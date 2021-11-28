CloudMD Software & Services : Management Information Circular - Oct 18-21

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL & SPECIAL MEETING
AND
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR
As of October 5, 2021
Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 9, 2021
Time and Date:
10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Live teleconference:
Toll-free (Canada/U.S.): +1-800-319-4610 or
Toll (international): +1-604-638-5340
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") holding common shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company") will be held via teleconference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) for the following purposes:
to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, together with the auditor's report thereon;
to pass an ordinary resolution to fix the number of directors for election at Five (5);
to elect directors for the ensuing year;
to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountant, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;
to pass an ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan for continuation until the next annual meeting of the Company, with or without amendment, as described in the accompanying Management Information Circular;
to pass an ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the Company's restricted share unit plan for continuation until the next annual meeting of the Company, with or without amendment, as described in the accompanying Management Information Circular;
to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass a special resolution to authorize the alteration of the Company's articles to include advance notice provisions, as more particularly described in the accompanying Management Information Circular; and
to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.
Specific details of the above items of business to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), which is deemed to form part of this Notice. Also accompanying this Notice are: (i) the Proxy Form; (ii) the Voting Instruction Form; and (iii) the Financial Statement Request Form. Any adjournment of the Meeting will be held at a time and place to be specified at the Meeting.
IMPACT OF COVID-19
To proactively deal with the public health impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic ("COVID- 19"), to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and in order to comply with the measures imposed by federal, provincial and municipal governments, shareholders of the Company are respectfully asked not to attend in person at the Meetingbut may instead attend by teleconference (as described below). All shareholders of the Company are strongly encouraged to cast their vote by submitting their completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) prior to the Meeting by one of the means described in the Circular accompanying this Notice.
Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders may participate in the Meeting via a live teleconference. Specifically, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders who have properly registered prior to the Meeting as outlined below, will be able to ask questions of management via the live teleconference at the conclusion of the Meeting. All other Shareholders and stakeholders can attend the Meeting via teleconference without pre- registering as outlined below, but will not be permitted to ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting.
https://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10016727&linkSec
urityString=1306ae3572
In order to vote during and to be permitted to ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders must register via the following link prior to proxy cut-off time at 10:00 am, Pacific Time, on Friday November 5, 2021.
After the registration has been completed, such registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be assigned a unique PIN and dial-in telephone number. It is recommended that you attempt to connect at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the Meeting.
For all other Shareholders and stakeholders wishing to attend the Meeting by teleconference, but without the ability to ask questions to management, please dial the following toll-free or international toll number approximately five minutes prior to the start of the Meeting and ask the operator to join the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of CloudMD Software & Services Inc.
Toll-free (Canada/U.S.): +1-800-319-4610 or
Toll (international): +1-604-638-5340.
Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, sign, date and return the enclosed form of Proxy indicating your voting instructions. A Proxy will not be valid unless it is deposited at the office of Endeavor Trust Corporation (the "Transfer Agent" or "Endeavor") at 702 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in British Columbia and Ontario) before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournments thereof. If you are not a registered Shareholder, please refer to the accompanying Circular for information on how to vote your common shares of the Company.
DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 5th day of October, 2021.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:
Signed: "Essam Hamza"
ESSAM HAMZA
Director & Chief Executive Officer
Registered Shareholders unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, date, sign and return their form of Proxy or to vote by telephone or using the internet in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy form. If you are a non-registered Shareholder and receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or by any other intermediary. Failure to do so may result in your shares not being eligible to be voted by proxy at the Meeting.
INVITATION TO SHAREHOLDERS
October 5, 2021
To Our Valued Shareholders:
On behalf of the board of directors (the "Board") of CloudMD Software & Services Inc., we are notifying you of our annual general and special meeting of shareholders holding common shares of the Company to be held on November 9, 2021 via conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time), or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
This year, to deal with the continued COVID-19 public health concerns and to mitigate health and safety risk of our employees, shareholders and key stakeholders, we will hold the Meeting in a virtual format and have arranged to use a live audio teleconference to permit participation at the Meeting. We feel this is the most prudent step to take in the current and rapidly changing environment.
The items of business to be considered at the Meeting are described in the accompanying Notice of Meeting of Shareholders and management information circular. All Shareholders of the Company are strongly encouraged to cast their vote by submitting their completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) prior to the Meeting, following the instructions enclosed with the Circular. The contents and the sending of the Circular have been approved by the Board.
We encourage you to visit our website for additional information about the Company, including news releases and investor presentations. To ensure that you receive the latest news on the Company, please subscribe through our website. Additional information relating to the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
We would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support. We are very excited about the rapid growth we have made in our business over the last few years and feel confident in our vision and mission to disrupt healthcare delivery through a patient-focused, holistic approach to care. We have executed on our aggressive, growth strategic by establishing our clinics and pharmacy network, creating our robust Digital Health Services division, as well as our Enterprise Health Solutions division and leading employer healthcare solution. We are leveraging technology to create one connected healthcare ecosystem that addresses all points of an individual's care, which results in better access to care, and improved health outcomes.
We appreciate our shareholders' confidence in management and look forward to receiving your vote at the Meeting.
Yours sincerely,
(Signed) "Essam Hamza"
Dr. Essam Hamza
Chief Executive Officer
Table of Contents
|
VOTING AND PROXIES: QUESTIONS & ANSWERS
I
I
|
GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION
|
1
|
Solicitation of Proxies
|
1
|
Appointment of Proxyholders
|
1
|
Voting by Proxyholder
|
1
|
Registered Shareholders
|
2
|
Beneficial Shareholders
|
2
|
Notice to Shareholders in the United States
|
3
|
Revocation of Proxies
|
3
|
INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON
|
3
|
VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES
|
4
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
4
|
VOTES NECESSARY TO PASS RESOLUTIONS
|
4
|
COMPENSATION OF EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
|
4
|
Definitions
|
4
|
Named Executive Officer and Director Compensation
|
5
|
Stock Option Plan (Option-BasedAwards)
|
6
|
AUDIT COMMITTEE AND RELATIONSHIP WITH AUDITOR
|
14
|
The Audit Committee's Charter
|
14
|
Composition of the Audit Committee
|
14
|
Relevant Education and Experience
|
15
|
Audit Committee Oversight
|
15
|
Reliance on Certain Exemptions
|
15
|
Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures
|
15
|
External Auditor Service Fees
|
15
|
Exemption
|
16
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
|
16
|
General 16
|
|
Board of Directors
|
16
|
Directorships
|
17
|
(1) Director Nominee
|
17
|
Orientation and Continuing Education
|
17
|
Ethical Business Conduct
|
17
|
Nomination of Directors
|
18
|
INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
|
18
|
INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS
|
19
|
MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS
|
19
|
PARTICULARS OF MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON
|
19
|
Number of Directors
|
19
|
Election of Directors
|
19
|
Appointment of Auditor
|
23
|
Continuation of Stock Option Plan
|
23
|
Continuation of Restricted Share Unit Plan
|
24
|
Alteration of Articles to Include Advance Notice Provisions
|
25
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|
27
|
OTHER MATTERS
|
27
|
BOARD APPROVAL
|
27
|
SCHEDULE "A" TEXT OF ADVANCE NOTICE PROVISIONS ALTERATION TO THE ARTICLES OF CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
|
|
SERVICES INC. .........................................................................................................................................................
|
28
|
SCHEDULE "B" CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. (THE "COMPANY") MANDATE FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
|
32
