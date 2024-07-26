(Alliance News) - Cloudia Research Spa announced on Friday that a total of 14,000 treasury shares were purchased at a weighted average unit price of about EUR2.9957 per share and a total consideration of EUR41,940.00 between July 22 and 26.

As of today, the company holds 34,000 treasury shares, or 0.6 percent of its share capital.

Cloudia Research on Friday closed in the red by 0.7 percent at EUR2.98 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

