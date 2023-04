Cloudberry Clean Energy : Proposed to AGM Articles of Association

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

CLOUDBERRY CLEAN ENERGY ASA

(adopted 27 April 2023)

§ 1 Name

The name of the company is Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA. The company is a public limited liability company.

§ 2 Registered address

The company's registered address shall be in the county of Oslo.

§ 3 Purpose

The company's purpose as the parent company of a group is to engage in investment activities in the energy sector, including developing and operating the production of renewable energy and activities naturally connected with this.

§ 4 Share capital and shares

The company's share capital is NOK 72,824,976.25 divided among 291,299,905 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.25. The company's shares shall be registered with Verdipapirsentralen (VPS).

§ 5 Board of Directors

The company's Board of Directors shall consist of three to eight shareholder elected members.

§ 6 Signature

The company is committed by the signatures of either the general manager and chairperson of the Board jointly, or by two board members acting jointly.

7 General Meeting and exceptions from requirements for sending documents in printed form

Shareholders who wish to participate in the General Meeting must notify the company in