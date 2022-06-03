CloudMD Software & Services : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these financial statements.