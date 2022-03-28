Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDL   GB00B44LQR57

CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC

(CDL)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/28 11:35:26 am EDT
7.25 GBX   -1.69%
04:54pCLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Issue of shares / PDMR Notification
PU
03/16Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - Issue of Shares / PDMR Notification
PR
03/09CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Icefall Project Optioned to 1311516 BC Ltd.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloudbreak Discovery : Issue of shares / PDMR Notification

03/28/2022 | 04:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

16 March 2022

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

('Cloudbreak', or 'the Company')

Issue of shares / PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, announces that Cronin Services Ltd (controlled by Samuel "Kyler" Hardy, the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak) has transferred the following Cloudbreak warrants ("Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one new Cloudbreak ordinary share at a subscription price of 5 pence per share.

  • 1,294,465 Warrants transferred to David Robinson, Chief Financial Officer of Cloudbreak;
  • 1,294,465 Warrants transferred to Rory Kutluoglu, Chief Operating Officer of Cloudbreak;
  • 1,250,000 Warrants transferred to Cam Bartsch, Vice President of Exploration; and
  • 3,244,465 Warrants transferred to various third parties.

The Company also announces that it issued 1m new ordinary shares in return for professional services provided. These shares were issued in two tranches of 500,000 the first on 21 July 2021 and the second on 14 January 2022

The Company further announces that is has issued 2,411,709 new ordinary shares pursuant to the exercise of warrants and options at 3p per share raising gross proceeds of £72,351.

Application is being made for the new ordinary shares to be admitted to trading which is expected to be on or around 21 March 2022. These shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. Following the issue of these shares, the Company's issued ordinary share capital shall consist of 470,573,700 ordinary shares. The figure of 470,573,700 represents the total voting rights in the Company and should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Disclosure Guidance & Transparency Rules.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

For additional information please contact:

About Cloudbreak

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak's generative model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Disclaimer

Cloudbreak Discovery plc published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 20:52:21 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
