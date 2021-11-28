CloudMD Software & Services : Other Securityholder Documents - Feb 20-20
Number: BC0980842
CERTIFICATE
OF
CHANGE OF NAME
BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT
I Hereby Certify that PREMIER HEALTH GROUP INC. changed its name to CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. on February 19, 2020 at 09:08 AM Pacific Time.
Issued under my hand at Victoria, British Columbia
On February 19, 2020
CAROL PREST
Registrar of Companies
Province of British Columbia
Canada
