Cloudia Research SpA, formally known as Dyflowing Srl, is an Italy-based Company engaged in the Business-to-Business Information Technology Industry. The Company is engaged in providing technologies and infrastructure, such as software applications and processes for other businesses. Cloudia Research is operating in the IT sector by supporting clients in management control and in the digitization of their business activities. The Firm operates on Microsoft, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) and CRM platforms (Customer Relationship Management). Cloudia Research has three business units: (i) Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Supply Chain, that provides customers with integrated solutions, cost management and scalable performance, and security services; (ii) Microsoft Dynamics Business Central is a management solution that offers user experience on cloud or on-premises according to the needs; (iii) Innovation & Solution that is dedicated to the research and development of new solutions.