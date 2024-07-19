Transparency Act Report 2023

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

2 Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA Transparency Act Report 2023

Content

1. Introduction

3

2. About Cloudberry

4

2.1  Structure and area of operations

4

2.2  Guidelines and routines

5

3. Due diligence findings

6

3.1  Approach

6

3.2  Scope

6

3.3  Due Diligence Results

6

3.4 On risks related to climate and environment

7

3.5 On risks concerning Indigenous peoples' rights

7

4. Implemented and planned measures

8

5. Requesting information from Cloudberry

12

6. Moving forward

13

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

3

Transparency Act Report 2023

1. Introduction

This report has been prepared by Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA ("Cloudberry" or "the Company") in accordance with Section 5 in the Transparency Act. The report covers:

  • a general description of the structure and area of operations in the Company, guidelines and routines to handle actual and potential adverse impacts on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions,
  • the results of our due diligence assessment under the Transparency Act, and
  • implemented and planned measures to mitigate risks, including results or expected results.

The account covers 2023 and measures up and until reporting day in 2024 for

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA and its subsidiaries.

4 Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA Transparency Act Report 2023

2. About Cloudberry

2.1  Structure and area of operations

We develop, own and operate wind farms, as well as hydro and solar power plants in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Cloudberry's operations are divided into three business segments - Projects, Commercial and Asset Management:

The Projects segment covers the development and construction of onshore and offshore wind and hydropower projects in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Relating to construction, this business segment's supply chain includes entrepreneurs and materials suppliers.

Commercial involves active ownership in renewable power assets in the Nordics, M&A and partnerships. The commercial segment moreover sells energy, mainly to the spot market in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Asset Management administers the assets of Cloudberry and external customers, including offering digital solutions to monitor operations.

Projects Commercial Asset Management

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

5

Transparency Act Report 2023

2.2  Guidelines and routines

Cloudberry is committed to ensure responsible business practices across all aspects of our operations. We work systematically to identify and handle actual and potential risks of adverse impacts on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions.

Our work with due diligence under the Transparency Act is anchored within the management team and the board of directors. To embed responsibility in all aspects of our operations, we have established a set of governing documents:

  • The Code of Conduct
  • Safety and Health Guidelines
  • The Supplier Code of Conduct
  • The Procurement policy
  • Guidelines for Responsible and Sustainable Investments
  • ESG due diligence guidelines
  • A whistle-blowing channel
  • A whistle-blowing policy

The Code of Conduct requires anyone acting on behalf of Cloudberry to act in accordance with responsible, ethical, and sound business practices. It provides guidelines inspired by international human rights instruments and covers areas such as Environment, HSE, Equality and Anti-Discrimination, Indigenous peoples' rights and Human Rights in the Supply Chain. Cloudberry conducts an annual Code of Conduct training for employees, aiming for an annual participation rate of 100 % of our employees.

Safety and health guidelines (SHA plans) are adopted for every development project, to specifically address health and safety risks at construction sites. Moreover, construction meetings being held every week for all projects always include safety and health updates. Supplier dialogue is maintained throughout the construction phase.

The Supplier Code of Conduct sets out our expectations and demands for business partners to abide by ethical standards corresponding to our Code of Conduct. The SCoC is incorporated in supplier contracts to ensure safe working conditions for value chain workers as well as outlining a minimum standard to establish a baseline of expected behav- iour. It further obliges our suppliers to perform due diligence assessments following the OECD guide- lines, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and to adhere to the International Labor Organization's conventions on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the International Bill of Rights. Contractors are expected to incorporate similar terms for their sub-contractors.

The procurement policy and Guidelines for Responsible and Sustainable Investments provide specific guidance for responsible business conduct in purchasing processes and investment. The ESG Due Diligence guidelines add to our framework to ensure responsible business conduct.

The whistle-blowing channel enables disclosure of breaches of laws, regulations, the CoC or the SCoC, and subsequent implementation of adequate corrective actions. The whistle-blowing channel on our website provides the opportunity for anonymous reporting for all employees, representatives, suppli- ers, business partners and other stakeholders.

With the adoption of our whistle-blowing policy, we have committed to a fair, confidential and transparent process for handling any reported concerns and protecting whistle-blowers from retaliation.

The board annually evaluates Cloudberry's compliance with our guidelines and policies. Compliance is monitored through annual surveys and the results are made accessible in our sustainability report. The board annually evaluates and audits the Code of Conduct to ensure it remains relevant and aligns with legal standards.

6 Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA Transparency Act Report 2023

3. Due diligence findings

3.1  Approach

Cloudberry has conducted the due diligence assessment under the Transparency Act through a workshop with relevant personnel applying the

3.2  Scope

In accordance with the Transparency Act, the report summarizes "actual adverse impacts" and "signifi- cant risks identified." The Act thus allows for a focus on actual and significant risks, with consideration of their scale, scope and the possibility of mitigation.

This entails certain delimitations against generally recognized industry-wide risks. Through the risk assessment, high-risk metals used in renewable energy assets, have been found too far downstream in our supply chain for mitigation measures to have

Transparency Board, Tavler's standardized methodology based on ISO Standard 31000.

true influence. Instead, the primary focus of the assessment is on risks of high scale or scope where Cloudberry has real potential for influence. In terms of our supply chain, this involves an emphasis on direct and material suppliers.

Given the early stage of Cloudberry's projects within solar energy, associated risks are beyond the scope of the 2023 report but will be included in the 2024 account.

3.3  Due Diligence Results

Nr.

Risk

Risk assessment 2023

1

Poor HSE compliance at producing power plants

Medium-low

2

Lack of relevant information from material suppliers

Low

3

Inadequate HSE routines and documentation from local suppliers

Medium-low

4

Poor human rights and indecent working conditions at subcontractors of

Medium

large suppliers

5

Poor HSE compliance at power plants under construction

Medium-high

6

Failure to respond/address input obtained from suppliers regarding human

Medium-low

rights and decent working conditions

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

7

Transparency Act Report 2023

3.4 On risks related to climate and environment

The due diligence assessment under the Transparency Act shall be conducted in line with the latest version of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.

The 2023 version covered new guidelines on climate and the environment. While the Transparency Act is materially limited to fundamental human rights or decent working conditions, impacts on the climate and environment are within the scope of the Act insofar as they result in adverse impacts on fundamental human rights or decent working conditions.

Cloudberry recognizes that biodiversity, nature and the environment are conditions for the enjoyment of most fundamental human rights. Especially connected to land use and construction work, Cloudberry is exposed to sector-wide risks of contributing to biodiversity loss, pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Given the high rates of biodiversity loss, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and environmental degradation in society in general, even relatively small contributions may involve significant risks of contributing to adverse impacts.

A comprehensive overview of risks and results relating to climate, environment and biodiversity is published in our Sustainability Report of 2023.

3.5 On risks concerning Indigenous peoples' rights

Cloudberry does not currently operate in areas inhabited by Indigenous peoples. Concerning future projects, however, Cloudberry could be exposed to

industry-wide risks concerning adverse impacts on Indigenous peoples' rights.

8 Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA Transparency Act Report 2023

4. Implemented and planned measures

Cloudberry actively develops and updates policies and procedures to address risks of adverse impacts on human rights and decent working conditions. Based on the outcomes of the due diligence assess- ment, Cloudberry has adopted various measures to prevent potential adverse impacts or mitigate

significant risks of such impacts. The following section presents planned and implemented measures to address the risks identified in the due diligence assessment. Alongside the measures, the results and expected results are provided.

Implemented

Results or

Planned

Results or

No.

Risk

measures

expected results

measures

expected results

1

Poor HSE

Continuous

Continuous

Implementing an

Internal control

compliance

improvement to

improvement to

Internal control system

systems are

at producing

the internal control

the internal control

for plants under

expected to reduce

power plants

system at all assets

system at all assets

operation in Sweden.

risks by ensuring a

under operation,

under operation,

standardized process

for systematic

for systematic

and framework for risk

implementation of

implementation of

processes.

measures achieving

measures achieving

the objectives of

the objectives of

Requesting an

Expected to reduce

health, environment,

health, environment,

overview of

risks by enabling the

and safety legislation.

and safety legislation.

subcontractors

identification of risks

or independent

and the opportunity to

contractors our Tier

address human rights

1 suppliers (direct

and decent working

turbine suppliers)

conditions with our

use at power plants

suppliers.

for performing

maintenance onsite.

Conducted a

Offering appropriate

power plant safety

training to develop

training seminar with

necessary skills is

workers, covering

expected to prevent

general operation,

HSE breaches and

maintenance and HSE

reduce risks of adverse

compliance.

impact on decent

working conditions.

2

Lack of relevant

Sent pre-screening

Risk level has

Implemented

information

questionnaires to

decreased due to

measures are

from suppliers

potential and new

collection measures

sufficient as the risk

suppliers during the

being prioritised

level has decreased

tendering process

during the year and

due to collection

to encourage ethical

relevant information

measures being

business conduct and

being received from

prioritised during the

compliance with the

suppliers.

year and relevant

Transparency Act.

information being

received from

suppliers.

Updated internal

documentation

regarding the

collection of relevant

information from

suppliers (i.e.

Supplier Code of

Conduct, Screening

documentation)

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA

9

Transparency Act Report 2023

Implemented

Results or

Planned

Results or

No.

Risk

measures

expected results

measures

expected results

3

Local suppliers'

Put up posters with QR

QR codes are

Continued regular

Expected to enable

inadequate HSE

codes to Cloudberry's

expected to ensure

onsite presence of

the identification

routines and

whistle-blowing

the whistle-blowing

project managers and

of gaps that

information-

channel at the sites:

mechanism is

performance of safety

subsequently can

gathering

Munkhyttan and

accessible and lower

walkarounds.

be addressed in

Sundby for workers to

the threshold for

collaboration with the

access the whistle-

reporting.

supplier.

blowing policy and

report any noted

misconduct.

Ensured regular

The regular onsite

onsite presence of

presence of managers

project managers

allows for conversation

and performed safety

with workers and

walkarounds.

provides insight into

the experiences of

potentially vulnerable

and marginalized

workers, such as

migrant workers

and minorities.

When gaps are

identified, Cloudberry

collaborates with the

supplier to implement

appropriate measures,

ensuring a safer and

more inclusive working

environment.

4

Poor human

Held informal

Facilitate a

Perform risk-based

rights and

site assessment

collaborative dialogue

audits of material

indecent

meetings with major

on identifying and

suppliers annually.

working

suppliers: Vestas and

mitigating risks

conditions at

Kanonaden, to have

concerning onsite

subcontractors

collaborative dialogue

workers and those

of large

on supply chain risks

within the value chain.

suppliers

and risk mitigations.

Thus far, the supplier audit has not disclosed adverse impacts by our direct and material suppliers, but enhanced supplier dialogue and given an arena to promote advice on measures to mitigate risks.

During the tendering

Avoiding high-

process, actively

risk areas for

encourage suppliers to

adverse impacts on

avoid subcontractors

fundamental human

in regions where

rights and decent

potential risks to

working conditions

human rights and

is expected to

decent working

decrease the risks

conditions may exist,

of contributing or

like China and India.

otherwise being

directly linked to such

impacts.

10 Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA Transparency Act Report 2023

Implemented

Results or

Planned

Results or

No.

Risk

measures

expected results

measures

expected results

5

Poor HSE

Participated in safety

Safety walks are

Continuously

Expected to reduce

compliance

walkarounds on sites.

conducted to

assessing and

risks, by ensuring a

at power

identify and address

reviewing internal

standardized process

plants under

potentially unsafe

routines and policies to

and framework for risk

construction

conditions, provide

achieve HSE follow-up.

processes. Continuous

advice on safety

auditing of the

measures, health,

routines and policies is

and safety risks, and

expected to decrease

to prepare mitigation

risks by enabling

plans when necessary.

the identification

Next to identifying

of weaknesses and

and mitigating

the subsequent

health and safety

addressing of them.

risks, safety walks

allow for addressing

unsafe or unwanted

environmental and

nature-related

situations. Any

identified deviations

from the protocol

are discussed and

addressed. Immediate

action is taken to

resolve issues arising

from these deviations.

Held interviews with

Impacts, risks and

HSE managers onsite

opportunities were

from turbine suppliers,

identified through

grid, and electrical

interviews conducted.

installers.

Ensured regular onsite

Expected to decrease

presence of Project

risks, as the onsite

managers.

presence of managers

allows for conversation

with potentially

marginalized and

vulnerable workers,

which provides insights

into experiences

of breaches or

gaps, that can

then be addressed

by Cloudberry in

collaboration with the

supplier.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 23:31:02 UTC.