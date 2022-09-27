Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Cloudflare, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NET   US18915M1071

CLOUDFLARE, INC.

(NET)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
56.48 USD   +5.02%
04:17pIndependent Research Firm Names Cloudflare a Web Application Firewalls Leader
BU
09:14aCloudflare Announces $1.25 Billion “Workers Launchpad” Funding Program to Help Startups Grow Their Businesses
BU
09/26Cloudflare Announces the First Zero Trust SIM for Mobile Devices - To Better Secure Enterprises' Corporate Networks and Protect Employees
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Independent Research Firm Names Cloudflare a Web Application Firewalls Leader

09/27/2022 | 04:17pm EDT
Cloudflare receives highest score among evaluated WAF providers in the strategy category

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, has been named by Forrester Research, Inc. as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Q3 2022 report. Cloudflare’s Web Application Firewall (WAF) solutions received the highest possible score in 10 criteria including Innovation, Partner Ecosystem, Community, and more.

“Cloudflare’s WAF is trusted by millions of customers around the world to keep their websites and applications secure. That’s why we continue to innovate at such a relentless pace, to build the best platform for protecting APIs and application web traffic,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “We're proud to be recognized as a Leader in this space by Forrester and that more and more enterprises choose Cloudflare to fully protect their networks from the most sophisticated attacks.”

In The Forrester Wave™: Web Application Firewalls, Forrester notes, “Cloudflare Web Application Firewall shines in configuration and rule creation,” and that “Cloudflare stands out for its active online user community and its associated response time metrics.” The report continues, “Reference customers praised the ‘custom rule flexibility and richness,’ ‘excellent dashboard and configuration options.’” In closing, the report notes: “Cloudflare is a top choice for those prioritizing usability and looking for a unified application security platform.”

Cloudflare’s global network spans more than 275 cities in over 100 countries and processes on average over 36 million HTTP requests per second, giving Cloudflare unprecedented visibility into network patterns and attack vectors. Cloudflare’s WAF uses these unprecedented insights to help ensure that hackers and vulnerability scanners can’t find or leverage vulnerabilities in web applications and APIs. As a core component of Cloudflare's application security portfolio, customers of all sizes use Cloudflare’s powerful API Gateway to quickly discover APIs they weren’t aware of and easily secure them in just a few clicks.

Forrester evaluated 12 participating vendors based on 24 criteria across current offering, strategy, and market presence. To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (www.cloudflare.com / @cloudflare) is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s suite of products protect and accelerate any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request. As a result, they see significant improvement in performance and a decrease in spam and other attacks. Cloudflare was named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Company Cultures 2018 list and ranked among the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2019.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Cloudflare’s plans and objectives for its web application firewall (WAF) solutions and other products and technology, the benefits to customers from using Cloudflare’s global network, WAF, and other products and technology, the expected functionality and performance of Cloudflare’s global network, WAF,, and other products and technology, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 4, 2022, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2022 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 971 M - -
Net income 2022 -225 M - -
Net cash 2022 177 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -81,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 17 611 M 17 611 M -
EV / Sales 2022 18,0x
EV / Sales 2023 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 3 063
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Cloudflare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CLOUDFLARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 53,78 $
Average target price 89,57 $
Spread / Average Target 66,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthew Browning Prince Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michelle Marie Zatlyn President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Thomas Josef Seifert Chief Financial Officer
John Graham-Cumming Chief Technology Officer
Rick Magarro Head-IT Operations Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOUDFLARE, INC.-59.10%17 611
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.-42.42%146 174
DYNATRACE, INC.-44.99%9 540
QUALYS, INC.2.70%5 406
KINGDEE INTERNATIONAL SOFTWARE GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-52.00%5 100
NUTANIX, INC.-36.35%4 604