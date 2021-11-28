Log in
    DOC   CA18912C1023

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

(DOC)
  Report
CloudMD Software & Services : Material Change Report - Jan 31-20

11/28/2021 | 05:00pm EST
Form 51-102F3

Material Change Report

Item 1 Name and Address of Company

Premier Health Group Inc. (the "Company")

810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1H2

Item 2 Date of Material Change

January 31, 2020

Item 3 News Release

The news release was disseminated on January 30, 2020 by way of the facilities of Stockwatch. Copies were also forwarded to the applicable Securities Commissions via SEDAR.

Item 4 Summary of Material Change

The Company announced that has entered into a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") to settle outstanding debt owed to a party by its wholly owned subsidiary, Livecare Health Canada Inc. ("Livecare").

Full Description of Material Change

Item 5.1 Full Description of Material Change

The Company announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") to settle outstanding debt owed to a party by its wholly owned subsidiary, Livecare Health Canada Inc. ("Livecare").

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company will issue an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares ("Shares") of the Company at a deemed price of CDN$0.40 per Share to settle an aggregate principal amount of CDN$1,072,394.08 in debt.

All securities issued pursuant to the Settlement Agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. In addition, the 1,500,000 Shares are subject to a contractual restriction on trading whereby a certain number of the Shares are to be released as follows: 40% at 12 months from the date of issuance and 20% every 4 months thereafter.

Please see the Company's earlier news release dated January 13, 2020 for further information regarding the acquisition of Livecare.

Item 5.2 Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions

Not applicable.

- 2 -

Item 5 Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) or (3) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable.

Item 6 Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Item 7 Executive Officer

Mena Beshay

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (778) 370-1413

Item 9 Date of Report

January 31, 2020

Disclaimer

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 21:59:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
