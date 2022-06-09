Log in
    NET   US18915M1071

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

(NET)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:23 2022-06-09 am EDT
54.58 USD   -0.87%
09:13aCloudflare Names Enterprise Tech Veteran, Mark Hawkins, to Board of Directors
BU
06/08CLOUDFLARE, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07INSIDER SELL : Cloudflare
MT
Cloudflare Names Enterprise Tech Veteran, Mark Hawkins, to Board of Directors

06/09/2022 | 09:13am EDT
The former President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce brings an esteemed career in tech and finance to Cloudflare’s board

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that Mark Hawkins, former President and Chief Financial Officer of Salesforce, was elected to the company's board of directors at the Cloudflare 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

During his more than 7 year career at Salesforce, Hawkins helped the company grow its revenue from $4 billion to $26 billion, eventually rising to President and CFO. Hawkins will lend his 35+ years of experience leading finance organizations at global software and technology companies including Salesforce, Autodesk, Logitech, Dell, and Hewlett Packard to support Cloudflare on its continued path of growth.

“We're honored to welcome Mark to Cloudflare’s Board of Directors,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Mark brings an exceptional background in financial operations for enterprise technology to our board, having helped companies like Salesforce, Autodesk, Dell, and HP successfully grow and scale, and I am looking forward to leveraging his expertise as we continue in our mission to help build a better Internet.”

“The Internet is now indispensable to our daily lives, whether we’re using it to do business, connecting with loved ones, or relying on it to secure our infrastructure. As the company operating one of the world’s largest networks, and bringing fast, reliable, secure, efficient, and private Internet to some of the largest organizations in the world, I believe that Cloudflare is the future of the Internet,” said Mark Hawkins. “I’ve long been impressed by Cloudflare’s rapid product innovation, and I look forward to working with a team and board that’s committed to helping to build a better Internet for all of us.”

In addition to his new role with Cloudflare, Hawkins currently serves as a board member for Toast, Plaid, DataRobot, and Secure Works. He is the recipient of the 2021 Lifetime Achievement award from the San Francisco Business Times Bay Area CFO of the Year, and inducted into the CFO Hall of Fame. Hawkins holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Colorado, a bachelor’s degree from Michigan State University, and he completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

Hawkins joins the other members of Cloudflare’s board of directors, which include NEA Managing General Partner Scott Sandell, SimpleRose CEO Carl Ledbetter, Nike Foundation Founder and former Co-Chair Maria Eitel, Alteryx CEO Mark Anderson, Chairperson of the Advisory Council on Digitalization to the German Federal Government Katrin Suder, Cloudflare Co-Founder and CEO Matthew Prince, and Cloudflare Co-Founder, President and COO Michelle Zatlyn.

About Cloudflare
Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Dubai, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.

© 2022 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 959 M - -
Net income 2022 -177 M - -
Net cash 2022 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -108x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 963 M 17 963 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,4x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 2 751
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloudflare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 55,06 $
Average target price 103,32 $
Spread / Average Target 87,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Browning Prince Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Marie Zatlyn President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Josef Seifert Chief Financial Officer
John Graham-Cumming Chief Technology Officer
Rick Magarro Head-IT Operations Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-58.13%17 963
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-25.55%188 244
DYNATRACE, INC.-27.47%12 555
ANAPLAN, INC.38.23%9 540
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-31.17%7 314
QUALYS, INC.-3.59%5 137