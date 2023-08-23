CLOUDFLARE SHARES RISE 6.8% AFTER REPORT THAT MUSK'S SPACEX WORKING WITH FIRM TO SPEED UP STARLINK SERVICE
Cloudflare Shares Rise 6.8% After Report That Musk's Spacex Work…
Today at 03:46 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Delayed Nyse - 03:59:59 2023-08-23 pm EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|63.10 USD
|+5.52%
|+3.89%
|+39.83%
|09:46pm
|CLOUDFLARE SHARES RISE 6.8% AFTER REPORT THAT MUSK'S SPACEX WORK…
|RE
|09:45pm
|SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information
|RE
CLOUDFLARE SHARES RISE 6.8% AFTER REPORT THAT MUSK'S SPACEX WORKING WITH FIRM TO SPEED UP STARLINK SERVICE
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|63.52 USD
|+6.21%
|+4.90%
|19 986 M $
|CLOUDFLARE SHARES RISE 6.8% AFTER REPORT THAT MUSK'S SPACEX WORK…
|RE
|SpaceX working with Cloudflare to speed up Starlink service- The Information
|RE
|Cloudflare CEO Prince Sells 157,152 Shares for $9.6 Million
|MT
|Insider Sell: Cloudflare
|MT
|Insider Sell: Cloudflare
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -2-
|DJ
|Insider Sell: Cloudflare
|MT
|Guggenheim Downgrades Cloudflare to Sell From Neutral, Price Target is $50
|MT
|Piper Sandler Raises Cloudflare Price Target to $74 From $50, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|FBN Securities Raises Cloudflare Price Target to $80 From $60, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|TD Cowen Raises Cloudflare Price Target to $80 From $70, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|Stifel Raises Cloudflare Price Target to $75 From $55, Keeps Hold Rating
|MT
|Mizuho Securities Raises Cloudflare Price Target to $70 From $65, Maintains Neutral Rating
|MT
|KeyBanc Adjusts Cloudflare's Price Target to $90 From $80, Keeps Overweight Rating
|MT
|JPMorgan Raises Cloudflare's Price Target to $53 From $45, Neutral Rating Maintained
|MT
|Mizuho Securities Adjusts Cloudflare's Price Target to $70 From $65, Keeps Neutral Rating
|MT
|Goldman Sachs Adjusts Cloudflare's Price Target to $43 Form $38, Keeps Sell Rating
|MT
|Wells Fargo Adjusts Cloudflare's Price Target to $80 From $55, Keeps Overweight Rating
|MT
|Cloudflare Shares Rise After Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase
|MT
|Needham Adjusts Price Target on Cloudflare to $85 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Sector Update: Tech Stocks Flat to Lower Pre-Bell Friday
|MT
|RBC Raises Price Target on Cloudflare to $75 From $71, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|Cloudflare's Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Rise; 2023 Guidance Lifted
|MT
|Transcript : Cloudflare, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 03, 2023
|CI
|Cloudflare raises full-year forecasts as tech spending bounces back
|RE
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+41.19%
|19 986 M $
|+21.61%
|13 532 M $
|+21.82%
|7 478 M $
|+31.74%
|5 350 M $
|-29.03%
|5 194 M $
|+369.86%
|3 023 M $
|+28.94%
|2 868 M $
|+25.00%
|2 484 M $
|0.00%
|2 315 M $
|-42.93%
|1 918 M $