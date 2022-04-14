Cloudbreak Discovery : Appointment of Paul Gurney to the Board

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc ("Cloudbreak") (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, is pleased to announce that Mr. Paul Gurney has joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr. Gurney has more than 15 years' experience of capital markets, most recently as a Managing Director of the Bank of Montreal's ("BMO") equity desk in London. For over a decade, Paul led BMO's coverage of large institutional equity clients in Europe and Asia-Pacific. BMO is a top 10 bank in North America, with a strong capital markets business and significant exposure to the public markets. Prior to BMO, Paul spent seven years as a senior salesperson at IBM.

Throughout his career, Mr. Gurney has had experience in researching companies, syndicating transactions, structuring deals and providing value-added advice to institutional and corporate clients across multiple sectors. Mr. Gurney has extensive knowledge of the gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, iron ore, lithium and other battery metals markets, built over a decade of marketing companies in Europe and Asia-Pacific. Mr. Gurney received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Western Ontario and an MBA from the University of Toronto.

Kyler Hardy, CEO of Cloudbreak Discovery, commented, "I am delighted to welcome Paul to our Board as a Non-Executive Director. Paul brings with him unrivalled expertise in capital markets, including deal structuring and facilitating transactions. Cloudbreak has gone from strength to strength since its listing last year and I'm pleased to be able to attract someone of Paul's ability and calibre to help us achieve future growth."

Mr Gurney's current directorships and previous directorships held in the last five years are set out below: