Cloudberry Clean Energy : Recommendation from Nomination Committee to AGM

Recommendation to the general meeting to be held on 27th of April 2023 from

the nomination committee of Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

The nomination committee of Cloudberry Clean Energy ("Cloudberry" or "The Company") has since the general meeting 28th of. April 2022 consisted of Morten Bergesen (Chair), Henrik Lund and Joakim Gjersøe.

The committee has met 11 times since the general meeting 28th of April 2022 in addition to interviews with all the Board of Directors and Cloudberry's CEO and dialog with shareholders.

The work undertaken by the nomination committee has been made in accordance with section 7 of the Articles of association and the guidelines for the nomination committee resolved by the general meeting on 17 June 2020. Further, in its work the committee has sought to comply with the principles set out in the Norwegian Code of practise for Corporate Governance (NUES) of 14 October 2021.

The composition of the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors has for the election period 2022 to 2023 consisted of the following members:

Frank Berg, Chair (2019)

Petter Borg (2019)

Liv Lønnum (2020)

Benedicte H. Fossum (2020)

Stefanie Witte (2022)

Henrik Joelsson (2022)

Nicolai Nordstrand (2022)

Their first year of election in parenthesis. As the election period is one year, all members are up for election.

Frank Berg and Liv Lønnum will resign from the Board of Directors. The rest of the members of the Board of Directors has made themselves available for re-election.

The nomination committee is proposing to re-elect:

Petter Borg (2019)

Benedicte H. Fossum (2020)

Stefanie Witte (2022)

Henrik Joelsson (2022)

Nicolai Nordstrand (2022)

for another election period of one year.

In addition, the nomination committee is proposing Tove Feld and Alexandra Koefoed as new members to the Board of Directors to replace Frank Berg and Liv Lønnum. They are elected for one year. The committee recommends to the general meeting to elect Tove Feld as the new Chair of Board of Directors.

Tove Feld has 30 years of industrial experience from the energy and infrastructure sectors

with senior management positions in Dong Energy, Siemens and Ørsted the last 10 years in addition to extensive board member experience from listed companies in the Nordic and the UK. She has worked extensively with international business development and strategy within the renewable industry. Her background with deep technical, commercial, and strategic experience is by the nomination committee considered to be a substantial contribution to the Board of Directors of Cloudberry.

Alexandra Koefoed is currently the CEO of Fred. Olsen Windcarrier ASA and has worked in the renewable industry in various positions in the Fred. Olsen group of companies since 2010. Prior to her work for Fred. Olsen, she worked in several technical roles in Aker Marine Contractors. Alexandra's technological and commercial experience, combined with her deep knowledge of the sub-supplier industry is considered particularly valuable to complement the Board of Directors of Cloudberry.

For further information on the candidates' background and experience, reference is made to the attached CV's'.

The nomination committee has in its assessment considered the composition of the Board of Directors as a whole with regard to competence, experience, background, capacity, diversity and effectiveness. The committee is of the view that the recommendation for Tove Feld and Alexandra Koefoed reflects the complementarity, in-depth experience and knowledge which is required for the board to fulfil its role in the best possible way. The nomination committee is of the view that the requirements of chapter 8 in NUES