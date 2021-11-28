CloudMD Software & Services : Other Securityholder Documents - Feb 20-20

Number: BC0980842

CERTIFICATE

OF

CHANGE OF NAME

BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT

I Hereby Certify that PREMIER HEALTH GROUP INC. changed its name to CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC. on February 19, 2020 at 09:08 AM Pacific Time.

Issued under my hand at Victoria, British Columbia

On February 19, 2020

CAROL PREST

Registrar of Companies

Province of British Columbia

Canada