TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC, Frankfurt: 6PH) (the “Company” or “CloudMD”), an innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, is pleased to announce that its securityholders approved the special resolution authorizing the previously announced plan of arrangement (the “Arrangement”) with CPS Capital (through an affiliate) (the “Purchaser”). Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser will, among other things, acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of CloudMD (“Shares”). Each CloudMD shareholder (each, a “Shareholder”) will receive C$0.04 in cash for each Share held.



The special resolution approving the Arrangement was approved by (i) 69.68% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, (ii) 70.27% of the votes cast by Shareholders and holders of options of CloudMD, voting together as a single class, present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting, and (iii) 69.60% of the votes cast by Shareholders present in person (virtually) or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the Meeting other than the votes attached to Shares required to be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

CloudMD will seek a final order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia to approve the Arrangement at a hearing expected to be held on July 3, 2024. The Arrangement is expected to close on or about July 9, 2024, provided all of the customary closing conditions set forth in the definitive agreement are satisfied or waived.

Further details regarding the Arrangement can be found in the Company’s management information circular dated May 29, 2024 which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About CloudMD

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and health care providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD’s industry leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical and occupation health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, government, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention and return to work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company’s comprehensive healthcare offerings.

