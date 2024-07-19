Safety and health guidelines (SHA plans) are adopted for every development project, to specifically address health and safety risks at construction sites. Moreover, construction meetings being held every week for all projects always include safety and health updates. Supplier dialogue is maintained throughout the construction phase.

The Code of Conduct requires anyone acting on behalf of Cloudberry to act in accordance with responsible, ethical, and sound business practices. It provides guidelines inspired by international human rights instruments and covers areas such as Environment, HSE, Equality and Anti-Discrimination, Indigenous peoples' rights and Human Rights in the Supply Chain. Cloudberry conducts an annual Code of Conduct training for employees, aiming for an annual participation rate of 100 % of our employees.

Our work with due diligence under the Transparency Act is anchored within the management team and the board of directors. To embed responsibility in all aspects of our operations, we have established a set of governing documents:

Cloudberry is committed to ensure responsible business practices across all aspects of our operations. We work systematically to identify and handle actual and potential risks of adverse impacts on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions.

The Supplier Code of Conduct sets out our expectations and demands for business partners to abide by ethical standards corresponding to our Code of Conduct. The SCoC is incorporated in supplier contracts to ensure safe working conditions for value chain workers as well as outlining a minimum standard to establish a baseline of expected behav- iour. It further obliges our suppliers to perform due diligence assessments following the OECD guide- lines, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and to adhere to the International Labor Organization's conventions on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the International Bill of Rights. Contractors are expected to incorporate similar terms for their sub-contractors.

The procurement policy and Guidelines for Responsible and Sustainable Investments provide specific guidance for responsible business conduct in purchasing processes and investment. The ESG Due Diligence guidelines add to our framework to ensure responsible business conduct.

The whistle-blowing channel enables disclosure of breaches of laws, regulations, the CoC or the SCoC, and subsequent implementation of adequate corrective actions. The whistle-blowing channel on our website provides the opportunity for anonymous reporting for all employees, representatives, suppli- ers, business partners and other stakeholders.

With the adoption of our whistle-blowing policy, we have committed to a fair, confidential and transparent process for handling any reported concerns and protecting whistle-blowers from retaliation.

The board annually evaluates Cloudberry's compliance with our guidelines and policies. Compliance is monitored through annual surveys and the results are made accessible in our sustainability report. The board annually evaluates and audits the Code of Conduct to ensure it remains relevant and aligns with legal standards.