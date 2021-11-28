Log in
    DOC   CA18912C1023

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

(DOC)
CloudMD Software & Services : Material Change Report - Jul 24-20

11/28/2021 | 05:10pm EST
Form 51-102F3

Material Change Report

Item 1 Name and Address of Company

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company")

810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 1H2

Item 2 Date of Material Change

July 20, 2020

Item 3 News Release

The news release was disseminated on July 20, 2020 by way of the facilities of Stockwatch. Copies were also forwarded to the applicable Securities Commissions via SEDAR.

Item 4 Summary of Material Change

The Company announced the granting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 700,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per share for a five year term. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, to a director and officers of the Company.

Item 5.1 Full Description of Material Change

Please refer to the attached news release.

Item 5.2 Disclosure for Restructuring Transactions

Not applicable.

Item 5 Reliance on subsection 7.1(2) or (3) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable.

Item 6 Omitted Information

Not applicable.

Item 7 Executive Officer

Mena Beshay

Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (778) 370-1413

Item 9 Date of Report

July 24, 2020

CloudMD Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, BC, July 20, 2020 CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, OTCQB:

DOCRF, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the "Company" or "CloudMD"), announces the granting of stock options to purchase an aggregate of 700,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.70 per share for a five year term. The stock options were granted pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, to a director and officers of the Company.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is digitizing the delivery of healthcare by providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer. The Company offers SAAS based health technology solutions to medical clinics across Canada and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Dr. Essam Hamza, MD"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONTACT:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. investors.cloudmd.ca

Email: investors@cloudmd.ca

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on CloudMD's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to its business plans and its intended use of the proceeds of the Offering. Although CloudMD believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such

statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and CloudMD undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
