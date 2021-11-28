CloudMD Software & Services : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amended) - Sept 14-21

|
September 14, 2021
|
VIA SEDAR
|
To:
|
All Applicable Commissions and Stock Exchanges
|
Dear Sirs:
Re: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company") - AMENDED
As per National Instrument 54-101 requirements, we advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders for the subject Company:
|
Issuer:
|
CloudMD Software & Services Inc.
|
CUSIP:
|
18912C102
|
ISIN:
|
CA18912C1023
|
Meeting Date: AMENDED
|
November 9, 2021
|
Meeting Type:
|
Annual General & Special Meeting
|
Record Date for Notice: AMENDED
|
October 5, 2021
|
Record Date for Voting: AMENDED
|
October 5, 2021
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: AMENDED
|
October 5, 2021
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice:
|
Common
|
Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:
|
Common
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
No
|
Meeting Location:
|
Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street
|
|
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2*
*In light of public health advice in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the board of directors of the Company requests that any shareholder interested in attending the Annual General Meeting to vote their shares in person, does so by joining the meeting by teleconference. Details regarding the teleconference will be provided in the Company's combined Notice and Information Circular to follow.
Sincerely,
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
Signed: "Essam Hamza"
Essam Hamza, CEO
#810 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Disclaimer
CloudMD Software & Services Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:59:01 UTC.