer av revisjonsutvalget

Leder: NOK 81 000 (NOK 74 000) Øvrige medlemmer: NOK 52 000 (NOK 47 000)

c) Honorar til medlemmer av kompensasjonsutvalget Leder: NOK 48 000 (NOK 45 000) Øvrige medlemmer: NOK 36 000 (NOK 34 000)

d) Honorar til medlemmer av ESG-utvalget Leder: NOK 48 000 (NOK 45 000) Øvrige medlemmer: NOK 36 000 (NOK 34 000)

e) HonorartilmedlemmeravvalgkomitéenLeder: NOK 48 000 (NOK 45 000)

Øvrige medlemmer: NOK 36 000 (NOK 34 000)

Nomination Committee, available on the Company's websitewww.cloudberry.no.The Nomination Committee has proposed the following remuneration for the period until the annual general meeting to be held in 2025 (the remuneration for the period until the annual general meeting held in 2024 is set out in parenthesis):

a)Remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors

Chairperson: NOK 646,000 (NOK 610,000) Other members: NOK 323,000 (NOK 305,000)

b) Remuneration to the members of the Audit Committee

Chairperson: NOK 81,000 (NOK 74,000)

Other members: NOK 52,000 (NOK 47,000)

c) Remuneration to the Compensation CommitteemembersoftheChairperson: NOK 48,000 (NOK 45,000) Other members: NOK 36,000 (NOK 34,000)

d) Remuneration to the member of the ESG Committee Chairperson: NOK 48,000 (NOK 45,000) Other members: NOK 36,000 (NOK 34,000)

e) Remuneration to the members of the Nomination Committee Chairperson: NOK 48,000 (NOK 45,000) Other members: NOK 36,000 (NOK 34,000)

6

Godkjennelse av honorar til Selskapets revisor

Note 12 i årsregnskapet inneholder detaljer knyttet til revisors honorar. Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

"Generalforsamlingen godkjenner revisors honorar for revisjon og revisjonsrelaterte tjenester for regnskapsåret 2023 etter regning, som nærmere spesifisert i note 12 til årsregnskapet."

6

Approval of remuneration to the Company's auditor

Note 12 to the Company's annual financial statements provides details regarding the auditor's fees. The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"The General Meeting approves the auditor's remuneration in accordance with invoice for audit and audit related services for the financial year 2023 in accordance with invoice, as specified in note 12 to the financial statements."

7

Valg av styre

Samtlige av styrets medlemmer er på valg i 2024.

I henhold til Selskapets vedtekter har Selskapet en valgkomité som innstiller medlemmer til styret. Valgkomitéens saksbehandling er regulert i vedtektenes § 8 og interne retningslinjer som er utarbeidet på bakgrunn

7

Election of members to the Board of Directors

All members of the Board are up for election in 2024.

In accordance with the Company's articles of association, the Company has established a Nomination Committee that nominates members to the Board of Directors. The Nomination Committee's work is regulated in section 8 of av Den norske anbefalingen om eierstyring og the Articles of Association and internal guidelines whichselskapsledelse

(NUES). have been prepared on the basis of the Norwegian Code ofValgkomitéens anbefaling til styresammensetning for Selskapet, med nærmere informasjon om de foreslåtte nye medlemmene, er gjort tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmesidewww.cloudberry.no.

I henhold til valgkomitéens anbefaling, foreslås det at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

"Styret skal bestå av 7 medlemmer. Tove Feld, Petter W. Borg, Benedicte H. Fossum, Henrik Joelsson, Alexandra Koefoed og Nicolai Nordstrand gjenvelges for ett år. Som nytt styremedlemmer velges Mads Andersen for ett år. Tove Feld velges som styrets leder. Styret består etter dette av følgende:

a) Tove Feld, styrets leder (valgt til 2025)

b) Petter W. Borg, styremedlem (valgt til 2025)

c) Benedicte H. Fossum, styremedlem (valgt til 2025)

d) Henrik Joelsson, styremedlem (valgt til 2025)

e) Nicolai Nordstrand, styremedlem (valgt til 2025)

f) Alexandra Koefoed, styremedlem (valgt til 2025)

g) Mads Andersen, styremedlem (valgt til 2025)"

Practice for Corporate Governance (NUES).

The Nomination Committee's recommendation for the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company, together with further information on the proposed new members, is made available on the Company's web pagewww.cloudberry.no.

In accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, it is proposed that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"The Board shall consist of 7 members. Tove Feld, Petter W. Borg, Benedicte H. Fossum, Henrik Joelsson, Alexandra Koefoed and Nicolai Nordstrand are re-elected for one year. Mads Andersen is elected as a new board member for one year. Tove Feld is elected as the chairperson. Following this, the Board of Directors is composed by:

a) Tove Feld, chairperson (elected until 2025)

b) Petter W. Borg, board member (elected until 2025)

c) Benedicte H. Fossum, board member (elected until 2025)

d) Henrik Joelsson, board member (elected until 2025)

e) Nicolai Nordstrand, board member (elected until 2025)

f) Alexandra Koefoed, board member (elected until 2025)

g) Mads Andersen, board member (elected until 2025)"

8

Valg av medlemmer til valgkomiteen

Valgkomitéens medlem, Joakim Gjersøe er på valg i 2024.

I henhold til Selskapets vedtekter er det Selskapets valgkomité som innstiller medlemmer til valgkomitéen.

Valgkomitéens anbefaling til valg av nytt medlem til valgkomiteen er gjort tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmesidewww.cloudberry.no.

I henhold til valgkomitéens anbefaling, foreslås det at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

"Joakim Gjersøe gjenvelges som medlem av

8

Election of members to the Nomination Committee

The Nomination Committee's member, Joakim Gjersøe, is up for election in 2024.

In accordance with the Company's articles of association, it is the Nomination Committee that nominated members to the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee's recommendation for election of a new member to the Nomination Committee is made available on the Company's web pagewww.cloudberry.no.

In accordance with the proposal of the Nomination Committee, it is proposed that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"Joakim Gjersøe is re-elected as a member of the

valgkomiteen for en periode på to år. Valgkomiteen består etter dette av:

Morten Bergesen, leder (valgt til 2025) Henrik Lund (valgt til 2025)

Joakim Gjersøe (valgt 2026)."Nomination Committee for a period of two years. After this the Nomination Committee consist of:

Morten Bergesen, chair (elected until 2025) Henrik Lund (elected until 2025) Joakim Gjersøe (elected until 2026)."

9

Rådgivende avstemning over rapport om godtgjørelse til ledende personer

Styret har i henhold til allmennaksjeloven § 6-16 b og tilhørende forskrift utarbeidet en rapport om lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer i Selskapet. Selskapets revisor har kontrollert rapporten, som påkrevet etter allmennaksjeloven § 6-16 b fjerde ledd. Rapporten kan leses på Selskapets nettsidewww.cloudberry.no.

Rapporten skal behandles av den ordinære generalforsamlingen, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-6 fjerde ledd.

Styret foreslår på denne bakgrunn at generalforsamlingen treffer følgende vedtak:

"Generalforsamlingen godkjenner rapporten om lønn og annen godtgjørelse for ledende personer."

9

Advisory vote on the report on the remuneration to the management

In accordance with section 6-16 b of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act and associated regulations, the Board of Directors has prepared a report on the remuneration to the management in the Company. The report has been controlled by the Company's auditor, as stipulated by the Public Limited Liability Companies Act section 6-16 b fourth paragraph. The report can be read on the Company's websitewww.cloudberry.no.

The report shall be voted upon by the annual General Meeting, cf. section 5-6 fourth paragraph of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

On this background, the Board proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"The General Meeting approves the report on

remuneration to the management."

10

Godkjennelse av oppdatert retningslinjer for lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer

Den 17. juni 2021 godkjente generalforsamlingen Selskapets retningslinjer for lønn og annen godtgjørelse til ledende personer. Retningslinjene skal behandles av generalforsamlingen ved enhver vesentlig endring og minimum hvert 4. år. Styret har foreslått reviderte retningslinjer, som er tilgjengelig på Selskapets hjemmeside.

Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen fatter følgende vedtak:

"Generalforsamlingen godkjenner styrets forslag til

retningslinjer for lønn og annen godtgjørelse til

ledende ansatte."

11

Styrets redegjørelse for eierstyring og selskapsledelse

Den ordinære generalforsamlingen skal behandle styrets redegjørelse for foretaksstyring, utarbeidet i henhold til regnskapsloven § 3-3b, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-6 femte ledd. Redegjørelsen inngår i årsrapporten og kan leses på Selskapets nettsidewww.cloudberry.no.

Redegjørelsenfremlegges

10

Approval of updated guidelines for salary and other remuneration to senior executives

On 17 June 2021, the General Meeting approved the Company's guidelines for salary and other remuneration to senior executives. The guidelines must be considered by the general meeting in connection with any significant change and at least every four years. The Board of Directors has proposed revised guidelines, which are available on the Company's website.

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

"The general meeting approves the Board of Directors' proposal for guidelines for salary and other remuneration to senior executives."

11

The Board of Directors' report on corporate governance

tilThe annual General Meeting shall consider the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance, prepared in accordance with the Norwegian Accounting Act § 3-3b, cf. section 5-6 fifth paragraph of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The report is included in the annual report and can be read on the Company's websitewww.cloudberry.no.

orienteringfor The report Is presented to the General Meeting for

generalforsamlingen.

information purposes.

12

Nedsettelse av Selskapets aksjekapital

Generalforsamlingen vedtok 28. september 2023 å gi styret fullmakt til å gjennomføre tilbakekjøp av aksjer i Selskapet. I medhold av fullmakten har Selskapet ervervet 2 807 500 ordinære aksjer i Selskapet. Selskapets erverv av egne aksjer har skjedd under forutsetning av at de ervervede aksjene slettes gjennom en etterfølgende kapitalnedsettelse. På bakgrunn av dette foreslår styret at generalforsamlingen fatter følgende vedtak:

1. Selskapets aksjekapital nedsettes med NOK 701 875 ved innløsning av 2 807 500 ordinære aksjer.

2. Nedsettelsesbeløpet på NOK 701 875 skal brukes til å slette de 2 807 500 innløste aksjene etter allmennaksjeloven kapittel 9, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 12-1 første ledd nr. 2.

3. Fra det tidspunkt kapitalnedsettelsen trer i kraft, endres § 4 i Selskapets vedtekter til å reflektere den nye aksjekapitalen. Selskapets vedtekter § 4 skal lyde:

"Selskapets aksjekapital er NOK 72 140 651,00 fordelt på 288 562 604 aksjer, hver pålydende NOK 0,25. Aksjene skal være registrert i Verdipapirsentralen (VPS)."

12

Reduction of the Company's share capital

The General Meeting resolved on 28 September 2023 to authorize the Board of Directors to repurchase shares in the Company. In accordance with the authorization, the Company has acquired 2,807,500 ordinary shares in the Company. The repurchase of the Company's own shares has taken place on the condition that the acquired shares are cancelled through a subsequent capital reduction. On this basis, the Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

1. The Company's share capital is reduced by NOK 701,875 through the redemption of 2,807,500 ordinary shares.

2. The reduction amount of NOK 701,875 shall be used to cancel the 2,807,500 redeemed shares pursuant to chapter 9 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, cf. section 12-1 first paragraph no. 2 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

3. From the time the capital reduction becomes effective, Article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association shall be amended to reflect the new share capital. Article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association shall read:

"The Company's share capital is NOK 72,140,651.00 divided into 288,562,604 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25. The shares shall be registered in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS)."

13

Styrefullmakt til erverv av egne aksjer for etterfølgende sletting

Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen vedtar en styrefullmakt for tilbakekjøp av inntil 28 856 260 egne aksjer, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 9-4. Fullmakten omfatter ca. 10 % av Selskapets aksjekapital.

Formålet med denne fullmakten er å gjøre det mulig for styret å optimalisere selskapets kapitalstruktur gjennom tilbakekjøp av og påfølgende sletting av aksjer. Tilbakekjøp av egne aksjer gjør at gjenværende aksjer får en høyere eierandel i Selskapet. Det er en forutsetning at tilbakekjøpte aksjer skal slettes gjennom en etterfølgende beslutning om kapitalnedsettelse.

På denne bakgrunn foreslår styret at generalforsamlingen fatter følgende vedtak:

1. Styret gis fullmakt til å erverve inntil 28,856,260

13

Board authorization to acquire own shares for subsequent cancellation

The Board proposes that the general meeting resolves a board authorization for acquisition of up to 28,856,260 own shares, cf. Section 9-4 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act. The authorization covers approximately 10% of the Company's share capital.

The purpose of this authorization is to enable the Board of Directors to optimize the Company's capital structure through the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of shares. Repurchase of own shares means that the remaining shares will have a higher ownership interest in the Company. It is a condition that repurchased shares shall be cancelled through a subsequent resolution on capital reduction.

On this background, the Board proposes that the General Meeting makes the following resolution:

1. The Board is authorized to acquire up to

egne aksjer i markedet til et samlet pålydende på inntil NOK 7,214,065.

2. Kjøpesummens skal være minimum NOK 0,25 og maksimum NOK 14 per aksje. Innenfor denne rammen avgjør styret selv på hvilke vilkår og på hvilket tidspunkt slike erverv skal skje.

3. Aksjer som erverves i henhold til denne fullmakten skal kun benyttes til sletting gjennom kapitalnedsettelse, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 12-1.

4. Fullmakten gjelder frem til neste ordinære generalforsamling, men ikke lenger enn 30. juni 2025.

28,856,260 own shares in the market with an aggregate nominal value of up to NOK 7,214,065.

2. The purchase price shall be minimum NOK 0.25 and maximum NOK 14 per share. Within these limits, the Board may decide on which terms and at what time such acquisitions shall take place.

3. Shares which are acquired pursuant to this authorization may only be used for cancellation through a capital decrease, cf. Section 12-1 of the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

4. This authorization is valid until the next annual

general meeting, but no later than 30 June 2025.

14

Styrefullmakt til kapitalforhøyelse - strategiske muligheter

Styret anser det som hensiktsmessig å ha en styrefullmakt til å utstede nye aksjer, for å sikre at Selskapet har fleksibilitet til å finansiere potensielle oppkjøp eller for øvrig styrke Selskapets egenkapital.

Styret foreslår at størrelsen på styrefullmakten skal tilsvare 25 % av Selskapets aksjekapital.

For å sikre at fullmakten kan benyttes i henhold til formålet, foreslås det at den gir styret adgang til å fravike eksisterende aksjonærers fortrinnsrett.

Styret foreslår derfor at generalforsamlingen vedtar følgende styrefullmakt:

1. Styret gis fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 18 035 163 ved utstedelse av inntil 72 140 651 aksjer hver pålydende NOK 0,25.

2. Fullmakten kan benyttes til å finansiere oppkjøp eller øvrige strategiske investeringer.

3. Tegningskursen og øvrige vilkår fastsettes av styret.

4. Eksisterende aksjeeieres fortrinnsrettetterallmennaksjelovens § 10-4 kan fravikes.

5. Fullmakten omfatter kapitalforhøyelse med innskudd i annet enn penger, herunder konvertering av gjeld, etter allmennaksjelovens § 10-2, men ikke fusjon etter allmennaksjelovens § 13-5.

6. Innenfor fullmaktens rammer kan styret velge å benytte den flere ganger.

14

Authorisation to increase the share capital - strategic opportunities

The Board of Directors is of the view that it is beneficial to have a board authorisation in place, to ensure that the Company has flexibility to finance potential acquisitions or otherwise to strengthen the Company's equity.

The Board of Directors proposes that the size of the authorization shall be equal to 25% of the Company's share capital.

In order to ensure that the authorisation can be utilised as intended, it is proposed that the authorisation allows the Board of Directors to deviate from the shareholders' preferential rights.

On this background, the Board proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

1. The Board of Directors is authorised to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 18,035,163 by issuance of up to 72,140,651 new shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

2. The authorisation may be utilised to finance acquisitions or other strategic investments.

3. The subscription price and other conditions are determined by the Board of Directors.

4. The existing shareholders' preferential rights pursuant to Section 10-4 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act may be deviated from.

5. The authorisation covers capital increases with contribution in kind, hereunder debt conversion, pursuant to Section 10-2 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, but not mergers pursuant to Section 13-5 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

6. Within its limits, the authorisation may be utilised several times.

7. Fullmakten gjelder frem til neste ordinære generalforsamling, men ikke lenger enn til og med 30. juni 2025.

8.

Fra tidspunktet for registrering i Foretaksregisteret erstatter denne fullmakten alle tidligere styrefullmakter.

7. The authorisation is valid until the next annual

General Meeting, but not longer than until 30 June 2025.

8.

From the time of registration with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises, this authorisation replaces all former authorisations.

15 Styrefullmakt til kapitalforhøyelse - aksjekjøpsprogram for styrets medlemmer

For å kunne gjennomføre valgkomitéens forslag om et aksjekjøpsprogram for styrets medlemmer, er det nødvendig å ha en egen styrefullmakt som kan benyttes til dette formålet.

Styret foreslår derfor at generalforsamlingen vedtar følgende styrefullmakt:

1. Styret gis fullmakt til å forhøye Selskapets aksjekapital med inntil NOK 100 000 ved utstedelse av inntil 400 000 aksjer hver pålydende NOK 0,25.

2. Fullmakten kan benyttes til å utstede aksjer i forbindelse med Selskapets aksjekjøpsprogram for styremedlemmer.

3. Tegningskursen og øvrige vilkår fastsettes av styret i henhold til rammene for aksjekjøpsprogrammet for styremedlemmer vedtatt av generalforsamlingen.

4. Eksisterende aksjeeieres fortrinnsrettetterallmennaksjelovens § 10-4 kan fravikes.

5. Fullmakten omfatter kapitalforhøyelse med innskudd i annet enn penger, herunder konvertering av gjeld, etter allmennaksjeloven § 10-2, men ikke fusjon etter allmennaksjelovens § 13-5.

6. Innenfor fullmaktens rammer kan styret velge å benytte den flere ganger.

7. Fullmakten gjelder frem til neste ordinære generalforsamling, men ikke lenger enn til og med 30. juni 2025.

8. Fullmakten kommer styrefullmakter.

15

Authorisation to increase the share capital - share purchase program for the members of the Board

In order to be able to carry out the Nomination Committee's proposal on a share purchase program for the members of the Board, it is required to have a separate board authorisation which can be utilised for this purpose.

On this background, the Board proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

1. The Board of Directors is authorised to increase the Company's share capital with up to NOK 100,000 by issuance of up to 400,000 new shares each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25.

2. The authorisation may be utilised to issue shares in relation to the Company's share purchase program for Board Members.

3. The subscription price and other conditions are determined by the Board of Directors in accordance with the frame of the share purchase program for members of the Board resolved by the general meeting.

4. The existing shareholders' preferential rights pursuant to Section 10-4 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act may be deviated from.

5. The authorisation covers capital increases with contribution in kind, hereunder debt conversion, pursuant to Section 10-2 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act, but not mergers pursuant to Section 13-5 of the Public Limited Liability Companies Act.

6. Within its limits, the authorisation may be utilised several times.

7. The authorisation is valid until the next annual General Meeting, but not longer than until 30 June 2025. itilleggtil øvrige

8. The authorisation comes in addition to other Board authorisations.

16

Utstedelse av frittstående tegningsretter i tilknytning til Selskapets opsjonsprogram

16

Issuance of warrants in accordance with the Company's equity incentive scheme

Det vises til Selskapets opsjonsprogram vedtatt på den ordinære generalforsamlingen avholdt den 27. april 2023 scheme adopted at the Annual General Meeting held on 27

Reference is made to the Company's equity incentive

(Opsjonsprogrammet).

Styret foreslår at generalforsamlingen vedtar en ny transje i Opsjonsprogrammet med utstedelse av inntil 4 000 000 nye tegningsretter med en strike-kurs på NOK 11,13 per aksje. Strike-kursen er beregnet basert på 20-dagers volumvektet snittkurs (VWAP) for Selskapets aksjer per 22. mars 2023, med tillegg av en hurdle på 5,65% over tre år, som er beregnet basert på renten for 3 års norske statsobligasjoner med tillegg av en risikomargin på 2 %. Strike-kursen representerer 18% premium over 20-dagers VWAP.

På denne bakgrunn foreslår styret at generalforsamlingen fatter følgende vedtak:

1. Selskapet skal utstede inntil 4 000 000 nye frittstående tegningsretter i henhold til selskapets opsjonsprogram vedtatt av generalforsamlingen den 27. april 2023, inntatt som vedlegg til generalforsamlingsprotokollen.

2. Tegningsrettene tegnes uten særskilt vederlag.

3. Tegningsrettene skal kunne tegnes av Anders Lenborg, Christian Helland, Jon Gunnar Solli, Ingrid Bjørdal, Charlotte Bergqvist, Marie Nygård Gulsvik, Ole-Kristofer Bragnes, Roger Grøndahl, Elisabeth Wahlstedt, Sebastian Prause, Daniel Kulin, Stig J. Østebrøt, Beate Norheim, Erik W. Welle-Strand og Stig-Martin Braate. Aksjonærenes fortrinnsrett etter allmennaksjeloven § 11-13 (1) jf. § 10-4 fravikes.

4. Tegningsrettene tegnes på en

tegningsblankett innen 30. juni 2024.

særskilt

5. Hver tegningsrett gir en rett til å tegne én aksje i selskapet, hver pålydende NOK 0,25, til en tegningskurs på NOK 11,13 per aksje.

6. Utøvelse av tegningsrettene skal skje ved skriftlig melding til selskapet. Meldingen må spesifisere antall tegningsretter som ønskes innløst herunder antall aksjer som skal tegnes. Det kan ikke utøves færre enn 5 000 tegningsretter av gangen, dog slik at eieren av tegningsretter skal kunne utøve sin samlede beholdning av opptjente tegningsretter dersom den er lavere enn 5 000.

7. Tegningsrettene må utøves senest fem (5) år fra og med dato for generalforsamlingens vedtak om utstedelse. Opsjonsprogrammet inneholder nærmere regler og vilkår for utøvelse av tegningsrettighetene.

8. Antallet tegningsretter og / eller tegningskursen for tegning av aksjer under tegningsrettene skal justeres i henhold til punkt 3 i del B av

April 2023 (the Equity Incentive Scheme).

The Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts a new tranche in the Equity Incentive Scheme, through issuance of up to 4,000,000 new warrants with a strike price of NOK 11.13 per share. The strike price is based on the 20-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) for the Company's shares as of 22 March 2023, plus a hurdle of 5.65% over 3 years, which is calculated based on the interest rate for 3-year Norwegian government bonds with the addition of a risk margin of 2%. The strike price represents an 18% premium over the 20-day VWAP.

On this background, the Board of Directors proposes that the General Meeting adopts the following resolution:

1. The Company shall issue up to 4,000,000 new warrants, in accordance with the company's option program adopted by the general meeting on 27 April 2023, attached as an appendix to the minutes from the General Meeting.

2. The warrants are subscribed for without any consideration.

3. The warrants may be subscribed by Anders Lenborg, Christian Helland, Jon Gunnar Solli, Ingrid Bjørdal, Charlotte Bergqvist, Marie Nygård Gulsvik, Ole-Kristofer Bragnes, Roger Grøndahl, Elisabeth Wahlstedt, Sebastian Prause, Daniel Kulin, Stig J. Østebrøt, Beate Norheim, Erik W. Welle-Strand and Stig-Martin Braate. The existing shareholders' preferential rights pursuant to section 11-13 (1), cf. section 10- 4 in the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act is deviated from.

4. Subscription of the warrants shall take place on a separate subscription form by 30 June 2024.

5. Each of the warrants gives the right to subscribe for one share in the Company, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25, at an exercise price of NOK 11.13 per share.

6. Exercise of the warrants shall take place by a written notification to the Company. The notification must specify the number of warrants being exercised, including the number of shares to be subscribed. No less than 5,000 warrants may be exercised at a time. However, the owner of warrants shall be able to exercise their total holding of earned warrants if this is less than 5,000.

7. The warrants may be exercised for subscription of new shares until five (5) years from the date of this General Meeting. The Equity Incentive Scheme provides more details of the terms and conditions for exercise of the warrants.

8. The number of warrants and / or the exercise price for subscription of the shares shall be adjusted in accordance with point 3 in section B of the Equity

Opsjonsprogrammet.

9. Rettighetshaver skal ikke ha rettigheter som aksjeeier i forbindelse med kapitalforhøyelser, utstedelse av konvertible lån, oppløsning av selskapet, fusjon, fisjon eller annen omdanning av selskapet.

10. De nye aksjene som utstedes med bakgrunn i tegningsrettene gir fulle aksjonærrettigheter, herunder rett til utbytte, fra tidspunktet kapitalforhøyelsen er registrert i Foretaksregisteret.

***

Selskapet vil akseptere forhåndsstemmer til generalforsamlingen. Forhåndsstemming vil kun være mulig gjennom VPS Investor Services, som er tilgjengelig frahttps://www.euronext.com/en/post-trade/euronext-securities/oslo/login/ eller via din kontofører. Fristen for å legge inn forhåndsstemme er 12. april 2024 kl. 20:00 (CEST). PIN-kode og referanse som står på forsiden av denne innkallingen er nødvendig.

Aksjonærer som ønsker å delta ved en fullmektig, kan gjøre dette med fullmakten inntatt i Vedlegg 2 eller via VPS Investor Services. Nærmere instruksjoner fremgår av fullmakten.

Aksjeeiere kan ikke kreve at nye saker settes på dagsorden da fristen for å kreve dette er utløpt, jf. allmennaksjeloven § 5-11 andre setning. En aksjeeier har rett til å fremsette forslag til beslutninger i saker på dagsordenen og til å kreve at styremedlemmer og daglig leder på generalforsamlingen gir tilgjengelige opplysninger

om forhold som kan innvirke på bedømmelsen av (i)

godkjennelse av årsregnskapet og årsberetningen, (ii) saker som er forelagt generalforsamlingen til avgjørelse og (iii) Selskapets økonomiske stilling, herunder virksomheten i andre selskaper som Selskapet deltar i, og andre saker som generalforsamlingen skal behandle, med mindre de opplysninger som kreves ikke kan gis uten uforholdsmessig skade for Selskapet. Aksjeeiere har rett til å ta med rådgiver, og kan gi talerett til én rådgiver.

Informasjon om generalforsamlingen og dokumenter som skal behandles av generalforsamlingen eller inntas i innkallingen, herunder vedlegg til innkallingen og Selskapets vedtekter, er gjort tilgjengelig på Selskapets nettsidewww.cloudberry.no.Dokumenter som gjelder saker som skal behandles av generalforsamlingen sendes vederlagsfritt til aksjeeierne ved forespørsel til Selskapet.

Incentive Scheme.

9. The rights holder shall not have rights as a shareholder in connection with capital increases, issuance of convertible loans, dissolution of the Company, merger, demerger or any other transformation of the Company.

10. The new shares issued on the basis of the warrants give full shareholder rights, including right to dividends, from the time the capital increase is registered in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

***

The Company will accept advance voting for the general meeting. Advance voting will only be possible through VPS Investor Services, which is available fromhttps://www.euronext.com/en/post-trade/euronext-securities/oslo/login or through your account operator. Advance voting must be submitted by 12 April 2024 at 20:00 hours (CEST). PIN code and reference number printed on the front page of this notice of is required.

Shareholders who wish to participate via a proxy holder, may do so by using the proxy included in Appendix 2 or via VPS Investor Services. Further instructions are set out in the proxy form.

Shareholders cannot require that new matters are put on the agenda as the deadline for such has lapsed, cf. Section 5-11 second sentence of Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act. A shareholder may make proposals for resolutions with respect to matters on the agenda and may require that members of the board of directors and the chief executive officer at the general meeting provide available information about matters which may affect the assessment of (i) the approval of the annual accounts and the board of directors' report, (ii) matters that are presented to the shareholders for decision and (iii) the Company's financial situation, including operations in other companies the Company participates in, and other matters to be discussed at the general meeting, unless the requested information cannot be disclosed without causing disproportionate damage to the Company. Shareholders are entitled to bring advisors and may grant the right of speech to one advisor.

Information about the general meeting and documents to considered by the general meeting or incorporated in the notice, including the appendices to this notice and the Company's articles of association, is available on the Company's website,www.cloudberry.no.Documents relating to matters to be considered by the general meeting may be sent free of charge to the shareholders upon request to the Company.

I henhold til allmennaksjelovens § 5-2 (1) er det kun de som er registrert som aksjeeier i Verdipapirregisteret (VPS) fem virkedager før generalforsamlingen, dvs. per 9. april 2023 (registreringsdatoen), som har lov til å delta og stemme på generalforsamlingen. Meeting, i.e., on 9 April 2023 (the registration day), who arePursuant to Section 5-2 (1) of the Norwegian Public Limited Companies Act it is only those who are registered as shareholders in the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (VPS) five business days prior to the General