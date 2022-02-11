Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CDL   GB00B44LQR57

CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC

(CDL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/11 04:28:05 am
3.2 GBX   +6.67%
04:39aCloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification
PR
04:36aCLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY PLC - TR-1 : notification of major holdings
PR
02/03CLOUDBREAK DISCOVERY : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc - PDMR Notification

02/11/2022 | 04:39am EST
11 February 2022

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc

(‘Cloudbreak’, or ‘the Company’)

PDMR Notification

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LSE: CDL), a natural resource project generator, announces the following transactions in ordinary share of £0.001 in Cloudbreak (“Ordinary Shares”)

  • 27,819,064 Ordinary Shares acquired from Rosemount Capital Partners Ptd. Ltd. by Cronin Capital Corp (controlled by Samuel “Kyler” Hardy, the Chief Executive Officer of Cloudbreak).
  • 442,500 Ordinary Shares sold by Cronin Capital Corp. to a third party.
  • 2,153,817 Ordinary Shares sold by various third parties to Rory Kutluoglu, Chief Operating Officer of Cloudbreak.

Following these transactions, Kyler Hardy holds 89,126,929 Ordinary Shares representing 19.89% of the Ordinary Shares is issue and Rory Kutluoglu holds 8,324,120 Ordinary Shares representing 1.86% of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

- Ends -

For additional information please contact:

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC  Tel: +1 604 428 9480
Kyler Hardy, CEO khardy@cloudbreakdiscovery.com
Novum Securities
(Financial Adviser)		 Tel: +44 7399 9400
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Shard Capital Partners
(Broker)		 Tel: +44 207 186 9900

Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre
Blytheweigh
(Financial PR/IR-London)		 Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Cloudbreak@blytheweigh.com
Tim Blythe 
Megan Ray
Stellium Services
(Investor Relations)		 Tel: +44(0)207 129 1205 Cloudbreak@StelliumServices.com
www.StelliumServices.com Andrew Wilson
Claire Bowden

About Cloudbreak

Cloudbreak Discovery PLC is a leading natural resource project generator, working across a wide array of mineral assets that are being developed and managed by an experienced team with a proven track record. Value accretion within the projects being developed by Cloudbreak’s generative model enables a multi asset approach to investing. Diversification within the mining sector and amongst resource classes is key to withstanding the cycles of natural resource investing.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Samuel “Kyler” Hardy
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Cloudbreak Discovery Plc
b) LEI: 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:		 Ordinary shares of £0.001

ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57 
b) Nature of the transaction:  Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.0p 27,819,064
d) Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume:
· Price:		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction: February 7, 2022
f) Place of the transaction: London, UK

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Samuel “Kyler” Hardy
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Cloudbreak Discovery Plc
b) LEI: 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:		 Ordinary shares of £0.001

ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57 
b) Nature of the transaction:  Disposal of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.7p 442,500
d) Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume:
· Price:		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction: February 7, 2022
f) Place of the transaction: London, UK

   

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Rory Kutluoglu
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chief Operating Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Cloudbreak Discovery Plc
b) LEI: 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Identification code:		 Ordinary shares of £0.001

ISIN Code: GB00B44LQR57
b) Nature of the transaction:  Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.7p 2,153,817
d) Aggregated information:
· Aggregated volume:
· Price:		 N/A
e) Date of the transaction: February 7, 2022
f) Place of the transaction: London, UK

