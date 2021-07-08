Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Cloudflare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NET   US18915M1071

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

(NET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cloudflare : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

07/08/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Cloudflare will host an investor conference call that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time (5:00 p.m. Eastern time) to discuss the results. Interested parties can access the call by dialing (866) 211-4146 from the United States or (647) 689-6734 internationally with conference ID 5798218.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Cloudflare website at cloudflare.NET. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event and will remain available for approximately 30 days.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Cloudflare has offices in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, NY, San Jose, CA, Seattle, WA, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Lisbon, London, Munich, Paris, Beijing, Singapore, Sydney, and Tokyo.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CLOUDFLARE, INC.
04:16pCLOUDFLARE  : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
BU
07/02Today on Wall Street: Job data is not what was expected
07/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
07/01CLOUDFLARE  : KGI Securities Initiates Cloudflare at Outperform Rating, Price Ta..
MT
06/22CLOUDFLARE  : Integrates with Microsoft, Splunk, Datadog, and Sumo Logic to Help..
BU
06/21ACCENTURE  : Federal Services Wins $112 million Task Order to Protect Federal Ag..
AQ
06/18SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Fall Moderately on Friday, Outperforming Most Other ..
MT
06/18ACCENTURE  : Subsidiary Secures $112 Million Task Order to Defend US Federal Age..
MT
06/18CLOUDFLARE  : William O'Neil Starts Cloudflare at Buy
MT
06/17CLOUDFLARE  : Announcing WARP for Linux and Proxy Mode
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 615 M - -
Net income 2021 -151 M - -
Net cash 2021 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -216x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 656 M 33 656 M -
EV / Sales 2021 53,7x
EV / Sales 2022 40,4x
Nbr of Employees 1 931
Free-Float 75,7%
Chart CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloudflare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 108,35 $
Average target price 98,63 $
Spread / Average Target -8,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Browning Prince Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Marie Zatlyn President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Josef Seifert Chief Financial Officer
John Graham-Cumming Chief Technology Officer
Rick Magarro Head-IT Operations Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOUDFLARE, INC.42.58%32 566
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.11.64%223 972
DYNATRACE, INC.43.98%16 928
SINCH AB8.10%12 355
NUTANIX, INC.17.45%8 452
ANAPLAN, INC.-24.16%8 001