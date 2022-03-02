Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDL   GB00B44LQR57

CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC

(CDL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange -  03/22 11:40:24 am
9.2 GBX   -3.16%
03:08pCLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Close of Placing to Raise c. £1.5 million
PU
02/25CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Rizz Project Optioned to 1311516 BC Ltd.
PU
02/15CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Corporate Update￼
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloudbreak Discovery : Close of Placing to Raise c. £1.5 million

03/02/2022 | 03:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL) is pleased to announce the completion of a fundraise to raise c. £1.5 million by way of a placing of 19,596,931 ordinary shares at 7.5p to new investors (the "Placing"), representing a 20 per cent discount to yesterday's closing bid price.

Proceeds from the Placing will be used to advance various project generation initiatives, which are currently ongoing, and for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for 19,596,931 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading which is expected to be on or around 16 March 2022.

Shard Capital LLP acted as sole broker in the fundraise and will be granted 400,000 warrants which are exercisable at a 50 per cent premium to the placing price at any time until 1 March 2024.

Kyler Hardy, President and CEO of Cloudbreak, stated, "We are very happy with the net result of this placing. This fundraise highlights the growing support from our investors and the strength of Cloudbreak's business model. We are entering an exciting phase in the Company's journey, and I look forward to keeping the market updated with forthcoming advancements at our projects."

The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital shall consist of 467,661,991 ordinary shares. The figure of 467,661,991 represents the total voting rights in the Company and should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure & Transparency Rules. The placing shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the company.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

-ENDS-

For additional information please contact:

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

Disclaimer

Cloudbreak Discovery plc published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 20:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC
03:08pCLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Close of Placing to Raise c. £1.5 million
PU
02/25CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Rizz Project Optioned to 1311516 BC Ltd.
PU
02/15CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Corporate Update￼
PU
02/13CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : PDMR Notification
PU
02/11Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification
PR
02/11CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC - TR-1 : notification of major holdings
PR
02/03CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
01/31CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Engages Group for Corporate Development Services
PU
01/31Cloudbreak Discovery plc Enters into an Agreement with OIG Overseas Investment Group Lt..
CI
01/24CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Board Update
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,90 M -0,71 M -0,71 M
Net cash 2021 1,28 M 1,01 M 1,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,81x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,3 M 46,8 M 46,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 4
Free-Float -
Chart CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC
Duration : Period :
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kyler Samuel Anthony Hardy Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Robinson Chief Financial Officer
Rory Kutluoglu Chief Operating Officer
Emma Kinder Priestley Independent Non-Executive Director
Andrew R. Male Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC435.21%49
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.12.51%69 699
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION16.40%55 530
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-8.97%16 084
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.32.99%13 834
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED27.65%6 500