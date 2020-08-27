Log in
CloudMD Presenting at LD Micro Virtual Conference

08/27/2020 | 07:31am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB: DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), a telemedicine company seeking to revolutionize the delivery of healthcare to patients, is pleased to announce that the Company will be presenting at the LD Micro 500 Virtual investor conference September 1- 4, 2020. Dr. Essam Hamza, CloudMD’s CEO will be presenting virtually on Tuesday, September 1st at 12:40pm PT / 3:40pm ET. The Company will also be participating in one-on-one investor meetings.

The LD Micro investor conferences are some of the largest microcap, investor focused conferences in the United States with hundreds of companies and thousands of attendees. For more information about the conference, to register for the presentation or to arrange a 1:1 meetings with management, visit https://ld500.ldmicro.com.

About LD Micro

Founded in 2006, LD Micro started as a newsletter highlighting unique companies, and has grown into the leading small cap investor resource and pre-eminent event platform in the sector.  The LD Micro investor conference series are some of the largest small cap, investor focused conferences in the United States with 100’s of presenting companies and thousands of attendees. The upcoming "500" event in September is LD Micro’s most ambitious conference yet, and the first event that is accessible to everyone. For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"
Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc.
investors.cloudmd.ca
Email: investors@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and its intended use of the proceeds of the Offering. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 18,5 M 14,1 M 14,1 M
Net income 2020 -3,90 M -2,97 M -2,97 M
Net cash 2020 23,9 M 18,2 M 18,2 M
P/E ratio 2020 -28,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 139 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,23x
EV / Sales 2021 2,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,67 CAD
Last Close Price 1,22 CAD
Spread / Highest target 63,9%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Essam Hamza Chief Executive Officer & Director
Amit Mathur President & Director
Mark William Kohler Chairman
Kanchan Thindal Chief Operating Officer
Mena Beshay Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.0.00%106
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.64.24%29 915
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-21.58%25 926
IHH HEALTHCARE-1.10%11 393
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.54%10 848
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES0.00%10 260
