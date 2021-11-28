CloudMD Software & Services : Notice of Meeting - Oct 18-21

Specific details of the above items of business to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), which is deemed to form part of this Notice. Also accompanying this Notice are: (i) the Proxy Form; (ii) the Voting Instruction Form; and (iii) the Financial Statement Request Form. Any adjournment of the Meeting will be held at a time and place to be specified at the Meeting.

to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.

to consider, and if thought advisable, to pass a special resolution to authorize the alteration of the Company's articles to include advance notice provisions, as more particularly described in the accompanying Management Information Circular; and

to pass an ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the Company's restricted share unit plan for continuation until the next annual meeting of the Company, with or without amendment, as described in the accompanying Management Information Circular;

to pass an ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan for continuation until the next annual meeting of the Company, with or without amendment, as described in the accompanying Management Information Circular;

to appoint KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountant, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor;

to receive and consider the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2020, together with the auditor's report thereon;

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") holding common shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company") will be held via teleconference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) for the following purposes:

IMPACT OF COVID-19

To proactively deal with the public health impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus disease pandemic ("COVID- 19"), to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and in order to comply with the measures imposed by federal, provincial and municipal governments, shareholders of the Company are respectfully asked not to attend in person at the Meetingbut may instead attend by teleconference (as described below). All shareholders of the Company are strongly encouraged to cast their vote by submitting their completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) prior to the Meeting by one of the means described in the Circular accompanying this Notice.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders may participate in the Meeting via a live teleconference. Specifically, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders who have properly registered prior to the Meeting as outlined below, will be able to ask questions of management via the live teleconference at the conclusion of the Meeting. All other Shareholders and stakeholders can attend the Meeting via teleconference without pre- registering as outlined below, but will not be permitted to ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting.

https://services.choruscall.ca/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10016727&linkSec

urityString=1306ae3572

In order to vote during and to be permitted to ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders must register via the following link prior to proxy cut-off time at 10:00 am, Pacific Time, on Friday November 5, 2021.

After the registration has been completed, such registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be assigned a unique PIN and dial-in telephone number. It is recommended that you attempt to connect at least ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the Meeting.

For all other Shareholders and stakeholders wishing to attend the Meeting by teleconference, but without the ability to ask questions to management, please dial the following toll-free or international toll number approximately five minutes prior to the start of the Meeting and ask the operator to join the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders of CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

Toll-free (Canada/U.S.): +1-800-319-4610 or

Toll (international): +1-604-638-5340.

Only Shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2021 will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the Meeting. Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, sign, date and return the enclosed form of Proxy indicating your voting instructions. A Proxy will not be valid unless it is deposited at the office of Endeavor Trust Corporation (the "Transfer Agent" or "Endeavor") at 702 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays in British Columbia and Ontario) before the time fixed for the Meeting or any adjournments thereof. If you are not a registered Shareholder, please refer to the accompanying Circular for information on how to vote your common shares of the Company.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 5th day of October, 2021.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Signed: "Essam Hamza"

ESSAM HAMZA

Director & Chief Executive Officer

Registered Shareholders unable to attend the Meeting are requested to complete, date, sign and return their form of Proxy or to vote by telephone or using the internet in accordance with the instructions on the Proxy form. If you are a non-registered Shareholder and receive these materials through your broker or through another intermediary, please complete and return the materials in accordance with the instructions provided to you by your broker or by any other intermediary. Failure to do so may result in your shares not being eligible to be voted by proxy at the Meeting.