Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2024) - CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (TSXV: DOC) (OTCQX: DOCRF) (FSE: 6PH) (the "Company" or "CloudMD"), a healthcare technology and innovative health services company transforming the delivery of care, announces the signing of a new muti-service contract with The Ottawa Hospital ("TOH") to provide their 15,000+ team members with access to the full Kii, by CloudMD suite of services including Nurse Navigation, Employee Family Assistance Plan (EFAP), and Mental Health Support.

"At The Ottawa Hospital, we are always focused on increasing access to healthcare resources for our staff. Partnering with CloudMD allows us to provide nurse navigation, mental health support, and EFAP all in one spot," said Honorata Bittner, Chief Strategy and People Officer at The Ottawa Hospital. "CloudMD's proactive approach to care and simple navigation will benefit all of our staff including those that may work non-traditional hours."

"We are honoured to be chosen to provide mental healthcare support for this incredibly dedicated team of healthcare workers. The Ottawa Hospital understands the value of workplace health and wellness - aligning perfectly with CloudMD's philosophy of Empowering Healthier Living," said Bram Lowsky, EVP, Head, Health and Wellness Services CloudMD. "This new partnership with a highly respected, innovative organization demonstrates the continuing momentum we are seeing in demand for our services from leading hospital groups and employers across Canada and the United States."

CloudMD is a vendor of record with Mohawk Medbuy Corporation, a not-for-profit, shared services organization supporting hundreds of Canadian hospitals with supply chain, clinical, and back office services.

About The Ottawa Hospital

The Ottawa Hospital (TOH) is one of Canada's top learning and research hospitals where we are guided by our vision to provide the world-class and compassionate care we would all want for our loved ones. Our multi-campus hospital, affiliated with the University of Ottawa, is home to the Regional Trauma Centre and Cancer Centre, and to discoveries that are adopted globally. Backed by generous support from the community, we are focused on reshaping the future of health care to improve the health of our diverse population of patients from Eastern Ontario, Western Quebec, and Nunavut.

For more information about The Ottawa Hospital, visit OttawaHospital.on.ca.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD is an innovative North American healthcare service provider focused on empowering healthier living by combining leading-edge technology with an exceptional national network of healthcare professionals. Every day, our employees and healthcare providers live our values of delivering excellence, collaboration, connected communication, and accountability to solve complex health problems. CloudMD's industry-leading workplace health and wellbeing solution, Kii, supports members and their families with a personalized and connected healthcare experience across mental, physical, and occupational health. Kii delivers superior clinical health outcomes, consistent high engagement, and measurable ROI for payers such as employers, educational institutions, associations, governments, and insurers. CloudMD is also a market leader in workplace absence management through data-driven prevention, intervention, and return-to-work programs.

In addition, the Company sells health and productivity tools to hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare service providers to empower them to deliver better care. Visit www.cloudmd.ca to learn more about the Company's comprehensive healthcare offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

"Karen Adams"

Chief Executive Officer

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Investor Relations

