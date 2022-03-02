Cloudbreak Discovery : Close of Placing to Raise c. £1.5 million

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL) is pleased to announce the completion of a fundraise to raise c. £1.5 million by way of a placing of 19,596,931 ordinary shares at 7.5p to new investors (the "Placing"), representing a 20 per cent discount to yesterday's closing bid price.

Proceeds from the Placing will be used to advance various project generation initiatives, which are currently ongoing, and for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for 19,596,931 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading which is expected to be on or around 16 March 2022.

Shard Capital LLP acted as sole broker in the fundraise and will be granted 400,000 warrants which are exercisable at a 50 per cent premium to the placing price at any time until 1 March 2024.

Kyler Hardy, President and CEO of Cloudbreak, stated, "We are very happy with the net result of this placing. This fundraise highlights the growing support from our investors and the strength of Cloudbreak's business model. We are entering an exciting phase in the Company's journey, and I look forward to keeping the market updated with forthcoming advancements at our projects."

The new ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. Following the issue of the new ordinary shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital shall consist of 467,661,991 ordinary shares. The figure of 467,661,991 represents the total voting rights in the Company and should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure & Transparency Rules. The placing shares shall rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares of the company.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

About Cloudbreak Discovery PLC

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi-asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.