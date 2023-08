Cloudweb, Inc. is focused on developing and marketing its Web hosting and data storage services, such as Hostwizer.com, W8hosting.com, and JeyCloud.com. It includes plans to make hosting available for free while being supported by advertiser content. The Company also seeks to white label its services to allow other brands to use its platforms for their own needs. The Company also look into white labeling its services to allow other brands to use its platforms for their own needs.

Sector Business Support Services