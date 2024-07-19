Transparency Act Report 2023
1. Introduction
This report has been prepared by Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA ("Cloudberry" or "the Company") in accordance with Section 5 in the Transparency Act. The report covers:
- a general description of the structure and area of operations in the Company, guidelines and routines to handle actual and potential adverse impacts on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions,
- the results of our due diligence assessment under the Transparency Act, and
- implemented and planned measures to mitigate risks, including results or expected results.
The account covers 2023 and measures up and until reporting day in 2024 for
Cloudberry Clean Energy ASA and its subsidiaries.
2. About Cloudberry
2.1 Structure and area of operations
We develop, own and operate wind farms, as well as hydro and solar power plants in Norway, Sweden, and Denmark. Cloudberry's operations are divided into three business segments - Projects, Commercial and Asset Management:
The Projects segment covers the development and construction of onshore and offshore wind and hydropower projects in Norway, Sweden and Denmark. Relating to construction, this business segment's supply chain includes entrepreneurs and materials suppliers.
Commercial involves active ownership in renewable power assets in the Nordics, M&A and partnerships. The commercial segment moreover sells energy, mainly to the spot market in Norway, Sweden and Denmark.
Asset Management administers the assets of Cloudberry and external customers, including offering digital solutions to monitor operations.
Projects Commercial Asset Management
2.2 Guidelines and routines
Cloudberry is committed to ensure responsible business practices across all aspects of our operations. We work systematically to identify and handle actual and potential risks of adverse impacts on fundamental human rights and decent working conditions.
Our work with due diligence under the Transparency Act is anchored within the management team and the board of directors. To embed responsibility in all aspects of our operations, we have established a set of governing documents:
- The Code of Conduct
- Safety and Health Guidelines
- The Supplier Code of Conduct
- The Procurement policy
- Guidelines for Responsible and Sustainable Investments
- ESG due diligence guidelines
- A whistle-blowing channel
- A whistle-blowing policy
The Code of Conduct requires anyone acting on behalf of Cloudberry to act in accordance with responsible, ethical, and sound business practices. It provides guidelines inspired by international human rights instruments and covers areas such as Environment, HSE, Equality and Anti-Discrimination, Indigenous peoples' rights and Human Rights in the Supply Chain. Cloudberry conducts an annual Code of Conduct training for employees, aiming for an annual participation rate of 100 % of our employees.
Safety and health guidelines (SHA plans) are adopted for every development project, to specifically address health and safety risks at construction sites. Moreover, construction meetings being held every week for all projects always include safety and health updates. Supplier dialogue is maintained throughout the construction phase.
The Supplier Code of Conduct sets out our expectations and demands for business partners to abide by ethical standards corresponding to our Code of Conduct. The SCoC is incorporated in supplier contracts to ensure safe working conditions for value chain workers as well as outlining a minimum standard to establish a baseline of expected behav- iour. It further obliges our suppliers to perform due diligence assessments following the OECD guide- lines, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, and to adhere to the International Labor Organization's conventions on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work and the International Bill of Rights. Contractors are expected to incorporate similar terms for their sub-contractors.
The procurement policy and Guidelines for Responsible and Sustainable Investments provide specific guidance for responsible business conduct in purchasing processes and investment. The ESG Due Diligence guidelines add to our framework to ensure responsible business conduct.
The whistle-blowing channel enables disclosure of breaches of laws, regulations, the CoC or the SCoC, and subsequent implementation of adequate corrective actions. The whistle-blowing channel on our website provides the opportunity for anonymous reporting for all employees, representatives, suppli- ers, business partners and other stakeholders.
With the adoption of our whistle-blowing policy, we have committed to a fair, confidential and transparent process for handling any reported concerns and protecting whistle-blowers from retaliation.
The board annually evaluates Cloudberry's compliance with our guidelines and policies. Compliance is monitored through annual surveys and the results are made accessible in our sustainability report. The board annually evaluates and audits the Code of Conduct to ensure it remains relevant and aligns with legal standards.
3. Due diligence findings
3.1 Approach
Cloudberry has conducted the due diligence assessment under the Transparency Act through a workshop with relevant personnel applying the
3.2 Scope
In accordance with the Transparency Act, the report summarizes "actual adverse impacts" and "signifi- cant risks identified." The Act thus allows for a focus on actual and significant risks, with consideration of their scale, scope and the possibility of mitigation.
This entails certain delimitations against generally recognized industry-wide risks. Through the risk assessment, high-risk metals used in renewable energy assets, have been found too far downstream in our supply chain for mitigation measures to have
Transparency Board, Tavler's standardized methodology based on ISO Standard 31000.
true influence. Instead, the primary focus of the assessment is on risks of high scale or scope where Cloudberry has real potential for influence. In terms of our supply chain, this involves an emphasis on direct and material suppliers.
Given the early stage of Cloudberry's projects within solar energy, associated risks are beyond the scope of the 2023 report but will be included in the 2024 account.
3.3 Due Diligence Results
Nr.
Risk
Risk assessment 2023
1
Poor HSE compliance at producing power plants
Medium-low
2
Lack of relevant information from material suppliers
Low
3
Inadequate HSE routines and documentation from local suppliers
Medium-low
4
Poor human rights and indecent working conditions at subcontractors of
Medium
large suppliers
5
Poor HSE compliance at power plants under construction
Medium-high
6
Failure to respond/address input obtained from suppliers regarding human
Medium-low
rights and decent working conditions
3.4 On risks related to climate and environment
The due diligence assessment under the Transparency Act shall be conducted in line with the latest version of the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises.
The 2023 version covered new guidelines on climate and the environment. While the Transparency Act is materially limited to fundamental human rights or decent working conditions, impacts on the climate and environment are within the scope of the Act insofar as they result in adverse impacts on fundamental human rights or decent working conditions.
Cloudberry recognizes that biodiversity, nature and the environment are conditions for the enjoyment of most fundamental human rights. Especially connected to land use and construction work, Cloudberry is exposed to sector-wide risks of contributing to biodiversity loss, pollution and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Given the high rates of biodiversity loss, Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions and environmental degradation in society in general, even relatively small contributions may involve significant risks of contributing to adverse impacts.
A comprehensive overview of risks and results relating to climate, environment and biodiversity is published in our Sustainability Report of 2023.
3.5 On risks concerning Indigenous peoples' rights
Cloudberry does not currently operate in areas inhabited by Indigenous peoples. Concerning future projects, however, Cloudberry could be exposed to
industry-wide risks concerning adverse impacts on Indigenous peoples' rights.
4. Implemented and planned measures
Cloudberry actively develops and updates policies and procedures to address risks of adverse impacts on human rights and decent working conditions. Based on the outcomes of the due diligence assess- ment, Cloudberry has adopted various measures to prevent potential adverse impacts or mitigate
significant risks of such impacts. The following section presents planned and implemented measures to address the risks identified in the due diligence assessment. Alongside the measures, the results and expected results are provided.
Implemented
Results or
Planned
Results or
No.
Risk
measures
expected results
measures
expected results
1
Poor HSE
Continuous
Continuous
Implementing an
Internal control
compliance
improvement to
improvement to
Internal control system
systems are
at producing
the internal control
the internal control
for plants under
expected to reduce
power plants
system at all assets
system at all assets
operation in Sweden.
risks by ensuring a
under operation,
under operation,
standardized process
for systematic
for systematic
and framework for risk
implementation of
implementation of
processes.
measures achieving
measures achieving
the objectives of
the objectives of
Requesting an
Expected to reduce
health, environment,
health, environment,
overview of
risks by enabling the
and safety legislation.
and safety legislation.
subcontractors
identification of risks
or independent
and the opportunity to
contractors our Tier
address human rights
1 suppliers (direct
and decent working
turbine suppliers)
conditions with our
use at power plants
suppliers.
for performing
maintenance onsite.
Conducted a
Offering appropriate
power plant safety
training to develop
training seminar with
necessary skills is
workers, covering
expected to prevent
general operation,
HSE breaches and
maintenance and HSE
reduce risks of adverse
compliance.
impact on decent
working conditions.
2
Lack of relevant
Sent pre-screening
Risk level has
Implemented
information
questionnaires to
decreased due to
measures are
from suppliers
potential and new
collection measures
sufficient as the risk
suppliers during the
being prioritised
level has decreased
tendering process
during the year and
due to collection
to encourage ethical
relevant information
measures being
business conduct and
being received from
prioritised during the
compliance with the
suppliers.
year and relevant
Transparency Act.
information being
received from
suppliers.
Updated internal
documentation
regarding the
collection of relevant
information from
suppliers (i.e.
Supplier Code of
Conduct, Screening
documentation)
Implemented
Results or
Planned
Results or
No.
Risk
measures
expected results
measures
expected results
3
Local suppliers'
Put up posters with QR
QR codes are
Continued regular
Expected to enable
inadequate HSE
codes to Cloudberry's
expected to ensure
onsite presence of
the identification
routines and
whistle-blowing
the whistle-blowing
project managers and
of gaps that
information-
channel at the sites:
mechanism is
performance of safety
subsequently can
gathering
Munkhyttan and
accessible and lower
walkarounds.
be addressed in
Sundby for workers to
the threshold for
collaboration with the
access the whistle-
reporting.
supplier.
blowing policy and
report any noted
misconduct.
Ensured regular
The regular onsite
onsite presence of
presence of managers
project managers
allows for conversation
and performed safety
with workers and
walkarounds.
provides insight into
the experiences of
potentially vulnerable
and marginalized
workers, such as
migrant workers
and minorities.
When gaps are
identified, Cloudberry
collaborates with the
supplier to implement
appropriate measures,
ensuring a safer and
more inclusive working
environment.
4
Poor human
Held informal
Facilitate a
Perform risk-based
rights and
site assessment
collaborative dialogue
audits of material
indecent
meetings with major
on identifying and
suppliers annually.
working
suppliers: Vestas and
mitigating risks
conditions at
Kanonaden, to have
concerning onsite
subcontractors
collaborative dialogue
workers and those
of large
on supply chain risks
within the value chain.
suppliers
and risk mitigations.
Thus far, the supplier audit has not disclosed adverse impacts by our direct and material suppliers, but enhanced supplier dialogue and given an arena to promote advice on measures to mitigate risks.
During the tendering
Avoiding high-
process, actively
risk areas for
encourage suppliers to
adverse impacts on
avoid subcontractors
fundamental human
in regions where
rights and decent
potential risks to
working conditions
human rights and
is expected to
decent working
decrease the risks
conditions may exist,
of contributing or
like China and India.
otherwise being
directly linked to such
impacts.
Implemented
Results or
Planned
Results or
No.
Risk
measures
expected results
measures
expected results
5
Poor HSE
Participated in safety
Safety walks are
Continuously
Expected to reduce
compliance
walkarounds on sites.
conducted to
assessing and
risks, by ensuring a
at power
identify and address
reviewing internal
standardized process
plants under
potentially unsafe
routines and policies to
and framework for risk
construction
conditions, provide
achieve HSE follow-up.
processes. Continuous
advice on safety
auditing of the
measures, health,
routines and policies is
and safety risks, and
expected to decrease
to prepare mitigation
risks by enabling
plans when necessary.
the identification
Next to identifying
of weaknesses and
and mitigating
the subsequent
health and safety
addressing of them.
risks, safety walks
allow for addressing
unsafe or unwanted
environmental and
nature-related
situations. Any
identified deviations
from the protocol
are discussed and
addressed. Immediate
action is taken to
resolve issues arising
from these deviations.
Held interviews with
Impacts, risks and
HSE managers onsite
opportunities were
from turbine suppliers,
identified through
grid, and electrical
interviews conducted.
installers.
Ensured regular onsite
Expected to decrease
presence of Project
risks, as the onsite
managers.
presence of managers
allows for conversation
with potentially
marginalized and
vulnerable workers,
which provides insights
into experiences
of breaches or
gaps, that can
then be addressed
by Cloudberry in
collaboration with the
supplier.
