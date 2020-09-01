Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Cloudflare, Inc.    NET

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

(NET)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Hackers test defenses of Trump campaign websites ahead of U.S. election, security staff warn

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 07:10am EDT
FILE PHOTO: 2020 Republican National Convention

Hackers have stepped up efforts to knock Trump campaign and business websites offline ahead of the U.S. election, in what a security firm working for the campaign said could be preparation for a larger digital assault, according to emails seen by Reuters.

The security assessment was prepared by staff at U.S. cybersecurity firm Cloudflare, which has been hired by President Donald Trump to help defend his campaign's websites in an election contest overshadowed by warnings about hacking, disinformation and foreign interference.

Cloudflare is widely used by businesses and other organizations to help defend against distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, which aim to take down websites by flooding them with malicious traffic.

Internal Cloudflare emails sent to senior company managers - including CEO Matthew Prince - on July 9 state that the number and severity of attacks on Trump websites increased in the preceding two months and reached record levels in June. The emails did not give the total number of attacks.

"As we get closer to the election, attacks are increasing in both numbers (and) sophistication" and succeeded in disrupting access to the targeted websites for short periods of time between March 15 and June 6, the assessment said.

Cloudflare did not respond directly to questions about the emails or their contents. The company said it was providing security services to both U.S. presidential campaigns and declined to answer further questions about the nature or details of its work.

"We have seen an increase in cyberattacks targeting political candidates. We will continue to work to ensure these attacks do not disrupt free and fair elections," it said in a statement when asked about the emails.

A spokesman for the Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment. The Biden campaign declined to comment on its work with Cloudflare or any attacks on its websites.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Organization said no Trump websites had been taken offline by cyberattacks. She did not respond to further questions about the attacks or Trump's work with Cloudflare.

Cloudflare's security team did not comment on the identity of the hackers and Reuters was not able to determine who was responsible for the attacks.

DDoS attacks are viewed by cybersecurity experts as a relatively crude form of digital sabotage - easily deployed by anyone from tech-savvy teenagers to top-end cyber criminals.

But seven of the attacks on Trump websites, including donaldjtrump.com and a Trump-owned golf course, were judged to be more serious by the Cloudflare security team, the emails show.

The increasing number and sophistication of attempts suggested the attackers were "probing" the website defenses to establish what would be needed to take them fully offline, the security assessment said.

"We therefore cannot discount the possibility that there are attackers using this as an opportunity to collect information for more sophisticated attacks," it added.

The Cloudflare team said they would continue to monitor the attacks and carry out "a further round of security hardening" to better protect the websites.

By Jack Stubbs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CLOUDFLARE, INC.
08/21Ex-Uber Official Is Charged With Concealing Hack Details -- WSJ
DJ
08/20Technology Shares Continue to Pull Markets Higher -- Tech Roundup
DJ
08/20U.S. charges former Uber security chief with covering up massive 2016 hacking
RE
08/20Former Uber Security Chief Charged Criminally in Connection With 2016 Hack--U..
DJ
08/20Former Uber Security Chief Charged Criminally in Connection With 2016 Hack
DJ
08/10CLOUDFLARE : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/06CLOUDFLARE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06CLOUDFLARE : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08/06CLOUDFLARE, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/27CLOUDFLARE : Releases Workers Unbound, the Fastest, Most Affordable, Flexible, S..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 406 M - -
Net income 2020 -112 M - -
Net cash 2020 485 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -106x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 697 M 11 697 M -
EV / Sales 2020 27,6x
EV / Sales 2021 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 1 535
Free-Float 47,9%
Chart CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloudflare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 46,77 $
Last Close Price 38,26 $
Spread / Highest target 43,8%
Spread / Average Target 22,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Matthew Browning Prince Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Marie Zatlyn Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Josef Seifert Chief Financial Officer
John Graham-Cumming Chief Technology Officer
Rick Magarro Head-IT Operations Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDFLARE, INC.124.27%11 697
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.67.64%248 112
DYNATRACE, INC.74.82%12 432
ANAPLAN, INC.16.89%8 424
SINCH AB (PUBL)206.46%6 102
BEIJING SINNET TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD31.34%5 940
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group