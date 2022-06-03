Log in
    DOC   CA18912C1023

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

(DOC)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  06/03 04:15:01 pm EDT
0.5200 CAD   +1.96%
CloudMD Software & Services : Q1 2022 Financial Statements

06/03/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
CloudMD Software & Services Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)

(Expressed in thousands of Canadian Dollars, except number of shares and per share amounts)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, "Continuous Disclosure Obligations", Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's external auditors have not performed a review of these financial statements.

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Note

March 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

ASSETS

Current assets

$

46,899

Cash and cash equivalents

$

45,082

Trade and other receivables

7

30,068

24,718

Inventory

2,717

3,424

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

4,641

2,427

Net investment in sublease

12

89

20

Total current assets

84,414

75,671

Deposits

238

238

Net investment in sublease

12

606

-

Investment in joint venture

5

419

407

Property and equipment

8

13,303

11,319

Intangible assets

9

88,006

85,260

Goodwill

9

193,376

154,528

Total assets

$

380,362

$

327,423

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other

$

35,227

$

31,687

Deferred revenue

2,197

1,311

Contingent consideration

11

13,098

11,807

Contingent liability

1,350

1,350

Current portion of lease liabilities

12

2,765

1,973

Current portion of long-term debt

10

2,537

2,438

Total current liabilities

57,174

50,566

Contingent consideration

11

1,298

6,507

Lease liabilities

12

8,757

6,912

Deferred tax liability

19,192

19,153

Liability to non-controlling interests

640

511

Long-term debt

10

23,455

22,130

Total liabilities

110,516

105,779

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

306,377

Share capital

14

250,548

Reserves

12,380

11,932

Shares under escrow

2,647

2,647

Contingent shares issuable

6,295

8,586

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(363)

(227)

Deficit

(58,290)

(52,633)

Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent

269,046

220,853

Non-controlling interest

800

791

Total shareholders' equity

269,846

221,644

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

380,362

$

327,423

Litigation and other contingencies (Note 19)

Approved and authorized for issuance by the Board of Directors on May 29, 2022.

"Karen Adams"

"Christopher Cherry"

Karen Adams, Interim CEO

Christopher Cherry, Audit Committee Chair

3

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated unaudited financial statements

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three months ended

Note

March 31,

March 31,

2022

2021

Revenue

18

$

41,378

$

8,775

Cost of sales

27,912

5,184

Gross profit

13,466

3,591

Expenses

3,059

Sales and marketing

1,155

Research and development

1,303

740

General and administrative

10,922

3,392

Share-based compensation

14

490

1,595

Amortization of intangible assets

9

1,966

224

Depreciation of property and equipment

8

1,046

465

Financing-related costs

-

749

Acquisition-related and integration costs

2,524

812

Total expenses

21,310

9,132

Loss before undernoted

(7,844)

(5,541)

Other income

160

64

Change in fair value of contingent consideration

11

2,735

315

Change in fair value of liability to non-controlling interests

(129)

-

Share in profits of joint venture

12

-

Finance costs

(497)

(88)

2,281

291

Net loss before taxes

(5,563)

(5,250)

Deferred tax expense

-

-

Income tax expense

(85)

(40)

Net loss for the period

(5,648)

(5,290)

Other comprehensive loss

Item that may be reclassified to income in subsequent periods

(136)

Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

(7)

Total comprehensive loss for the period

$

(5,784)

$

(5,297)

Net loss attributable to:

$

(5,657)

Equity holders of the Company

$

(5,301)

Non-controlling interest

9

11

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

$

(5,793)

Equity holders of the Company

$

(5,307)

Non-controlling interest

9

10

Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted

278,815,984

176,130,583

Loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.02)

$

(0.03)

4

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated unaudited financial statements

CLOUDMD SOFTWARE & SERVICES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (in thousands of Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Accumulated

Shares

Contingent

other

Share

under

shares

comprehensive

Non-controlling

capital

Reserves

escrow

issuable

loss

Deficit

interest

Total

Balance, December 31, 2020

$

117,418

$

7,277

$

596

$

5,923

$

(192)

$

(21,404)

$

803

$

110,421

Shares issued/issuable for business

14,957

-

-

2,923

-

-

-

17,880

Shares issued/issuable for asset purchase

1,471

-

-

190

-

-

-

1,661

Bought deal financing

58,212

-

-

-

-

-

-

58,212

Contingent shares issued

1,461

-

-

(958)

-

(503)

-

-

Share issuance costs

(5,244)

1,023

-

-

-

-

-

(4,221)

Exercise of stock options

1,455

(542)

-

-

-

-

-

913

Exercise of warrants

2,048

-

-

-

-

-

-

2,048

Shares issued for services

500

-

-

-

-

-

-

500

Share-based compensation

-

5,059

-

-

-

-

-

5,059

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(7)

-

-

(7)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,307)

10

(5,297)

Balance, March 31, 2021

$

192,278

$

12,817

$

596

$

8,078

$

(199)

$

(27,214)

$

813

$

187,169

Balance, December 31, 2021

$

250,548

$

11,932

$

2,647

$

8,586

$

(227)

$

(52,633)

$

791

$

221,644

Shares issued/issuable for business

53,176

-

-

-

-

-

-

53,176

combinations

Contingent consideration settled in shares

2,276

-

-

(2,276)

-

-

-

-

Exercise of stock options

87

(37)

-

-

-

-

-

50

Exercise of warrants

275

(5)

-

-

-

-

-

270

Shares issued/issuable for services

15

-

-

(15)

-

-

-

-

Share-based compensation

-

490

-

-

-

-

-

490

Other comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

(136)

-

-

(136)

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

-

(5,657)

9

(5,648)

Balance, March 31, 2022

$

306,377

12,380

2,647

6,295

(363)

(58,290)

800

269,846

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated unaudited financial statements

5

