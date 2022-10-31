Cloudbreak Discovery : Annual Report June 2022

CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC

CHAIRMAN'S REPORT

Company Updates

I am pleased to provide shareholders with an update on Cloudbreak's developments over the course of our first financial year as a listed company on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

In what has been a challenging year for many companies, we have seen continuing shareholder support by way of a successful fundraise of £1.5 million. This will help to progress our portfolio of projects and execute on royalty acquisitions, providing near-term cashflow.

In addition to strengthening our balance sheet, Cloudbreak also appointed Paul Gurney to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in April 2022. Paul brings a wealth of experience in capital markets, deal structuring and facilitating transactions, having recently worked as a Managing Director of BMO's equity desk in London.

Projects

Throughout the Period, Cloudbreak has demonstrated the viability of its project generator model, entering into option agreements for several of its Northwest Portfolio projects, located in northwestern British Columbia ("BC").

Following a successful first phase of exploration, the Group commenced a high-resolutionhelicopter-borne magnetic survey over the Northwest Portfolio, across the Northern Treasure, Rizz, Icefall and Atlin West projects. The objective of this survey was to identify prominent, potentially mineralised structures, and to help determine the next stage of ground-based exploration. Furthermore, the Group has generated and staked an additional project in the prolific Toodoggone region of BC, called the Foggy Mountain Project, announced in April 2022, highlighting Cloudbreak's continued desire to explore and monetize new opportunities.

Another key milestone for Cloudbreak was the formation of a strategic alliance with Alianza Minerals (the "Alliance") to explore for copper deposits in the United States. During the Period, the Alliance made two acquisitions, the Klondike project in Colorado and the Stateline project. Both properties were optioned to Allied Copper in December 2021 and February 2022 respectively, under an agreement which included Allied Copper committing to exploration expenditure and the Alliance retaining a 2% net smelter royalty ("NSR"), split equally between the parties.

The Group has been active in expanding its portfolio across several jurisdictions and commodities throughout the year. In April 2022, Cloudbreak marked its transition into the energy sector by entering into two separate partnerships working towards submitting applications to acquire onshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia. These partnerships offer an exciting opportunity to participate in new generative initiatives in Namibia, where exploration for hydrocarbons is at an early stage.

Furthermore, the Group entered into its first royalty agreement with G2 Energy Corp in May 2022. As part of the agreement, Cloudbreak will provide a portion of the acquisition financing for the Masten Unit Energy Project, located in Cochran County Texas, by way of debenture and a 3.25% overriding royalty interest ("ORI") in the project. Through this and similar transactions, we see an opportunity to create significant shareholder value by growing Cloudbreak's cashflow through structured deals and royalty acquisitions.

Towards the end of the year, Cloudbreak announced Norseman Silver Inc completed the acquisition of the Caribou property, ratifying Cloudbreak's 2% NSR. This transaction exemplifies our business model and how Cloudbreak can generate accretive opportunities with significant exploration upside for our partners.

Post year end, the Group entered into an agreement with Legado Oil & Gas Limited (formerly Iron Forge Holdings (III) Limited) to provide development capital for the Butte Strawn Energy Project in Irion County, Texas. The capital is being deployed as a convertible debenture which can be converted into a 6% ORI.

Progress has continued at Foggy Mountain as the team completed a reconnaissance surface programme in October 2022 which confirmed three of the four historic mineral occurrences (the fourth minfile area was not visited in 2022). At our Northern Treasure project, an airborne magnetic survey was also completed in October 2022, identifying several structures that are coincident with minfile occurrences.

Outlook

The year ended 30 June 2022 was active for the Group, having hit a number of operational milestones. We further diversified our portfolio with projects in the energy sector and in new jurisdictions, as well as acquiring our first royalty bringing near-term cashflow.

Despite the global macroeconomic climate, the outlook for the natural resources sector looks robust. Our focus on commodities key to the energy transition movement offers an attractive opportunity for significant shareholder returns as demand, and therefore prices, are set to remain high. Our project generator model allows us to diversify our portfolio across the resource sector, building value while minimizing risk and cost. This helps build cashflow for our shareholders.

We are starting to see some projects reach a point where we could potentially begin receiving royalty payments further underpinning the benefit of our business model. It is down to the depth of experience within our team that we are able to execute this model successfully.

We look forward to keeping investors updated over the next year and beyond as we generate and pursue new ideas, including lithium assets and bauxite projects, while continuing to diversify into energy royalties and attracting new partnerships.

