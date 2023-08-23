Cloudflare, Inc. is a global cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses of all sizes and in all geographies. The Company's network serves as a scalable, unified control plane to deliver security, performance, and reliability across on-premise, hybrid, cloud, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications. Its integrated suite of products consists of solutions for an organization's external-facing infrastructure, such as Websites, applications, and application programming interfaces (APIs) to deliver security, performance, and reliability; solutions to serve an organization's internal resources, such as Internal networks and devices; developer-based solutions, and consumer offerings. Its security products include Web Application Firewall, Bot Management, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), API Gateway, SSL/TLS Encryption, and Secure Origin Connection. Its performance products include Content Delivery, Intelligent Routing, Content Optimization, and Others.