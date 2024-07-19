(Alliance News) - Cloudia Research Spa announced on Friday that a total of 13,000 of its own shares were purchased at a weighted average unit price of about EUR2.9600 per share and a total consideration of EUR38,480.00 between July 15 and July 19.

As of today, the company holds 20,000 treasury shares, or 0.4 percent of its share capital.

Cloudia Research on Friday closed in the green by 4.2 percent at EUR2.98 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.