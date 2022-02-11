Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification

11 February 2022

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

(‘Cloudbreak’, or ‘the Company’)

PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, announces the following transactions in ordinary share of £0.001 in Cloudbreak (“Ordinary Shares”)

27,819,064 Ordinary Shares acquired from Rosemount Capital Partners Ptd. Ltd. by Cronin Capital Corp (controlled by Samuel “Kyler” Hardy, the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak).

442,500 Ordinary Shares sold by Cronin Capital Corp. to a third party.

2,153,817 Ordinary Shares sold by various third parties to Rory Kutluoglu , Chief Operating Officer of Cloudbreak.

Following these transactions, Kyler Hardy holds 89,126,929 Ordinary Shares representing 19.89% of the Ordinary Shares is issue and Rory Kutluoglu holds 8,324,120 Ordinary Shares representing 1.86% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

- Ends -

About Cloudbreak

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak’s generative model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Samuel “Kyler” Hardy 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Cloudbreak Discovery Plc b) LEI: 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: Ordinary shares of £0.001



ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 3.0p 27,819,064 d) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: February 7, 2022 f) Place of the transaction: London, UK

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Samuel “Kyler” Hardy 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Cloudbreak Discovery Plc b) LEI: 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:



Identification code: Ordinary shares of £0.001



ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction: Disposal of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1.7p 442,500 d) Aggregated information:

· Aggregated volume:

· Price: N/A e) Date of the transaction: February 7, 2022 f) Place of the transaction: London, UK