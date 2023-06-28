28 June 2023

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

("Cloudbreak" or the "Company")

Change of Registered Office

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC, (“Cloudbreak”) announces that it has changed its registered office to 6 Heddon Street, London, W1B 4BT with immediate effect.

