Cloudflare : Random Employee Chats at Cloudflare

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most Cloudflare offices closed in March 2020, and employees began working from home. Having online meetings presented its own challenges, but preserving the benefits of casual encounters in physical offices was something we struggled with. Those informal interactions, like teams talking next to the coffee machine, help form the social glue that holds companies together.

In an attempt to recreate that experience, David Wragg, an engineer at Cloudflare, introduced 'Random Engineer Chats' (We're calling them 'Random Employee Chats' here since this can be applied to any team). The idea is that participants are randomly paired, and the pairs then schedule a 30-minute video call. There's no fixed agenda for these conversations, but the participants might learn what is going on in other teams, gain new perspectives on their own work by discussing it, or meet new people.

The first iteration of Random Employee Chats used a shared spreadsheet to coordinate the process. People would sign up by adding themselves to the spreadsheet, and once a week, David would randomly form pairs from the list and send out emails with the results. Then, each pair would schedule a call at their convenience. This process was the minimum viable implementation of the idea, but it meant that the process relied on a single person.

We wanted to automate these repetitive manual tasks, and naturally, we wanted to use Cloudflare Workers to do it. This is a great example of a complete application that runs entirely in Cloudflare Workers on the edge with no backend or origin server.

The technical requirements included:

A user interface so people can sign up

Storage to keep track of the participants

A program that automatically pairs participants and notifies each pair

A program that reminds people to register for the next sessions

Workers met all of these requirements, and the resulting application runs in Cloudflare's edge network without any need to run code or store data on other platforms. The Workers script supplies the UI that returns static HTML and JavaScript assets, and for storage, Workers KV keeps track of people who signed in.

We also recently announced Workers Cron Triggers which allow us to run a Cloudflare Workers script on a defined schedule. The Workers Cron Triggers are perfect for pairing people up before the sessions and reminding users to register for the next session.

The interface is very simple. It shows the list of participants and allows users to register for the next session.

When a user clicks on the register button, it calls an API that adds a key in Workers KV:

User information is stored in Workers KV and displayed in the interface to create the list of participants. The user information gets deleted during pairing so the list is ready for the next round of chats. We require weekly sign-ups from participants who want to participate in the chats to confirm their availability.

The code for the interface can be found here and the API is here.

A Random Employee Chat is a one-on-one conversation, so at a set time, the application puts participants into pairs. Each Monday morning at 0800 UTC, a Workers cron job runs the pairing script which is deployed using Wrangler.

Wrangler supports configuring the schedule for a job using the familiar cron notation. For instance, our wrangler.toml has:

name = 'randengchat-cron-pair' type = 'webpack' account_id = '...' webpack_config = 'webpack.config.js' … kv_namespaces = [...] [triggers] crons = ['0 8 * * 2']

The pairing script is the most intricate part of the application, so let's run through its code. First, we list the users that are currently registered. This is done using the list function in Workers KV extracting keys with the prefix register:.

const list = await KV_NAMESPACE.list({ prefix: 'register:' });

If we don't have an even number of participants, we remove one person from the list (David!).

Then, we create all possible pairs and attach a weight to them.