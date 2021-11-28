CloudMD Software & Services : Notice of Meeting - Oct 24-20

Suite 810, 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 1H2

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON NOVEMBER 16TH, 2020

Time and Date: 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on Monday, November 16, 2020

Live teleconference: Toll-free (Canada/U.S.): +1-800-319-4610 or

Toll (international): +1-604-638-5340

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders (the "Shareholders") holding common shares of CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company") will be held via conference call on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) for the following purposes:

to receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 and December 31, 2019, together with the auditor's report thereon; to fix number of directors at Four (4); to elect directors for the ensuing year; to appoint Buckley Dodds Parker LLP, Chartered Professional Accountant, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor; to ratify and approve the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan; to approve the Company's restricted share unit plan; and to transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.

Specific details of the above items of business to be put before the Meeting are set forth in the accompanying Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), which is deemed to form part of this Notice. Also accompanying this Notice are: (i) the Proxy Form; (ii) the Voting Instruction Form; and (iii) the Financial Statement Request Form. Any adjournment of the Meeting will be held at a time and place to be specified at the Meeting.

IMPACT OF COVID-19

This year, to proactively deal with the unprecedented public health impact of the ongoing novel coronavirus disease outbreak ("COVID-19"), to mitigate risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and in order to comply with the measures imposed by federal, provincial and municipal governments, shareholders of the Company are respectfully asked not to attend in person at the Meetingbut may instead attend by teleconference. All Shareholders of the Company are strongly encouraged to cast their vote by submitting their completed form of proxy (or voting instruction form) prior to the Meeting by one of the means described in the Circular accompanying this Notice.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders may participate in the Meeting via a live teleconference. Specifically, registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders who have properly registered prior to the Meeting as outlined below, will be able to ask questions of management via the live teleconference at the conclusion of the Meeting. All other Shareholders and stakeholders can attend the Meeting via teleconference without pre-registering as outlined below, but will not be permitted to ask questions at the conclusion of the Meeting.