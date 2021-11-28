Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. CloudMD Software & Services Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DOC   CA18912C1023

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

(DOC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CloudMD Software & Services : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amended) - Apr 30-20

11/28/2021 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 30, 2020

VIA SEDAR

To:

All Applicable Commissions and Stock Exchanges

Dear Sirs:

Re: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company") - AMENDED MEETING DATE

As per National Instrument 54-101 requirements, we advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders for the subject Company:

Issuer:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

CUSIP:

18912C102

ISIN:

CA18912C1023

Meeting Date (Amended):

June 26, 2020

Meeting Type:

Annual General Meeting

Record Date for Notice:

May 11, 2020

Record Date for Voting:

May 11, 2020

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

May 11, 2020

Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice:

Common

Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:

Common

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Meeting Location:

Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2*

  • In light of public health advice in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the board of directors of the Company requests that any shareholder interested in attending the Annual General Meeting to vote their shares in person, does so by joining the meeting by teleconference. Details regarding the teleconference will be provided in the Company's combined Notice and Information Circular to follow.

Sincerely,

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

Signed: "Mena Beshay"

Mena Beshay, CFO

#810 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Disclaimer

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
05:10pCLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : Material Change Report - Jul 24-20
PU
05:00pCLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : Material Change Report - Jan 31-20
PU
11/22CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : CFO Certificate for the period ended June 30, 2021
PU
11/22CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : MD&A for the period ended June 30, 2021
PU
11/22CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : CEO Certificate for the period ended June 30, 2021
PU
11/22CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : Interim Financial Report for the period ended June 30, 2021
PU
11/22CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : CFO Certificate for the period ended March 31, 2021
PU
11/22CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : CEO Certificate for the period ended March 31, 2021
PU
11/22CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : CEO Certificate for the year ended December 31, 2020
PU
11/22CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES : CFO Certificate for the year ended December 31, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 100 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net income 2021 -15,8 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net cash 2021 12,2 M 9,56 M 9,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 286 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,23 CAD
Average target price 3,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Essam Hamza Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Adams President & Director
Daniel Lee Chief Financial Officer
Mark William Kohler Chairman
David Ostrow Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.-48.32%224
ACCENTURE PLC35.37%223 348
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.20.40%169 884
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.86%109 106
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.00%103 858
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.32%96 758