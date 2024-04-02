(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Tuesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

Adnams PLC - Southwold, Suffolk-based brewer - Following media reports on the potential sale of the company, Adnams reconfirms that it is "exploring a range of options" to fund its future growth plans with the support of advisors. Explains that it is still focused on raising additional capital from a third party or from the sale of freehold assets. Notes that "no decision has been taken", and intends to keep shareholders updated.

Roadside Real Estate PLC - Abingdon, England-based investor in roadside property and in consumer and life sciences companies - Says shares have been suspended on AIM from Tuesday, pending the publication of its annual results.

CloudCoCo Group PLC - London-based IT and communications for businesses and public sector - Says shares have also been suspended from trading, pending the publication of its annual results. Last week, the firm said that annual results for the year ended September 30 would not be finalised ahead of the March 31 deadline. "Despite the best efforts of all parties, the company requires further time to finalise these accounts and for the auditor to complete its procedures with respect thereto. The company expects the accounts to be published before the end of April," CloudCoCo said at the time.

Goldstone Resources Ltd - Ghana-focused gold producer and explorer - Says that William Trew has stepped down from the board of directors, effective April 1. Additionally, says that it is still trying to raise capital to fund operational developments, and to pay creditors in order to publish its accounts and interim results for 2022. Goldstone says it is making "positive progress" towards completing a fundraise and agreeing an extension to the Gold Loan. It expects to make an announcement in the coming weeks. However, should the firm be unable to procure sufficient additional funds, the company may be unable to continue as a going concern. Its shares remain suspended from trading.

Diaceutics PLC - Belfast-based provider of diagnostic commercialisation services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Says that on March 28, Executive Director Peter Keeling and his wife, Delia Keeling, cumulatively sold 1.5 million shares at 102 pence each, for a total of GBP1.5 million. Following the sale, their combined shareholding is 15.8 million shares, representing just under 19% of the company's issued share capital.

ADM Energy PLC - London-based natural resource investor - Says that it has been contacted by investment groups interested in the Aje field, offshore Nigeria, and that it remains in discussion with several of these groups. Further, notes that 3D seismic reprocessing has been completed at the site, and that a field-wide structural reinterpretation by the Aje Partners and geophysical consultants is currently underway.

Duke Capital Ltd - Guernsey-based provider of royalty finance to companies in the UK and Europe - Enters GBP14.5 million financing agreement with a newly formed entity to buy Integrum Care Group, or Clearbrook Ltd. Integrum operates six elderly nursing care homes in Kent and East Sussex. The GBP14.5 million will be used to buy Integrum, and to replace a rent deposit with the owner of Integrum's leasehold properties. Duke says it intends to support Integrum's ongoing buy-and-build strategy, and will also become a 49% equity shareholder in Integrum.

Eqtec PLC - Cork, Ireland-based thermochemical conversion technology company - Says that its Verde Corp subscription has been postponed at the request of Verde, and that it agreed to this delay in exchange for improved commercial terms with regards to the subscription price for the second tranche and the exercise price of its warrants. Under the new deal, the first subscription is for a cash consideration of GBP500,000 for 21.3 million shares at 2 pence each, or GBP0.024. The second subscription is for GBP1.0 million for 18.9 million shares at 5 pence each, or GBP0.053.

Shanta Gold Ltd - East Africa-focused gold producer - Says that the Competition Authority of Kenya has approved its acquisition by Saturn Resources Ltd. Completion of the buy remains subject to the receipt of regulatory approvals from the Tanzanian Fair Competition Commission, the Tanzanian Mining Commission and the Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs in Kenya, and the court sanctioning the scheme at a hearing. Shanta Gold expects it to become effective in the first half of this year.

Bluejay Mining PLC - London-based base metals and gold explorer and developer with projects in Greenland and Finland - Says that its OTC Markets trading facility will be moved from the OTCQB market to the Pink Market in the US at market open on Tuesday.

K3 Business Technology Group PLC - business-critical software solutions provider focusing on fashion and apparel brands - Says that Kestrel Partners LLP buys 60,000 shares at average GBP1.08 each on March 28.

