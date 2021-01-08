Clough Global Dividend And Income Fund : Declares Monthly Cash Distributions For January, February, And March 2021 Of $0.0967 Per Share

DENVER, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") for the Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (the "Fund") has declared a monthly cash distribution of $0.0967 per common share, payable on the dates noted below. This represents a 4% decrease to the previous distribution amount. This decrease is consistent with the Fund's managed distribution policy of setting the monthly distribution rate at an amount equal to one twelfth of 10% of the Fund's adjusted year-ending net asset value per share ("NAV"), which will be the average of the NAVs as of the last five business days of the prior calendar year.

The following dates apply to the distributions declared:

Ex-Date: January 19, 2021

Record Date: January 20, 2021

Payable Date: January 29, 2021

Ex-Date: February 17, 2021

Record Date: February 18, 2021

Payable Date: February 26, 2021

Ex-Date: March 18, 2021

Record Date: March 19, 2021

Payable Date: March 31, 2021

A portion of the distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

The Fund is a closed-end fund with an investment objective of providing a high level of total return. The Fund seeks to pursue this objective by applying a fundamental research-driven investment process and will invest in equity and equity-related securities as well as fixed income securities, including both corporate and sovereign debt, in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets. The Fund's portfolio managers are Chuck Clough and Rob Zdunczyk. As of December 31st, 2020 the fund had approximately $158.6 million in total assets. More information, including the Fund's dividend reinvestment plan, can be found at www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445.

Clough Capital Partners L.P.

Clough Capital is a Boston-based investment advisory firm which manages approximately $2.1 billion in assets: $791 million in hedge fund and institutional accounts; $113 million in open-end mutual funds; and $1.2 billion in three closed-end funds (as of December 31, 2020) – Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV), Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ), and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (GLO).

An investor should consider investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. To obtain an annual report or semi-annual report which contains this and other information visit www.cloughglobal.com or call 877-256-8445. Read them carefully before investing.

The Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-end fund and closed-end funds do not continuously issue shares for sale as open-end mutual funds do. Since the initial public offering, the Fund now trades in the secondary market. Investors wishing to buy or sell shares need to place orders through an intermediary or broker. The share price of a closed-end fund is based on the market's value.

Forward-looking statements are based on information that is available on the date hereof, and neither the fund manager nor any other person affiliated with the fund manager has any duty to update any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could affect actual results to differ from these statements include, among other factors, material, negative changes to the asset class and the actual composition of the portfolio.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE MKT: GLV)

1290 Broadway, Suite 1000

Denver, CO 80203

Contact: Fund Services Group at 877-256-8445

