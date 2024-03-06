Introduces new product – Magic Cloud Networking – fueled by recent acquisition of Nefeli’s multicloud connectivity technology

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced the launch of Magic Cloud Networking, a simple, secure and scalable way for businesses to connect and secure their public cloud environments. To accelerate its entrance into the new market, Cloudflare acquired the technology of Nefeli Networks – a multicloud networking (MCN) startup focused on reducing the complexity of IT and DevOps teams by providing a unified network management layer for cloud infrastructure deployments. By integrating Nefeli’s technology with Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud, Cloudflare now combines cloud network orchestration with the scale of a global network in a unified platform – uniquely positioning Cloudflare to help businesses to discover, connect, and protect any private or public cloud environment seamlessly, while also further helping avoid public cloud lock-in.

Today, the majority of businesses rely on large public cloud providers in some way, and these organizations need to manually configure and manage cloud networking platforms to connect each virtual private cloud (VPC). Multicloud networking offers the potential for businesses to use multiple cloud environments and easily deploy and manage connectivity and security policy across them. Nefeli’s technology automates and simplifies this process by creating a single pane of glass that allows teams to more easily deploy and manage changes to networking components.

“We believe the full potential of the cloud will only truly be unlocked when customers can easily mix and match the best features of each public cloud provider,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder at Cloudflare. “Adding Nefeli’s team and capabilities to Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud fast tracks our entrance into multicloud networking – enabling our customers to reduce the cost of managing multiple cloud providers as well as gain greater control, visibility, agility, and resiliency to get the most out of their cloud environments.”

Nefeli's partnership with Cloudflare began during the Workers Launchpad program, allowing the Nefeli team to explore ways the technologies could scale to best serve customers. Cloudflare acquired Nefeli’s team and technology to accelerate the development and launch of Magic Cloud Networking. Cloudflare is integrating this technology into Cloudflare One, its comprehensive SASE platform, to provide customers with a unified management experience across their entire enterprise network, including cloud and on-premises deployments. By offering Magic Cloud Networking as part of a unified platform alongside Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) capabilities, Cloudflare is the only vendor today with a comprehensive Zero Trust product portfolio, robust network connectivity powered by our global footprint and backbone, and industry-leading application and network security – connecting and protecting not only customers’ internal, private systems but also their external, public-facing systems.

Magic Cloud Networking will allow customers to leverage Cloudflare's global network, the largest and most interconnected network in the SASE market, spanning over 310 cities in over 120 countries and interconnecting with over 13,000 networks globally. With the addition of Magic Cloud Networking, Cloudflare will enable customers to seamlessly discover, visualize, connect, and secure their cloud networking infrastructure – uniquely positioning Cloudflare as the one-stop-shop for customers looking to transform their network architecture.

“At Nefeli, we worked to ensure businesses could get the most out of the cloud, without being constrained by artificial boundaries within or between any particular cloud platform," said Eugenia Corrales, CEO of Nefeli. “By seamlessly integrating Nefeli’s multicloud networking capabilities into Cloudflare’s robust platform, businesses will be now able to easily connect and manage their cloud infrastructure with security and performance built in at scale."

“Since the early days of the Internet, complexity has been one of the biggest roadblocks to innovation,” said Dr. Scott Shenker, Co-founder and Chairman of Nefeli. “That’s why I’m thrilled to see this next chapter for Nefeli’s talented team – bringing simplicity and scalability together to revolutionize multicloud networking.”

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

Blog: Cloudflare secures and connects public cloud environments for enterprise

Cloudflare Magic Cloud Networking

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Magic Cloud Network, Cloudflare One and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using Magic Cloud Network, Cloudflare One and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the timing of whenor any of its related features will be generally available to all current and potential Cloudflare customers, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2024, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2024 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306932561/en/