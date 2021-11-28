CloudMD Software & Services : Notice of Meeting and Record Date (Amended) - Sept 3-21

September 3, 2021 VIA SEDAR To: All Applicable Commissions and Stock Exchanges

Dear Sirs:

Re: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (the "Company")

As per National Instrument 54-101 requirements, we advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Shareholders for the subject Company:

Issuer: CloudMD Software & Services Inc. CUSIP: 18912C102 ISIN: CA18912C1023 Meeting Date: October 21, 2021 Meeting Type: Annual General & Special Meeting Record Date for Notice: September 16, 2021 Record Date for Voting: September 16, 2021 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date: September 16, 2021 Class of Securities Entitled to Receive Notice: Common Class of Securities Entitled to Vote: Common Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: No Meeting Location: Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2*

*In light of public health advice in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the board of directors of the Company requests that any shareholder interested in attending the Annual General Meeting to vote their shares in person, does so by joining the meeting by teleconference. Details regarding the teleconference will be provided in the Company's combined Notice and Information Circular to follow.

Sincerely,

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

Signed: "Essam Hamza"

Essam Hamza, CEO

#810 - 789 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2