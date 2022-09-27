Independent Research Firm Names Cloudflare a Web Application Firewalls Leader

Cloudflare receives highest score among evaluated WAF providers in the strategy category

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions received the highest possible score in 10 criteria including Innovation, Partner Ecosystem, Community, and more.

“Cloudflare’s WAF is trusted by millions of customers around the world to keep their websites and applications secure. That’s why we continue to innovate at such a relentless pace, to build the best platform for protecting APIs and application web traffic,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in this space by Forrester and that more and more enterprises choose Cloudflare to fully protect their networks from the most sophisticated attacks.”

In The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Forrester notes, “Cloudflare Web Application Firewall shines in configuration and rule creation,” and that “Cloudflare stands out for its active online user community and its associated response time metrics.” The report continues, “Reference customers praised the ‘custom rule flexibility and richness,’ ‘excellent dashboard and configuration options.’” In closing, the report notes: “Cloudflare is a top choice for those prioritizing usability and looking for a unified application security platform.”

Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 275 cities in over 100 countries and processes on average over 36 million HTTP requests per second, giving Cloudflare unprecedented visibility into network patterns and attack vectors. Cloudflare’s WAF uses these unprecedented insights to help ensure that hackers and vulnerability scanners can’t find or leverage vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs. As a core component of Cloudflare's application security portfolio, customers of all sizes use Cloudflare’s powerful API Gateway to quickly discover APIs they weren’t aware of and easily secure them in just a few clicks.

Forrester evaluated 12 participating vendors based on 24 criteria across current offering, strategy, and market presence. To learn more, please check out the resources below:

