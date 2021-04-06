Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudflare, Inc.    NET

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

(NET)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/06 04:10:00 pm
72.21 USD   +1.46%
04:17pCLOUDFLARE  : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
04/02THE TEAMS DASHBOARD : A New Place to Call Home
PU
04/02HOW TO EXECUTE AN OBJECT FILE : Part 2
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cloudflare : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

04/06/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (866) 211-4146 from the United States or (647) 689-6734 internationally with conference ID 2173317.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Cloudflare website at cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, Seattle, WA, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CLOUDFLARE, INC.
04:17pCLOUDFLARE  : Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
04/02THE TEAMS DASHBOARD : A New Place to Call Home
PU
04/02HOW TO EXECUTE AN OBJECT FILE : Part 2
PU
03/31CLOUDFLARE  : Durable Objects, now in Open Beta
PU
03/30CLOUDFLARE  : WAF is recognized as customers' choice for 2021
PU
03/30CLOUDFLARE  : is Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice fo..
BU
03/30CLOUDFLARE  : Build Zero Trust rules with managed devices
PU
03/30INSIDE CLOUDFLARE : Preventing Account Takeovers
PU
03/30END USER SECURITY : Account Takeover Protections with Cloudflare
PU
03/29CLOUDFLARE  : A new Cloudflare Web Application Firewall
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 593 M - -
Net income 2021 -130 M - -
Net cash 2021 597 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -148x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 21 979 M 21 979 M -
EV / Sales 2021 36,1x
EV / Sales 2022 27,2x
Nbr of Employees 1 788
Free-Float 28,7%
Chart CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloudflare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 100,38 $
Last Close Price 71,17 $
Spread / Highest target 54,6%
Spread / Average Target 41,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthew Browning Prince Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Marie Zatlyn President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Josef Seifert Chief Financial Officer
John Graham-Cumming Chief Technology Officer
Rick Magarro Head-IT Operations Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-6.34%21 979
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-1.01%202 887
DYNATRACE, INC.15.32%14 101
SINCH AB (PUBL)12.69%11 278
ANAPLAN, INC.-22.98%7 952
NUTANIX, INC.-13.08%5 659
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ