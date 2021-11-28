CloudMD Software & Services : Management Information Circular - Oct 27-20

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL & SPECIAL MEETING AND INFORMATION CIRCULAR As of October 9, 2020

Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2 NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 16TH, 2020 Time and Date: 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on Monday, November 16, 2020 Live teleconference: Toll-free (Canada/U.S.): +1-800-319-4610 or Toll (international): +1-604-638-5340 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") holding common shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company") will be held via conference call on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) for the following purposes: to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, together with the auditor's report thereon; to fix number of directors at Four (4); to elect directors for the ensuing year; to appoint Buckley Dodds Parker LLP, Chartered Professional Accountant, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; to ratify and approve the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan; to approve the Company's restricted share unit plan; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof. Specific details of the above items of business to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), which is deemed to form part of this Notice. Also accompanying this Notice are: (i) the Proxy Form; (ii) the Voting Instruction Form; and (iii) the Financial Statement Request Form. Any adjournment of the Meeting will be held at a time and place to be specified at the Meeting. IMPACT OF COVID-19 This year, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus disease outbreak ("COVID-19"), to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and in order to comply with the measures imposed by federal, provincial and municipal governments, shareholders of the Company are respectfully asked not to attend in person at the Meetingbut may instead attend by teleconference. All Shareholders of the Company are strongly encouraged to cast their vote by submitting their completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) prior to the Meeting by one of the means described in the Circular accompanying this Notice. Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders may participate in the Meeting via a live teleconference. Specifically, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders who have properly registered prior to the Meeting as outlined below, will be able to ask questions of management via the live teleconference at the conclusion of the Meeting. All other Shareholders and stakeholders can attend the Meeting via teleconference without pre-registering as outlined below, but will not be permitted to ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting.

2 In order vote during and to be permitted to ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders must register via the following link prior to 8:30 a.m. (Pacific time) on Thursday, November 12, 2020. http://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10011525&linkSecu rityString=9e48958e4 After the registration has been completed, such registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be assigned a unique PIN and dial-in telephone number. It is recommended that you attempt to connect at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the Meeting. For all other Shareholders and stakeholders wishing to attend the Meeting by teleconference, but without the ability to ask questions from management, please dial the following toll-free or international toll number approximately five minutes prior to the start of the Meeting and ask the operator to join the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of CloudMD Software & Services Inc.: Toll-free (Canada/U.S.): +1-800-319-4610 or Toll (international): +1-604-638-5340 Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on October 9th, 2020 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, sign, date and return the enclosed form of Proxy indicating your voting instructions. A Proxy will not be valid unless it is deposited at the office of Endeavor Trust Corporation (the "Transfer Agent" or "Endeavor") at 702 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in British Columbia and Ontario) before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournments thereof. If you are not a registered Shareholder, please refer to the accompanying Circular for information on how to vote your common shares of the Company. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 9th day of October, 2020. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS: Signed: "Essam Hamza" ESSAM HAMZA Director & Chief Executive Officer Registered Shareholders unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, date, sign and return their form of Proxy or to vote by telephone or using the internet in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy form. If you are a non-registered Shareholder and receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or by the other intermediary. Failure to do so may result in your shares not being eligible to be voted by proxy at the Meeting.

INVITATION TO SHAREHOLDERS October 9, 2020 Dear Shareholder: On behalf of the board of directors (the "Board") of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company"), we are notifying you of our annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders ("Shareholders") holding common shares of the Company to be held on November 16, 2020 via conference call at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time), or any adjournment or postponement thereof. In light of ongoing concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, one of our primary considerations is to protect the health of our Shareholders and, as such, this year, we have arranged to use a live audio teleconference to permit participation at the Meeting. Accordingly, we encourage Shareholders to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy, and to participate in the Meeting via the teleconference information provided in our Notice of Meeting. Registered Shareholders will be able to ask questions of management at the conclusion of the Meeting as usual. We feel this is the most prudent step to take in the current and rapidly changing environment. In addition, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders may participate in and listen to the presentation, vote and submit questions in real time during the Meeting by registering for the teleconference by following the instructions in our Notice of Meeting. The items of business to be considered at the Meeting are described in the accompanying Notice of Meeting of Shareholders and management information circular (collectively, the "Circular"). The contents and the sending of the Circular have been approved by the Board. We encourage you to vote at the Meeting, which can easily be done by following the instructions enclosed with the Circular. Following the formal portion of the Meeting, you will have an opportunity to ask questions. We encourage you to visit our website for additional information about the Company, including news releases and investor presentations. To ensure that you receive the latest news on the Company, please subscribe through our website. Additional information relating to the Company is also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. CloudMD 2 Year Performance We wanted to highlight the Company's recent performance. Over the last two years, CloudMD has continued to execute on its defined growth strategy. The Company remains focused on scaling and building the business and believes there is a significant opportunity to create more shareholder value by putting an emphasis on strategic M&A and corporate growth initiatives. Thank you for our shareholders for your continued support, we look forward to receiving your vote at the Meeting. Yours sincerely, (Signed) "Essam Hamza" Mr. Essam Hamza Chief Executive Officer

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.