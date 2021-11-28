Log in
    DOC   CA18912C1023

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

(DOC)
CloudMD Software & Services : Other Securityholder Documents - Feb 20-20

11/28/2021 | 05:59pm EST
Number: BC0980842

CERTIFICATE

OF

CHANGE OF NAME

BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT

I Hereby Certify that PREMIER HEALTH GROUP INC. changed its name to CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. on February 19, 2020 at 09:08 AM Pacific Time.

Issued under my hand at Victoria, British Columbia

On February 19, 2020

CAROL PREST

Registrar of Companies

Province of British Columbia

Canada

ELECTRONIC CERTIFICATE

Disclaimer

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. published this content on 28 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2021 22:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 100 M 78,5 M 78,5 M
Net income 2021 -15,8 M -12,4 M -12,4 M
Net cash 2021 12,2 M 9,56 M 9,56 M
P/E ratio 2021 -18,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 286 M 224 M 224 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,73x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
CloudMD Software & Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,23 CAD
Average target price 3,88 CAD
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Essam Hamza Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Adams President & Director
Daniel Lee Chief Financial Officer
Mark William Kohler Chairman
David Ostrow Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.-48.32%224
ACCENTURE PLC35.37%223 348
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.20.40%169 884
SNOWFLAKE INC.28.86%109 106
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.00%103 858
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.30.32%96 758