CloudMD Software & Services : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)
NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these financial statements.
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Note
March 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
ASSETS
Current assets
$
46,899
Cash and cash equivalents
$
45,082
Trade and other receivables
7
30,068
24,718
Inventory
2,717
3,424
Prepaid expenses, deposits and other
4,641
2,427
Net investment in sublease
12
89
20
Total current assets
84,414
75,671
Deposits
238
238
Net investment in sublease
12
606
-
Investment in joint venture
5
419
407
Property and equipment
8
13,303
11,319
Intangible assets
9
88,006
85,260
Goodwill
9
193,376
154,528
Total assets
$
380,362
$
327,423
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other
$
35,227
$
31,687
Deferred revenue
2,197
1,311
Contingent consideration
11
13,098
11,807
Contingent liability
1,350
1,350
Current portion of lease liabilities
12
2,765
1,973
Current portion of long-term debt
10
2,537
2,438
Total current liabilities
57,174
50,566
Contingent consideration
11
1,298
6,507
Lease liabilities
12
8,757
6,912
Deferred tax liability
19,192
19,153
Liability to non-controlling interests
640
511
Long-term debt
10
23,455
22,130
Total liabilities
110,516
105,779
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
306,377
Share capital
14
250,548
Reserves
12,380
11,932
Shares under escrow
2,647
2,647
Contingent shares issuable
6,295
8,586
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(363)
(227)
Deficit
(58,290)
(52,633)
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
269,046
220,853
Non-controlling interest
800
791
Total shareholders' equity
269,846
221,644
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
380,362
$
327,423
Litigation and other contingencies (Note 19)
Approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 29, 2022.
"Karen Adams"
"Christopher Cherry"
Karen Adams, Interim CEO
Christopher Cherry, Audit Committee Chair
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended
Note
March 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
Revenue
18
$
41,378
$
8,775
Cost of sales
27,912
5,184
Gross profit
13,466
3,591
Expenses
3,059
Sales and marketing
1,155
Research and development
1,303
740
General and administrative
10,922
3,392
Share-based compensation
14
490
1,595
Amortization of intangible assets
9
1,966
224
Depreciation of property and equipment
8
1,046
465
Financing-related costs
-
749
Acquisition-related and integration costs
2,524
812
Total expenses
21,310
9,132
Loss before undernoted
(7,844)
(5,541)
Other income
160
64
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
11
2,735
315
Change in fair value of liability to non-controlling interests
(129)
-
Share in profits of joint venture
12
-
Finance costs
(497)
(88)
2,281
291
Net loss before taxes
(5,563)
(5,250)
Deferred tax expense
-
-
Income tax expense
(85)
(40)
Net loss for the period
(5,648)
(5,290)
Other comprehensive loss
Item that may be reclassified to income in subsequent periods
(136)
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
(7)
Total comprehensive loss for the period
$
(5,784)
$
(5,297)
Net loss attributable to:
$
(5,657)
Equity holders of the Company
$
(5,301)
Non-controlling interest
9
11
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
$
(5,793)
Equity holders of the Company
$
(5,307)
Non-controlling interest
9
10
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
278,815,984
176,130,583
Loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.03)
CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (in thousands of Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited)
Accumulated
Shares
Contingent
other
Share
under
shares
comprehensive
Non-controlling
capital
Reserves
escrow
issuable
loss
Deficit
interest
Total
Balance, December 31, 2020
$
117,418
$
7,277
$
596
$
5,923
$
(192)
$
(21,404)
$
803
$
110,421
Shares issued/issuable for business
14,957
-
-
2,923
-
-
-
17,880
Shares issued/issuable for asset purchase
1,471
-
-
190
-
-
-
1,661
Bought deal financing
58,212
-
-
-
-
-
-
58,212
Contingent shares issued
1,461
-
-
(958)
-
(503)
-
-
Share issuance costs
(5,244)
1,023
-
-
-
-
-
(4,221)
Exercise of stock options
1,455
(542)
-
-
-
-
-
913
Exercise of warrants
2,048
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,048
Shares issued for services
500
-
-
-
-
-
-
500
Share-based compensation
-
5,059
-
-
-
-
-
5,059
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(7)
-
-
(7)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,307)
10
(5,297)
Balance, March 31, 2021
$
192,278
$
12,817
$
596
$
8,078
$
(199)
$
(27,214)
$
813
$
187,169
Balance, December 31, 2021
$
250,548
$
11,932
$
2,647
$
8,586
$
(227)
$
(52,633)
$
791
$
221,644
Shares issued/issuable for business
53,176
-
-
-
-
-
-
53,176
combinations
Contingent consideration settled in shares
2,276
-
-
(2,276)
-
-
-
-
Exercise of stock options
87
(37)
-
-
-
-
-
50
Exercise of warrants
275
(5)
-
-
-
-
-
270
Shares issued/issuable for services
15
-
-
(15)
-
-
-
-
Share-based compensation
-
490
-
-
-
-
-
490
Other comprehensive loss
-
-
-
-
(136)
-
-
(136)
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
-
(5,657)
9
(5,648)
Balance, March 31, 2022
$
306,377
12,380
2,647
6,295
(363)
(58,290)
800
269,846
