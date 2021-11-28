Log in
CloudMD Software & Services : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amended) - Sept 3-21

11/28/2021 | 05:59pm EST
September 3, 2021

VIA SEDAR

To:

All Applicable Commissions and Stock Exchanges

Dear Sirs:

Re: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company")

As per National Instrument 54-101 requirements, we advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders for the subject Company:

Issuer:

CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

CUSIP:

18912C102

ISIN:

CA18912C1023

Meeting Date:

October 21, 2021

Meeting Type:

Annual General & Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice:

September 16, 2021

Record Date for Voting:

September 16, 2021

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date:

September 16, 2021

Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice:

Common

Class of Securities Entitled to Vote:

Common

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Meeting Location:

Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2*

*In light of public health advice in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the board of directors of the Company requests that any shareholder interested in attending the Annual General Meeting to vote their shares in person, does so by joining the meeting by teleconference. Details regarding the teleconference will be provided in the Company's combined Notice and Information Circular to follow.

Sincerely,

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

Signed: "Essam Hamza"

Essam Hamza, CEO

#810 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2

Disclaimer

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
