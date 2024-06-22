52,000 Ordinary Shares of Cloudia Research S.p.A. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-JUN-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 185 days starting from 20-DEC-2023 to 22-JUN-2024.

Details:
Marcantonio Angelo Merafina and the Company assumed lock-up commitments towards the Euronext Growth Advisor and Global Coordinator (?Lock-Up Agreement?), for a period of 18 months from the start of negotiations of Financial Instruments on Euronext Growth Milan (?Lock-up Period?).